Spectrometric Techniques
1st Edition
Spectrometric Techniques, Volume 1 aims to show in detail the different techniques and advancements developed in the field of spectrometry. The book covers topics such as Fourier spectrometry and field-widened interferometers; the applications of Fourier transform spectrometry; transmission studies on the different phases of matter; asymmetric interferometry; and the measurement of complex indices of refraction. Also included in the book are the areas of cryogenic instrumentation; Hadamard-Transform spectrometry and its related theory; measurement of infrared transient phenomena; and calibration techniques. The text is applicable for both novices and practitioners in the field of spectrometry, as it can serve as a guide and handbook for the former and reference for the latter.
Chapter 1 High Resolving Power Fourier Spectroscopy
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Spectral Resolution
1.3 Interferogram Sampling
1.4 Signal-to-Noise Ratio
1.5 Interferometer
1.6 Implementation of Data Measurement
1.7 Computations
1.8 Conclusions
Chapter 2 Field-Widened Interferometers for Fourier Spectroscopy
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Field-of-View Considerations
2.3 Methods of Field Compensation
2.4 Summary and Applications
Chapter 3 Applications of Fourier Transform Spectroscopy
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Transmission Studies of Solids
3.3 Transmission Studies of Liquids
3.4 Transmission Studies of Gases
3.5 Reflection Studies
3.6 ATR Studies of Surfaces
3.7 Emission Studies
3.8 Planetary Atmospheres and Astronomy
3.9 Asymmetric Interferometry and Measuring Complex Indices of Refraction
3.10 Relaxation Phenomenon
3.11 Industrial Applications
3.12 Conclusions and Comments
Chapter 4 Cryogenic Instrumentation
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Advantages of Cryogenic Instrumentation
4.3 Cryogenic Instruments
4.4 Conclusions
Appendix A
Chapter 5 Hadamard-Transform Spectroscopy
5.1 Introduction
5.2 What Is Hadamard-Transform Spectrometry?
5.3 Theory of Hadamard Spectrometers
5.4 Sources of Noise : Effect on Transform Spectrometers
5.5 Some Practical Considerations
5.6 Epilogue
Chapter 6 Measurements of Infrared Transient Phenomena
List of Symbols
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Experimental Conditions
6.3 Excitation Sources
6.4 Conventional Time-Resolved Techniques
6.5 Time Resolution in Fourier Spectroscopy
Chapter 7 Calibration Techniques
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Field Radiometric Quantities
7.3 Sensor Response Definitions
7.4 Response-Weighted Radiometric Quantities
7.5 The Normalized Transfer Function
7.6 Angular Response Calibration
7.7 Spectral Response Calibration
7.8 Absolute Calibration
7.9 Conversion of Sensor Outputs to Field Quantities
Appendix Performance and Characteristics of Commercially Available Instruments
A.l Introduction
A.2 Fourier-Transform Spectrometers
A.3 Hadamard-Transform Spectrometers
A.4 Circular Variable Filter Radiometers
A.5 Cryogenically Cooled Spectrometers
A.6 Constant Energy Output Monochromator
A.7 Electronically Tunable Filters
Index
- 368
- English
- © Academic Press 1977
- 1st January 1977
- Academic Press
- 9780323153805