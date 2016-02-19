Spectrometric Techniques, Volume 1 aims to show in detail the different techniques and advancements developed in the field of spectrometry. The book covers topics such as Fourier spectrometry and field-widened interferometers; the applications of Fourier transform spectrometry; transmission studies on the different phases of matter; asymmetric interferometry; and the measurement of complex indices of refraction. Also included in the book are the areas of cryogenic instrumentation; Hadamard-Transform spectrometry and its related theory; measurement of infrared transient phenomena; and calibration techniques. The text is applicable for both novices and practitioners in the field of spectrometry, as it can serve as a guide and handbook for the former and reference for the latter.