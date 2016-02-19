Spectrometric Techniques - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127104010, 9780323153805

Spectrometric Techniques

1st Edition

Editors: George Vanasse
eBook ISBN: 9780323153805
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 368
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Spectrometric Techniques, Volume 1 aims to show in detail the different techniques and advancements developed in the field of spectrometry. The book covers topics such as Fourier spectrometry and field-widened interferometers; the applications of Fourier transform spectrometry; transmission studies on the different phases of matter; asymmetric interferometry; and the measurement of complex indices of refraction. Also included in the book are the areas of cryogenic instrumentation; Hadamard-Transform spectrometry and its related theory; measurement of infrared transient phenomena; and calibration techniques. The text is applicable for both novices and practitioners in the field of spectrometry, as it can serve as a guide and handbook for the former and reference for the latter.

Table of Contents


Contents

List of Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1 High Resolving Power Fourier Spectroscopy

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Spectral Resolution

1.3 Interferogram Sampling

1.4 Signal-to-Noise Ratio

1.5 Interferometer

1.6 Implementation of Data Measurement

1.7 Computations

1.8 Conclusions

References

Chapter 2 Field-Widened Interferometers for Fourier Spectroscopy

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Field-of-View Considerations

2.3 Methods of Field Compensation

2.4 Summary and Applications

References

Chapter 3 Applications of Fourier Transform Spectroscopy

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Transmission Studies of Solids

3.3 Transmission Studies of Liquids

3.4 Transmission Studies of Gases

3.5 Reflection Studies

3.6 ATR Studies of Surfaces

3.7 Emission Studies

3.8 Planetary Atmospheres and Astronomy

3.9 Asymmetric Interferometry and Measuring Complex Indices of Refraction

3.10 Relaxation Phenomenon

3.11 Industrial Applications

3.12 Conclusions and Comments

References

Chapter 4 Cryogenic Instrumentation

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Advantages of Cryogenic Instrumentation

4.3 Cryogenic Instruments

4.4 Conclusions

Appendix A

References

Chapter 5 Hadamard-Transform Spectroscopy

5.1 Introduction

5.2 What Is Hadamard-Transform Spectrometry?

5.3 Theory of Hadamard Spectrometers

5.4 Sources of Noise : Effect on Transform Spectrometers

5.5 Some Practical Considerations

5.6 Epilogue

References

Chapter 6 Measurements of Infrared Transient Phenomena

List of Symbols

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Experimental Conditions

6.3 Excitation Sources

6.4 Conventional Time-Resolved Techniques

6.5 Time Resolution in Fourier Spectroscopy

References

Chapter 7 Calibration Techniques

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Field Radiometric Quantities

7.3 Sensor Response Definitions

7.4 Response-Weighted Radiometric Quantities

7.5 The Normalized Transfer Function

7.6 Angular Response Calibration

7.7 Spectral Response Calibration

7.8 Absolute Calibration

7.9 Conversion of Sensor Outputs to Field Quantities

References

Appendix Performance and Characteristics of Commercially Available Instruments

A.l Introduction

A.2 Fourier-Transform Spectrometers

A.3 Hadamard-Transform Spectrometers

A.4 Circular Variable Filter Radiometers

A.5 Cryogenically Cooled Spectrometers

A.6 Constant Energy Output Monochromator

A.7 Electronically Tunable Filters

Index

Details

No. of pages:
368
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323153805

About the Editor

George Vanasse

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.