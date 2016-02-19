Spectral Techniques and Fault Detection - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124000605, 9780323144421

Spectral Techniques and Fault Detection

1st Edition

Editors: Marg Karpovsky
eBook ISBN: 9780323144421
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1985
Page Count: 618
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Spectral Techniques and Fault Detection focuses on the spectral techniques for the analysis, testing, and design of digital devices. This book discusses the error detection and correction in digital devices.
Organized into 10 chapters, this book starts with an overview of the concepts and tools to evaluate the applicability of various spectral approaches and fault-detection techniques to the design. This text then describes the class of generalized Programmable Logic Array configurations called Encoded PLAs. Other chapters consider the two-sided Chrestenson Transform to the analysis of some pattern properties. This book describes as well a certain type of cellular arrays for highly parallel processing, namely, three-dimensional arrays. The final chapter deals with the system design methods that allow and encourage designers to incorporate the necessary distributed error correction throughout any digital system. This book is a valuable resource for graduate students and engineers working in the fields of logic design, spectral techniques, testing, and self-testing of digital devices.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Introduction

Synthesis of Encoded PLAs

Spectral Processing of Switching Functions Using Signal-Flow Transformations

The Chrestenson Transform in Pattern Analysis

Filtering in a Communication Channel by Fourier Transforms over Finite Groups

3D Cellular Arrays for Parallel Cascade Image/Signal Processing

Universal Testing of Computer Hardware

Spectral Techniques for Fault Detection in Combinational Logic

Signature Techniques in Fault Detection and Location

The Design and Analysis of High-Speed Logic Systems with Distributed Error Correction

Appendix: Selected Bibliography on Spectral Techniques

Index

Details

No. of pages:
618
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1985
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323144421

About the Editor

Marg Karpovsky

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.