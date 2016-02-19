Spectral Techniques and Fault Detection focuses on the spectral techniques for the analysis, testing, and design of digital devices. This book discusses the error detection and correction in digital devices.

Organized into 10 chapters, this book starts with an overview of the concepts and tools to evaluate the applicability of various spectral approaches and fault-detection techniques to the design. This text then describes the class of generalized Programmable Logic Array configurations called Encoded PLAs. Other chapters consider the two-sided Chrestenson Transform to the analysis of some pattern properties. This book describes as well a certain type of cellular arrays for highly parallel processing, namely, three-dimensional arrays. The final chapter deals with the system design methods that allow and encourage designers to incorporate the necessary distributed error correction throughout any digital system. This book is a valuable resource for graduate students and engineers working in the fields of logic design, spectral techniques, testing, and self-testing of digital devices.