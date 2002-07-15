Spectral Imaging of the Atmosphere - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126394818, 9780080517513

Spectral Imaging of the Atmosphere, Volume 82

1st Edition

Authors: Gordon Shepherd
eBook ISBN: 9780080517513
Hardcover ISBN: 9780126394818
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th July 2002
Page Count: 304
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
11400.00
9690.00
141.82
120.55
89.00
75.65
146.00
124.10
111.00
94.35
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
105.00
89.25
138.00
117.30
123.00
104.55
84.00
71.40
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Observing Atmospheric Radiation
  2. Spectral Concepts
  3. Instrument Responsivity and Superiority
  4. Imaging Concepts
  5. The Fabry-Perot Spectrometer
  6. The Michelson Interferometer
  7. Multiplexers and Modulators
  8. Doppler Michelson Interferometry
  9. Operational Atmospheric Spectral Imagers
  10. Future Atmospheric Spectral Imagers
  11. Grating Spectrometers as Spectral Imagers

Description

Optical instruments are routinely employed to obtain a wealth of information about the atmosphere, including its composition, temperature, and winds. A bewildering variety of optical instruments have been proposed over the years, making it difficult to decide which instrument should be chosen to make a specific measurement. Spectral Imaging of the Atmosphere traces the historical development of both spectral and imaging methods and places them in a unified framework relevant to observations of the troposphere, stratosphere, mesosphere and thermosphere. The underlying concepts of various measurement methodologies are presented and paired with appropriate applications. A selection of specific spectral imaging instruments, appropriate to illustrate each conceptual type, is described in detail.

Shepherd's work provides both scientists and engineers with an in-depth understanding of the fundamental concepts they need to know in order to plan a program of atmospheric measurements. Expected future methods and developments are also presented. Problems designed to test and enhance the reader's understanding of the material are included in each chapter.

Readership

Graduate students through senior researchers in electron optics and meteorological sciences. Especially those working with imaging and satellite data analysis.

Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080517513
Hardcover ISBN:
9780126394818

Reviews

"...an essential read for anyone interested in high resolution spectral remote sensing... very interesting and stimulating..." -Paul R. Hays "...Our knowledge and monitoring capabilities about the state of the atmosphere would be much less without the wealth of remotely sensed data available today. This book, written by an experienced scientist who designed several spectral imagers that became operational on satellites, provides scientists and engineers with an in-depth understanding of the fundamental concepts of spectral imaging. ...I consider the book as a valuable reference for advanced users of data from spectral imagers." -Leopold Haimberger, Vienna

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Gordon Shepherd Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Neurobiology, Yale University, New Haven, CT, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.