Spectra-Structure Correlation focuses on absorption spectroscopy of organic compounds, including radiation, absorption, and analysis of compounds.

The publication first offers information on wavelength classification of absorption spectra; intensities and shapes of absorption bands; mechanisms for the absorption of radiation; and solvent, phase, and temperature effects. The text also focuses on the spectra of hydrocarbons, as well as olefins, cyclopropanes, benzenes, allenes and cumulenes, cyclobutanes, cyclopentanes, and cyclohexanes.

The manuscript reviews compounds with oxygen and nitrogen functions. Discussions focus on aldehydes and ketones, alcohols, carboxylic acids, phenols, ethers and peroxides, acid derivatives, amides and imides, amines, and nitriles and related functions. The text also ponders on organic compounds containing halogen, sulfur, phosphorus, silicon, or boron, inorganic compounds, and complex materials. Concerns include polymers, steroids, purines, pyrimidines, nucleic acids, amino acids, polypeptides, and proteins. The publication is a dependable reference for readers interested in absorption spectroscopy or organic compounds.