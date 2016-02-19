Spectra-Structure Correlation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483232706, 9781483263557

Spectra-Structure Correlation

1st Edition

Authors: John P. Phillips
eBook ISBN: 9781483263557
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 182
Description

Spectra-Structure Correlation focuses on absorption spectroscopy of organic compounds, including radiation, absorption, and analysis of compounds.
The publication first offers information on wavelength classification of absorption spectra; intensities and shapes of absorption bands; mechanisms for the absorption of radiation; and solvent, phase, and temperature effects. The text also focuses on the spectra of hydrocarbons, as well as olefins, cyclopropanes, benzenes, allenes and cumulenes, cyclobutanes, cyclopentanes, and cyclohexanes.
The manuscript reviews compounds with oxygen and nitrogen functions. Discussions focus on aldehydes and ketones, alcohols, carboxylic acids, phenols, ethers and peroxides, acid derivatives, amides and imides, amines, and nitriles and related functions. The text also ponders on organic compounds containing halogen, sulfur, phosphorus, silicon, or boron, inorganic compounds, and complex materials. Concerns include polymers, steroids, purines, pyrimidines, nucleic acids, amino acids, polypeptides, and proteins. The publication is a dependable reference for readers interested in absorption spectroscopy or organic compounds.

Table of Contents


Contents

Preface

I. Introduction

A. Wavelength Classification of Absorption Spectra

B. Intensities and Shapes of Absorption Bands

C. Instruments

D. Mechanisms for the Absorption of Radiation

E. Sources of Spectrophotometric Data

F. Accuracy and Precision of Spectra

G. Solvent, Phase, and Temperature Effects

II. Hydrocarbons

A. Acyclic Saturated Hydrocarbons

B. Cyclopropanes

C. Cyclobutanes, Cyclopentanes, and Cyclohexanes

D. Simple Olefins

E. Conjugated Olefins

F. Alkynes and Poly-ynes

G. Alienes and Cumulenes

H. Benzene and Substituted Benzenes

I. Polynuclear Aromatic Hydrocarbons

J. Ultraviolet-Visible Spectra of Other Hydrocarbons

III. Compounds with Oxygen Function

A. Alcohols

B. Aldehydes and Ketones

C. Carbonyl Derivatives (Oximes, Semicarbazones, Thiosemicarbazones, and 2,4-Dinitrophenylhydrazones)

D. Carboxylic Acids

E. Acid Derivatives (Esters, Acid Chlorides, Anhydrides, and Lactones)

F. Phenols

G. Ethers and Peroxides

IV. Compounds with Nitrogen Functions

A. Amines

B. Amides and Imides

C. Double Bond from Nitrogen to Carbon, Nitrogen, or Oxygen

D. Nitriles and Related Functions

V. Heterocycles

A. Aza Benzenes and Naphthalenes (Pyridines, Pyrimidines, Quinolines, etc.)

B. Conjugated 5-Membered Heterocyclic Rings

VI. Organic Compounds Containing Halogen, Sulfur, Phosphorus, Silicon, or Boron

A. Organic Halides

B. Sulfur Compounds

C. Phosphorus Compounds

D. Silicon Compounds

E. Boron Compounds

VII. Inorganic Compounds

A. Ultraviolet-Visible

B. Infrared and Far Infrared

VIII. Complex Materials

A. Polymers

B. Sugars, Polysaccharides, Cellulose, and Wood

C. Steroids

D. Amino Acids, Polypeptides, and Proteins

E. Purines, Pyrimidines, Nucleic Acids, and Related Materials

F. Ultraviolet-Visible Spectra of Porphins, Chlorins, and Tetrahydroporphins

G. Visible Spectra of Dyes

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Author

John P. Phillips

