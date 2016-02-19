Spectra and the Steenrod Algebra - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444865168, 9780080960173

Spectra and the Steenrod Algebra

1st Edition

Modules over the Steenrod Algebra and the Stable Homotopy Category

Authors: H.R. Margolis
eBook ISBN: 9780080960173
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444865168
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
148.25
126.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
148.25
126.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

I have intended this book to be more than just the sum of its chapters, and the introduction is, in part, an attempt to spell out what the more is. Algebraic topology is the study of topological problems by algebraic means. More precisely, this has come to be framed as the study of topological categories by means of functors to algebraic categories. Beyond the basic definitions and structure, the focus is often on particular problems, for example, Adams’ use of K-theory to solve the vector fields on spheres problem. On the other hand, there are contributions of a more global nature yielding insight into the overall structure of some topological category, for example, Quillen’s work on rational homotopy type. This book is intended primarily as a contribution of this latter sort. So while there will be a variety of particular examples and computations, and although the structure being developed has significant application to many specific problems (some of which are considered here), the major thrust of the text is toward understanding the global structure and linkage of the topological and algebraic categories considered: the stable homotopy category and the category of modules over the Steenrod algebra.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1983
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080960173
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444865168

About the Author

H.R. Margolis

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.