Specifications of Photovoltaic Pumping Systems in Agriculture - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128120392, 9780128123140

Specifications of Photovoltaic Pumping Systems in Agriculture

1st Edition

Sizing, Fuzzy Energy Management and Economic Sensitivity Analysis

Authors: Imene Yahyaoui
eBook ISBN: 9780128123140
Paperback ISBN: 9780128120392
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 11th November 2016
Page Count: 176
Description

Specifications of Photovoltaic Pumping Systems in Agriculture: Sizing, Fuzzy Energy Management and Economic Sensitivity Analysis is the first book of its kind to discuss the physical installation and sizing of PV pumping systems, also providing a successful energy management operation and economic sensitivity analysis.

In order to balance production with consumption, and to improve the lifetime of batteries, Imene Yahyaoui offers a complete study through sensitive analysis of system components and sizing algorithms, providing guidance for efficient energy conversion and management for off-grid systems.

From this single source, readers will be equipped with all the necessary data they need to understand, plan, and implement cost reduced systems.

Key Features

  • Contains practical examples on how to optimize photovoltaic energy to pump water
  • Presents case studies on both the physical installation and effective energy management of PV water pump systems
  • Provides in-depth economic studies that justify optimization reliability

Readership

Energy systems operators, planners, engineers, researchers, solar technicians, Professionals in PV Energy Conversion, Photovoltaic Installation and Photovoltaic Energy Management

Table of Contents

  • Dedication
  • Foreword
  • Acknowledgments
  • Prologue
  • Chapter 1. Renewable Energies and Irrigation
    • Abstract
    • 1.1 Introduction
    • 1.2 Renewable Energies
    • 1.3 Renewable Energies for Irrigation
    • 1.4 Tomatoes Irrigation
    • 1.5 Conclusions
    • References
  • Chapter 2. Modeling of the Photovoltaic Irrigation Plant Components
    • Abstract
    • 2.1 Introduction
    • 2.2 Target System
    • 2.3 System Modeling and Validation
    • 2.4 Conclusions
    • References
  • Chapter 3. Sizing Optimization of the Photovoltaic Irrigation Plant Components
    • Abstract
    • 3.1 Introduction
    • 3.2 A Review on Sizing Algorithms in the Literature
    • 3.3 Sizing Algorithm Proposal
    • 3.4 Application to a Case Study
    • 3.5 Conclusions
    • References
  • Chapter 4. Optimum Energy Management of the Photovoltaic Irrigation Installation
    • Abstract
    • 4.1 Introduction
    • 4.2 Review of Renewable Energy Management in Irrigation
    • 4.3 Problem Formulation
    • 4.4 Proposed EMA
    • 4.5 Application to a Case Study
    • 4.6 Experimental Validation
    • 4.7 Conclusions
    • References
  • Chapter 5. Viability of DG, DG/PV and PV/Batteries Plants for Water Pumping: Sensitivity Analysis According to Geographical and Economic Parameters Variations
    • Abstract
    • 5.1 Introduction
    • 5.2 Water Pumping Systems Equipped With DG
    • 5.3 Economic Viability of PV/Batteries and Diesel Plants
    • 5.4 Sensitivity Analysis of the Cost of Water Pumping Systems to the Geographic Parameters
    • 5.5 Conclusion
    • References
  • Chapter 6. General Conclusion
  • Appendix A. Photovoltaic Energy: Basic Principles
    • A.1 Introduction
    • A.2 Photovoltaic Effect Principle
    • A.3 Physical Aspects of Solar Cell Efficiency
    • A.4 Solar Cell Making Technique
    • A.5 PV Arrays
    • References
  • Appendix B. Centrifugal Water Pumps: Basic Principles
    • B.1 Principle of Operation
    • References
  • Appendix C. The Induction Machine: Modeling and Control
    • C.1 Space Vector Notion
    • C.2 Reference Change
    • C.3 Equations of the IM using the Space Vectors
    • C.4 State Equations
    • C.5 IM Direct Starting
    • C.6 IM Control Using the RFOC Method
    • References
  • Index

Details

No. of pages:
176
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780128123140
Paperback ISBN:
9780128120392

About the Author

Imene Yahyaoui

Dr. Imene Yahyaoui obtained her electrical engineering and master degrees in electric conversion and renewable energies from the University of Sfax, Tunisia. She has a PhD in Systems and Process Engineering from the Industrial Engineering School of the University of Valladolid, Spain. She performed her postdoc at the Electric Engineering Department of the Federal University of Espiritu Santo, Brazil. She is currently a postdoctoral researcher at the Electric Engineering Department of the University Carlos III of Madrid (UC3M), Spain.

Affiliations and Expertise

Universidad Carlos III of Madrid, Spain

Ratings and Reviews

