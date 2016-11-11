Specifications of Photovoltaic Pumping Systems in Agriculture: Sizing, Fuzzy Energy Management and Economic Sensitivity Analysis is the first book of its kind to discuss the physical installation and sizing of PV pumping systems, also providing a successful energy management operation and economic sensitivity analysis.

In order to balance production with consumption, and to improve the lifetime of batteries, Imene Yahyaoui offers a complete study through sensitive analysis of system components and sizing algorithms, providing guidance for efficient energy conversion and management for off-grid systems.

From this single source, readers will be equipped with all the necessary data they need to understand, plan, and implement cost reduced systems.