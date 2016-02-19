Specific Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127843162, 9781483220932

Specific Applications

1st Edition

Analytical Methods for Pesticides and Plant Growth Regulators, Vol. 16

Editors: Joseph Sherma
eBook ISBN: 9781483220932
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1988
Page Count: 278
Description

Analytical Methods for Pesticides and Plant Growth Regulators, Volume XVI: Specific Applications presents analytical methodology for insecticides (ethoprop, fenoxycarb, fenvalerate) and five herbicides (chlorimuron ethyl, chlorsulfuron, glyphosate, metsulfuron methyl, sulfometuron methyl). The book discusses the determination of two important pesticide classes, anticoagulant rodenticides and fumigants, and the determination of other pyrethroid. Toxicologists and people involved in pesticide analysis will find the text invaluable.

Table of Contents


Preface

Part I. Insecticides and Insect Growth Regulators

1. Ethoprop

I. General

II. Analysis

References

2. Fenoxycarb

I. General

II. Analysis

3. Fenvalerate (Update)

I. General

II. Analysis

Reference

Part II. Herbicides

4. Chlorimuron Ethyl

I. General

II. Analysis

Reference

5. Chlorsulfuron

I. General

II. Analysis

References

6. Glyphosphate

I. General

II. Analysis

References

7. Metsulfuron Methyl

I. General

II. Analysis

References

8. Sulfometuron Methyl

I. General

II. Analysis

Part III. Class Analysis

9. Determination of Anticoagulant Rodenticides

Chlorophacinone

I. General

II. Analysis

Diphacinone

I. General

II. Analysis

Brodifacoum

I. General

II. Analysis

Bromadiolone

I. General

II. Analysis

Coumatetralyl

I. General

II. Analysis

Difenacoum

I. General

II. Analysis

Warfarin

I. General

II. Analysis

Biochemical Techniques

References

10. Recent Advances in Pyrethroid Determination

I. Introduction

II. Analysis of Pyrethroids by Gas-Liquid Chromatography

III. Analysis of Pyrethroids by High-Performance Liquid Chromatography

IV. Analysis of Pyrethroid Optical Isomers

V. Conclusions

References

11. Fumigant Analysis

Fumigants: Overview

I. General

II. Multi-Residue Analysis

Carbon Disulfide

I. General

II. Residue Analysis

Carbon Tetrachloride

I. General

II. Residue Analysis

Chloropicrin

I. General

II. Residue Analysis

Ethylene Dibromide

I. General

II. Residue Analysis

Ethylene Dichloride

I. General

II. Residue Analysis

Ethylene Oxide

I. General

II. Residue Analysis

Hydrogen Cyanide

I. General

II. Residue Analysis

Methyl Bromide

I. General

II. Residue Analysis

Phosphine

I. General

II. Residue Analysis

III. Determination in Air

Other Fumigants

I. General

II. Residue Analysis

References

Index


