Specific Applications
1st Edition
Analytical Methods for Pesticides and Plant Growth Regulators, Vol. 16
Editors: Joseph Sherma
eBook ISBN: 9781483220932
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1988
Page Count: 278
Description
Analytical Methods for Pesticides and Plant Growth Regulators, Volume XVI: Specific Applications presents analytical methodology for insecticides (ethoprop, fenoxycarb, fenvalerate) and five herbicides (chlorimuron ethyl, chlorsulfuron, glyphosate, metsulfuron methyl, sulfometuron methyl). The book discusses the determination of two important pesticide classes, anticoagulant rodenticides and fumigants, and the determination of other pyrethroid. Toxicologists and people involved in pesticide analysis will find the text invaluable.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I. Insecticides and Insect Growth Regulators
1. Ethoprop
I. General
II. Analysis
References
2. Fenoxycarb
I. General
II. Analysis
3. Fenvalerate (Update)
I. General
II. Analysis
Reference
Part II. Herbicides
4. Chlorimuron Ethyl
I. General
II. Analysis
Reference
5. Chlorsulfuron
I. General
II. Analysis
References
6. Glyphosphate
I. General
II. Analysis
References
7. Metsulfuron Methyl
I. General
II. Analysis
References
8. Sulfometuron Methyl
I. General
II. Analysis
Part III. Class Analysis
9. Determination of Anticoagulant Rodenticides
Chlorophacinone
I. General
II. Analysis
Diphacinone
I. General
II. Analysis
Brodifacoum
I. General
II. Analysis
Bromadiolone
I. General
II. Analysis
Coumatetralyl
I. General
II. Analysis
Difenacoum
I. General
II. Analysis
Warfarin
I. General
II. Analysis
Biochemical Techniques
References
10. Recent Advances in Pyrethroid Determination
I. Introduction
II. Analysis of Pyrethroids by Gas-Liquid Chromatography
III. Analysis of Pyrethroids by High-Performance Liquid Chromatography
IV. Analysis of Pyrethroid Optical Isomers
V. Conclusions
References
11. Fumigant Analysis
Fumigants: Overview
I. General
II. Multi-Residue Analysis
Carbon Disulfide
I. General
II. Residue Analysis
Carbon Tetrachloride
I. General
II. Residue Analysis
Chloropicrin
I. General
II. Residue Analysis
Ethylene Dibromide
I. General
II. Residue Analysis
Ethylene Dichloride
I. General
II. Residue Analysis
Ethylene Oxide
I. General
II. Residue Analysis
Hydrogen Cyanide
I. General
II. Residue Analysis
Methyl Bromide
I. General
II. Residue Analysis
Phosphine
I. General
II. Residue Analysis
III. Determination in Air
Other Fumigants
I. General
II. Residue Analysis
References
Index
About the Editor
Joseph Sherma
