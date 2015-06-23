Specialty Oils and Fats in Food and Nutrition: Properties, Processing and Applications examines the main specialty oils and fats currently in use in food processing, as well as those with significant potential. Specialty oils and fats have an increasing number of applications in the food industry, due to growing consumer interest in “clean label” functional foods and the emerging markets in “free-from” and specialist foods.

Part One of this book covers the properties and processing of specialty oils and fats, with a focus on the chemistry, extraction, and quality of different fats and oils, including chapters on shea butter, tropical exotic oils, and structured triglycerides. Part Two looks at the applications of specialty oils and fats in different food and nutraceutical products, such as confectionary, ice cream, and margarine.

Specialty Oils and Fats in Food and Nutrition is a key text for R&D managers and product development personnel working in the dairy, baking, and dairy analogue sectors, or any sector using fats and oils. It is a particularly useful reference point for companies reformulating their products or developing new products to alter fat content, as well as academics with a research interest in the area, such as lipid scientists or food scientists.