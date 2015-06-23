Specialty Oils and Fats in Food and Nutrition
1st Edition
Properties, Processing and Applications
Table of Contents
- List of contributors
- Part One: Properties and processing of specialty oils and fats
- 1: Olive oil: Properties and processing for use in food
- Abstract
- 1.1 Mediterranean world and the culture of the olive tree
- 1.2 Grades of olive oil: Definitions, standards, legislation
- 1.3 Composition of virgin olive oil
- 1.4 Properties of VOO and conventional methods for quality evaluation and authenticity
- 1.5 Synopsis of health effects of virgin olive: Claims related to fatty acid composition and polar phenols
- 1.6 Processing of nonedible oils: Composition and properties of refined olive oil and refined residue oil
- 1.7 Factors affecting virgin olive oil composition, properties, quality, and nutritional value
- 1.8 Culinary applications
- 1.9 Novel analytical techniques to monitor quality and check authenticity, varietal differences, geographical origin, and denomination of protected origin
- 1.10 Olive oils with protected denomination of origin (PDO)
- 1.11 Epilogue
- 2: Hemp and flaxseed oil: Properties and applications for use in food
- Abstract
- 2.1 Hemp
- 2.2 Flax
- 2.3 Conclusions
- 3: Tree nut oils: Properties and processing for use in food
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Production of tree nut oils
- 3.3 Compositional and nutritional properties of tree nut oils
- 3.4 Allergenicity of tree nut oils
- 3.5 Adulteration and authenticity
- 4: Tropical exotic oils: Properties and processing for use in food
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Illipe butter
- 4.3 Sal oil
- 4.4 Kokum butter
- 4.5 Mango kernel oil
- 4.6 Pentadesma
- 4.7 Allanblackia
- 4.8 Aceituno
- 4.9 Mowrah
- 4.10 Chinese vegetable tallow and stillingia oil
- 4.11 Coconut oil
- 4.12 Babassu oil
- 4.13 Future trends
- 5: Shea butter: Properties and processing for use in food
- Abstract
- 5.1 The shea tree of sub-Saharan Africa
- 5.2 International shea trade
- 5.3 International shea butter applications
- 5.4 Nutritional aspects of edible shea
- 5.5 Global shea demand
- 5.6 Summary
- 6: Algal oils: Properties and processing for use in foods and supplements
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Enriching foods with marine omega-3 fatty acids
- 6.3 Strategies for developing omega-3 enriched functional foods
- 6.4 What are the benefits of using microalgae to produce food ingredients?
- 6.5 Selecting EPA and DHA producing microalgae
- 6.6 The difficulties of utilizing omega-3 fatty acids in new food product development
- 6.7 Delivering omega-3 fatty acids into food products: Stable algal oil forms and their use in the production environment
- 6.8 Regulatory approval of algal oil for use in foods and supplements
- 6.9 Future trends
- 6.10 Sources of further information and advice
- 7: Specialty/GM vegetable oils: Properties and applications in food (rapeseed, sunflower, soybean)
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 7.1 Background
- 7.2 Introduction
- 7.3 Functions of fats in food
- 7.4 Fatty acid composition of common oils
- 7.5 Modified specialty oils
- 7.6 Descriptive sensory profiles of hi oleic oils versus their respective conventional oils
- 7.7 Case studies in foods applications of hi oleic oils
- 7.8 Conclusion
- 8: Structured triacylglycerols: Properties and processing for use in food
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Interesterification
- 8.3 Cocoa butter equivalents
- 8.4 Low calorie fats
- 8.5 Nutrition and health
- 8.6 Future applications
- 8.7 Further sources of information
- Part Two: Applications of specialty oils and fats in foods and nutraceuticals
- 9: Specialty oils and fats in confectionery
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Cocoa butter
- 9.3 Use of tropical exotic oils (including derivatives of shea butter) in coatings
- 9.4 Use of tropical exotic oils (including shea butter) in fillings
- 9.5 Use of tree nut oils
- 9.6 Use of essential oils
- 9.7 Use of structured triglycerides
- 9.8 Future trends
- 10: Specialty oils and fats in margarines and low-fat spreads
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Structure and properties of margarine and low-fat spreads
- 10.3 Fats and oils modification processes
- 10.4 Specialty oils in margarine and low-fat spreads
- 10.5 Future trends
- 10.6 Further reading
- 11: Specialty oils and fats in ice cream
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Composition of ice cream and frozen deserts
- 11.3 Ice cream processing
- 11.4 Function of fat in ice cream
- 11.5 Ice cream coatings and inclusions
- 11.6 Specialty fats
- 11.7 Future trends
- 11.8 Further sources of information
- 12: Infant formula
- Abstract
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 History of infant formula: Past to present
- 12.3 Composition of the fat phase of infant formula
- 12.4 Nutritional aspects
- 12.5 Infant formula processing
- 12.6 Future outlook
- 13: Utilizing the bioactive contents of specialty oils and fats
- Abstract
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Health-promoting omega-3s: DHA, EPA, and SDA
- 13.3 γ-Linolenic acid
- 13.4 Phytosterols
- 13.5 Squalene
- 13.6 Tocopherols
- Index
Description
Specialty Oils and Fats in Food and Nutrition: Properties, Processing and Applications examines the main specialty oils and fats currently in use in food processing, as well as those with significant potential. Specialty oils and fats have an increasing number of applications in the food industry, due to growing consumer interest in “clean label” functional foods and the emerging markets in “free-from” and specialist foods.
Part One of this book covers the properties and processing of specialty oils and fats, with a focus on the chemistry, extraction, and quality of different fats and oils, including chapters on shea butter, tropical exotic oils, and structured triglycerides. Part Two looks at the applications of specialty oils and fats in different food and nutraceutical products, such as confectionary, ice cream, and margarine.
Specialty Oils and Fats in Food and Nutrition is a key text for R&D managers and product development personnel working in the dairy, baking, and dairy analogue sectors, or any sector using fats and oils. It is a particularly useful reference point for companies reformulating their products or developing new products to alter fat content, as well as academics with a research interest in the area, such as lipid scientists or food scientists.
Key Features
- Authored by an industry expert with 35 years of experience working for Unilever and Loders Croklaan
- Broad coverage encompasses tropical exotic oils, tree nut oils, algal oils, GM vegetable oils, and more
- Addresses growing application areas including nutraceuticals, infant formula, and ice cream and confectionery
Readership
R&D managers and product development personnel working in the dairy, baking, dairy analogue sectors and all sectors using fats and oils. This will be particularly useful to companies reformulating their products or developing new products to alter the fat content. Academics with a research interest in the area (lipid scientists, food scientists).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 23rd June 2015
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781782423973
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781782423768
About the Editors
Geoff Talbot Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The Fat Consultant, UK