Specialty Imaging: Pitfalls and Classic Signs of the Abdomen and Pelvis
1st Edition
Description
Specialty Imaging: Pitfalls and Classic Signs of the Abdomen and Pelvis, written by leading experts, Dr. Khaled M. Elsayes, Dr. Akram A. Shaaban, and their team, provides practicing radiologists and radiology residents with the level of knowledge necessary to avoid misinterpretation and help make precise diagnoses in the presence of certain classic pathognomonic features. Uniquely written from a practical point of view, each case leads you through a radiology expert’s thought process in analyzing imaging pitfalls and classic signs of the abdomen and pelvis. The cases highlight clinical presentation, relevant pathology, anatomy, physiology, and pertinent imaging features of common disease processes. As with all Amirsys references, information is distilled into succinct, bulleted with detailed illustrations and thousands of images. Coupled with a companion eBook, this volume is an irreplaceable reference for anyone confronted with the challenges of imaging in the abdominal and pelvic areas.
Key Features
- Hot topics covered include potential pitfalls in abdominal and pelvic imaging, classic signs pointing to specific diagnoses, and pitfalls of PET
- Comprehensive discussions and case presentations highlighting the most common reasons for misinterpretation and clues for correct diagnosis
- Features detailed illustrations and thousands of annotated images
- Essential information is distilled into a succinct, bulleted format with numerous high-quality images for fast and easy comprehension
- Comes with Amirsys eBook Advantage™, an eBook featuring expanded content, additional images, and fully searchable bulleted text for quick, easy reference
Details
- No. of pages:
- 504
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © AMIRSYS 2015
- Published:
- 24th November 2014
- Imprint:
- AMIRSYS
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323375450
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323595582
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781937242183
About the Authors
Khaled Elsayes Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Diagnostic Radiology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas
Akram Shaaban Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Radiology, University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah