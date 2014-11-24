Specialty Imaging: Pitfalls and Classic Signs of the Abdomen and Pelvis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781937242183, 9780323375450

Specialty Imaging: Pitfalls and Classic Signs of the Abdomen and Pelvis

1st Edition

Authors: Khaled Elsayes Akram Shaaban
eBook ISBN: 9780323375450
eBook ISBN: 9780323595582
Hardcover ISBN: 9781937242183
Imprint: AMIRSYS
Published Date: 24th November 2014
Page Count: 504
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Specialty Imaging: Pitfalls and Classic Signs of the Abdomen and Pelvis, written by leading experts, Dr. Khaled M. Elsayes, Dr. Akram A. Shaaban, and their team, provides practicing radiologists and radiology residents with the level of knowledge necessary to avoid misinterpretation and help make precise diagnoses in the presence of certain classic pathognomonic features. Uniquely written from a practical point of view, each case leads you through a radiology expert’s thought process in analyzing imaging pitfalls and classic signs of the abdomen and pelvis. The cases highlight clinical presentation, relevant pathology, anatomy, physiology, and pertinent imaging features of common disease processes. As with all Amirsys references, information is distilled into succinct, bulleted with detailed illustrations and thousands of images. Coupled with a companion eBook, this volume is an irreplaceable reference for anyone confronted with the challenges of imaging in the abdominal and pelvic areas.

Key Features

  • Hot topics covered include potential pitfalls in abdominal and pelvic imaging, classic signs pointing to specific diagnoses, and pitfalls of PET

  • Comprehensive discussions and case presentations highlighting the most common reasons for misinterpretation and clues for correct diagnosis

  • Features detailed illustrations and thousands of annotated images

  • Essential information is distilled into a succinct, bulleted format with numerous high-quality images for fast and easy comprehension

  • Comes with Amirsys eBook Advantage™, an eBook featuring expanded content, additional images, and fully searchable bulleted text for quick, easy reference

Details

No. of pages:
504
Language:
English
Copyright:
© AMIRSYS 2015
Published:
Imprint:
AMIRSYS
eBook ISBN:
9780323375450
eBook ISBN:
9780323595582
Hardcover ISBN:
9781937242183

About the Authors

Khaled Elsayes Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Diagnostic Radiology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas

Akram Shaaban Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Radiology, University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.