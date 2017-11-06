Specialty Imaging: PET - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323524841, 9780323549943

Specialty Imaging: PET

1st Edition

Authors: Paige Bennett Akiva Mintz Brad Perry Andrew Trout Paula Vergara-Wentland
eBook ISBN: 9780323549943
eBook ISBN: 9780323549936
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323524841
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th November 2017
Page Count: 586
Table of Contents

PET IMAGING: THE BASICS

Introduction to PET Imaging

Overview

PET Interpretation

Approach to Interpretation

Artifacts and Pitfalls

PET Protocols

Whole Body Protocols

Central Nervous System Protocols

Cardiac Protocols

Physics and Radiopharmaceuticals

Physics and Quality Control

Physics and Instrumentation

Radiopharmaceuticals

Clinical Radiopharmaceuticals

Radiopharmaceuticals in Development

PET IMAGING: CARDIAC

Myocardial Ischemia

Myocardial Viability

Cardiomyopathy

Acute Cardiac Infection and Inflammation

PET IMAGING: CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM

Dementia

Alzheimer Disease

Frontotemporal Dementia

Corticobasal Dementia

Lewy Body Dementia

Posterior Cortical Atrophy

Multi-Infarct Dementia

Behavioral and Movement Disorders

Epilepsy

Intractable Seizure Disorder

CNS Infection and Inflammation

Cerebral Abscess and Encephalitis

Cerebral Toxoplasmosis

PET IMAGING: SOFT TISSUE INFECTION AND INFLAMMATION

Abdominal Infection and Inflammatory Disease

Pulmonary Infection and Inflammation

Granulomatous Disease

Fever of Unknown Origin

Vascular Infection and Inflammation

Large Vessel Vasculitis

PET IMAGING: MUSCULOSKELETAL

Pediatric Nonaccidental Trauma

Benign Bone Neoplasms

Bone and Joint Infection

PET IMAGING: ONCOLOGY

Adrenal

Adrenal Carcinoma

Breast Oncology

Primary Breast Cancer

Breast Cancer Staging

Central Nervous System Oncology

Primary Brain Malignancy

Brain Metastases

Cutaneous Oncology

Melanoma

Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Merkel Cell Carcinoma

Gastrointestinal Oncology

Esophageal Cancer

Gastric Cancer and Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor

Anal Carcinoma

Peritoneal Carcinoma and Mesothelioma

Genitourinary Oncology

Uterine and Endometrial Cancers

Ovarian Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Vulvar and Vaginal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Testicular Cancer

Renal Cell Carcinoma

Transitional Cell Carcinoma

Head and Neck Cancer

Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Parotid and Salivary Gland Carcinoma

Hepatobiliary Oncology

Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Adrenal Oncology

Pancreatic Oncology

Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma

Pancreatic Islet Cell Tumor/Neuroendocrine

Thoracic Oncology

Pulmonary Carcinoid Tumor

Lung Adenocarcinoma

Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma

Small Cell Lung Cancer

Solitary Pulmonary Nodule

Thymoma and Thymic Carcinoma

Thyroid and Parathyroid Carcinoma

Anaplastic Thyroid Carcinoma

Papillary and Follicular Thyroid Cancer

Medullary Thyroid Carcinoma

Parathyroid Carcinoma

Lymphoma

Hodgkin Lymphoma

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Musculoskeletal Oncology

Primary Bone Tumors

Multiple Myeloma

Sarcomas

Neuroendocrine Oncology

Abdominal Carcinoid Tumors

Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors

Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma

Pediatric Oncology

Neuroblastoma

Ewing Sarcoma

Osteosarcoma

Pediatric Lymphoma

PET: EMERGING CLINICAL APPLICATIONS

Description

The first text to offer complete, diagnosis-centered guidance on the effective use of emerging PET technology, Specialty Imaging: PET is a one-stop resource, expertly tailored to your decision support needs at the point of care. This accessible reference covers everything you need to know about the key role of PET in the complex field of precision medicine in areas including oncology, cardiac, infection and inflammation, vascular, breast, neurological, musculoskeletal, gastrointestinal, neuroendocrine, and many other specialties. With a practical, clinically oriented focus, it brings you fully up-to-date with research-based information on PET and how PET has resulted in radically new treatment approaches based on an immediate and molecular response to therapy.

Key Features

  • Features 1,600 high-quality images with captions and annotations for interpretive guidance, with illustrations including PET, with correlative CT and MR images depicting radiologic imaging findings

  • Presents all diagnoses consistently, using a highly templated format with bulleted text for quick, easy reference

  • Includes chapters in expert interpretation, artifacts, and common pitfalls

    •

  • Provides a wide range of essential information such as oncologic PET diagnoses with staging tables and reporting tips; cardiac PET indications including stress tests, cardiac viability, and sarcoidosis; CNS PET indications including dementia, epilepsy, and oncology; and educational, illustrated PET cases including correlative CT and MR

  • Covers PET physics and instrumentation and current clinical and emerging PET radiotracers in table format

  • Ideal for clinicians who care for cancer patients (nuclear medicine radiologists, radiation oncologists, oncologists, oncology surgeons, and trainees in nuclear medicine and oncology), as well as those who interpret PET for a wide variety of indications

  • Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, Q&As, and references from the book on a variety of devices.

About the Authors

Paige Bennett Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging in the Department of Radiology at Wake Forrest School of Medicine, and is a board certified nuclear medicine physician.

Akiva Mintz Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Vice Chair of Translational Research, Radiology Director, PET Center, Division Chief, Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging, Department of Radiology, Columbia University Medical Center, New York, New York

Brad Perry Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Diagnostic Radiology Resident, Department of Radiology, Wake Forest University Health Sciences, Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Andrew Trout Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Radiology and Pediatrics, Director, Nuclear Medicine, Director, Clinical Research (Radiology), Department of Radiology, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio

Paula Vergara-Wentland Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Diagnostic Radiology Fellow, Department of Radiology, Wake Forest University Health Sciences, Winston-Salem, North Carolina

