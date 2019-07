Specialty Imaging: HRCT of the Lung

Part of the highly regarded Specialty Imaging series, this fully updated second edition by Drs. Santiago Martínez-Jiménez, Melissa L. Rosado-de-Christenson, and Brett W. Carter, reflects the many recent changes in HRCT diagnostic interpretation. An easy-to-read bulleted format and state of the art imaging examples guide you step-by-step through every aspect of thin-section CT and HRCT in the evaluation of patients with suspected lung disease. This book is an ideal resource for radiologists who need an easily accessible tool to help them understand the indications, strengths, and limitations of HRCT in their practice.