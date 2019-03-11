Specialty Imaging: Fundamentals of CEUS

Cost-efficient, safe, and clinically effective, contrast-enhanced ultrasound is a nascent diagnostic imaging technique for use in both adults and children. Specialty Imaging: Fundamentals in CEUS provides first of its kind, authoritative coverage to help you make the most of this promising imaging tool in your practice. This one-stop resource is tailored to your decision support needs, offering guidance from global experts on everything from physics and safety to each of the commonly used clinical applications of CEUS (Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound).