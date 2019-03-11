Specialty Imaging: Fundamentals of CEUS - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323625647, 9780323625654

Authors: Andrej Lyshchik
eBook ISBN: 9780323625654
eBook ISBN: 9780323625661
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323625647
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 11th March 2019
Page Count: 416
Description

Cost-efficient, safe, and clinically effective, contrast-enhanced ultrasound is a nascent diagnostic imaging technique for use in both adults and children. Specialty Imaging: Fundamentals in CEUS provides first of its kind, authoritative coverage to help you make the most of this promising imaging tool in your practice. This one-stop resource is tailored to your decision support needs, offering guidance from global experts on everything from physics and safety to each of the commonly used clinical applications of CEUS (Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound).

Table of Contents

 

Lyshchik, Specialty Imaging: Fundamentals of CEUS

　

Introduction

History of CEUS

Physical Principles of Microbubble-Based Contrast Agents Imaging

Safety and Biological Effects of Microbubble-Based Contrast Agents

Quantification

Cost Efficiency of CEUS

Ultrasound Contrast Agents

Ultrasound Contrast Agents: SonoVue/Lumason

Ultrasound Contrast Agents: Definity

Ultrasound Contrast Agents: Optison

Ultrasound Contrast Agents: Sonazoid

CEUS Technique

CEUS Technique: Machine Settings/Injection Setup

CEUS Technique: Protocols

CEUS Technique: Artifacts

CEUS Technique: Tips for Beginners

CEUS Technique: Pitfalls

CEUS Lexicon

CEUS Lexicon

Liver

Liver: CEUS Protocol

Liver: Benign Focal Lesions

Liver: Malignant Focal Lesions in Normal Liver

Liver: Focal Lesions in High-Risk Patients

Liver: CEUS LI-RADS

Liver: Tumor Imaging With Sonazoid

Liver: Multimodality Assessment of Focal Lesions (US, CEUS, CT, MR)

Liver: Transplant Evaluation

Liver: Diffuse Liver Disease/Portal Hypertension

Liver: Biliary Tract

Liver: Gallbladder

Liver: Pseudolesions

Liver: Infection

Kidney

Kidney: Benign Lesions

Kidney: Malignant Lesions

Kidney: Lesion Classification Approach

Kidney: Renal Infection

Kidney: Renal Transplant Evaluation

Bowel

Bowel: IBD

Bowel: Inflammatory Masses

Bowel: Tumors

Pancreas

Pancreas: Cystic Lesions

Pancreas: Solid Lesions

Pancreas: Pancreatitis

Spleen

Spleen: Benign Lesions

Spleen: Malignant Lesions

Spleen: Diffuse Disease

Adrenal Glands

Adrenal Glands: Benign Lesions

Adrenal Glands: Malignant Lesions

Adrenal Glands: Diffuse Disease

Gynecology

Gynecology: Uterine and Cervical Tumors

Gynecology: Benign Adnexal Masses

Gynecology: Malignant Adnexal Masses

Gynecology: Ovarion Torsion

Gynecology: Entopic Pregnancy

Gynecology: Pelvic Inflammatory Disease

Prostate

Prostate: Benign Lesions

Prostate: Malignant Lesions

Prostate: Diffuse Disease

Scrotum

Scrotum: Benign Lesions

Scrotum: Malignant Lesions

Scrotum: Diffuse Disease

Scrotum: Testicular Torsion

Breast

Breast: Benign Lesions

Breast: Malignant Lesions

Breast: Diffuse Disease

Thyroid

Thyroid: Benign Nodules

Thyroid: Thyroid Cancer

Thyroid: Acute and Chronic Thyroiditis

Parathyroid

Parathyroid

Lymph Nodes

Lymph Nodes

Vascular CEUS

Vascular CEUS

CEUS-Guided Interventions

Preprocedure Evaluation and Procedure Guidance

CEUS in Treatment Response Evaluation

CEUS in Treatment Response Evaluation: Evaluation of Chemotherapy Response

CEUS in Treatment Response Evaluation: Cryoablation

CEUS in Treatment Response Evaluation: RFA and Microwaive

CEUS in Treatment Response Evaluation: TACE and Y-90

CEUS of Thorax

CEUS of Thorax

Intracavitary CEUS

Intracavitary CEUS

Endoscopic CEUS

Endoscopic CEUS

Abdominal Trauma

Abdominal Trauma

Pediatric Applications

Pediatric Applications: Focal Liver Lesions

Pediatric Applications: Focal Renal Lesions

Pediatric Applications: Bowel Imaging

Pediatric Applications: Voiding Urosongraphy (ceVUS)

Pediatric Applications: Small Parts

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323625654
eBook ISBN:
9780323625661
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323625647

About the Author

Andrej Lyshchik

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Radiology, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

