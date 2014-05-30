Specialty Imaging: Dental Implants
1st Edition
Table of Contents
SECTION I: INTRODUCTION TO DENTAL IMPLANTS
Introduction
Implant Anatomy and Nomenclature
Classifications of Dental Implants
Biological and Biomechanical
Considerations
Basic Biology of Osseointegration
Bone Quality for Implants
Disuse Atrophy of Alveolar Processes
Dental Occlusion Related to Implants
Emergence Profile of Implant-Retained Restorations
SECTION II: CLINICAL SCENARIOS FOR IMPLANT DENTISTRY
Clinical Indications
Patient Selection Factors in Modern Implantology
Single and Multiple Dental Implants
Implant Overdentures
Maxillary Graftless Procedures
Introduction to Maxillary Graftless Procedures
Zygomatic Implants
Other Graftless Procedures
SECTION III: IMAGING FOR DENTAL IMPLANT TREATMENT PLANNING
Plain Film Radiography
Implant Imaging With Conventional Dental Radiography
Cone Beam CT
Introduction to CBCT Imaging
Radiation Dose in CBCT
Imaging Considerations for Implant Analysis With CBCT
Analysis of CBCT Data for Implant Placement
Uses of 3D Reformation in Implant Analysis
Implant Planning Software
Surgical Guides
Application of CAD/CAM Technology in Dentistry
MDCT
Introduction to MDCT Imaging
Imaging for Implant Analysis With MDCT
Analysis of MDCT Data for Implant Placement
SECTION IV: IMPLANT-RELATED ANATOMY
Maxilla and Mandible
Maxillary Alveolar Process Morphology
Mandibular Alveolar Process Morphology
Hard Palate Anatomy
Maxillary Innervation
Mandibular Innervation
Maxillary and Mandibular Vasculature
Muscles and Attachments Surrounding Alveolar Processes
Sinuses and Nasal Cavity
Sinonasal Overview
Ostiomeatal Complex
Other
Temporomandibular Joint
Zygomatic Bone
Pterygopalatine Fossa
Tongue
Sublingual Space
Submandibular Space
Oral Mucosa Space/Surface
SECTION V: COMMON PATHOLOGY AND NORMAL VARIANTS ENCOUNTERED DURING IMPLANT ANALYSIS
Inflammatory Lesions
Periapical Rarefying Osteitis
Periapical Sclerosing Osteitis
Periodontal Disease
Osteomyelitis
Osteonecrosis
Osteoradionecrosis
Fibro-Osseous Lesions
Periapical Cemental Dysplasia
Florid Cemento-Osseous Dysplasia
Cystic and Neoplastic
Residual Cyst
Simple Bone Cyst
Nasopalatine Duct Cyst
Nasolabial Cyst
Keratocystic Odontogenic Tumor
Sinus Diseases
Odontogenic Sinusitis
Sinus Hypoplasia/Aplasia
Acute Rhinosinusitis
Chronic Rhinosinusitis
Mucus Retention Pseudocyst
Sinonasal Mucocele
Miscellaneous
Buccal/Lingual Exostoses
Idiopathic Osteosclerosis
Accessory Mandibular Canal
Stafne Defect
Torus Mandibularis
Torus Palatinus
Alveolar Process Variations
SECTION VI: ALVEOLAR PROCESS AUGMENTATION
Graft Placement for Alveolar Process Augmentation
Graft Materials
Graft Materials Used in Alveolar Process Augmentation
Healing Process of Graft Materials
Grafting Procedures
Socket Grafting
Ridge Augmentation: Block Graft
Ridge Augmentation: Particulate Graft
Maxillary Sinus Augmentation Procedure
SECTION VII: POST-PROCEDURE EVALUATION OF IMPLANTS
Post-Procedure Imaging Protocol for Implants
Criteria for Success of Implants
SECTION VIII: RADIOGRAPHIC APPEARANCE OF IMPLANT COMPLICATIONS
Introduction to Radiographic Appearance of Implant Complications
Nonspecific to Site
Errors in Implant Positioning
Peri-Implant Bone Loss
Infection
Implant Fracture
Maxilla
Perforation of Maxillary Sinus
Perforation of Nasal Cavity
Nerve Canal Injury by Implant, Maxilla
Loss of Alveolar Bone Facial Plate, Maxilla
Mandible
Nerve Canal Injury by Implant, Mandible
Perforation of Lingual Alveolar Plate, Mandible
Description
Meticulously written by board-certified oral and maxillofacial radiologist, Dr. Dania Tamimi, and a team of sub-specialty experts, Specialty Imaging: Dental Implants is a comprehensive reference ideal for anyone involved with dental implant imaging, including oral and maxillofacial radiologists, oral surgeons, periodontists, technicians, and general dentists. With an easily accessible format and an organization that takes readers from the basics to the post-procedure management of implants, Dental Implants encourages and facilitates more inclusion of and collaboration with oral and maxillofacial radiologists for implant planning. It educates clinicians on how to use imaging tools efficiently and effectively to get the most out of their radiographic imaging data, resulting in overall better treatment outcomes for the patient. As with all Amirsys references, all of the information is distilled into succinct, bulleted text with detailed illustrations and thousands of images. Coupled with a companion eBook, this volume will surely become the standard reference textbook for all involved in implant dentistry.
Key Features
- Organized to guide the reader from the basics to the post-procedure management of implants
- Guidance on the use of cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) in implant dentistry
- Radiographic analysis protocol (pre and post implant placement)
- Radiographic evaluation of implant complications
- Provides correct terminology, methodology, and science for implant imaging analysis
- The main topics include: anatomy and nomenclature of dental implants as well as biological and biomechanical considerations; imaging toolbox options, with the utilization of these options for planned implant site evaluation; discussion of common pathology that may be encountered in the analysis of radiographic data with applicable implant correlations; available alveolar process augmentation options based on radiographic imaging data; imaging protocols for postsurgical implant procedure and the radiographic appearances of success; and the radiographic appearance of complications associated with dental implant treatment
- Comes with Amirsys eBook Advantage™, an eBook featuring expanded content, additional images, and fully searchable bulleted text for quick, easy reference
Details
- No. of pages:
- 472
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © AMIRSYS 2014
- Published:
- 30th May 2014
- Imprint:
- AMIRSYS
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781937242190
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323595520
About the Authors
Dania Tamimi Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology Consultant Private Practice Orlando, Florida Adjunct Assistant Professor Department of Comprehensive Dentistry University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio, Texas