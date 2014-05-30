Specialty Imaging: Dental Implants - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781937242190, 9780323595520

Specialty Imaging: Dental Implants

1st Edition

Authors: Dania Tamimi
Hardcover ISBN: 9781937242190
eBook ISBN: 9780323595520
Imprint: AMIRSYS
Published Date: 30th May 2014
Page Count: 472
Table of Contents

SECTION I: INTRODUCTION TO DENTAL IMPLANTS

Introduction

Implant Anatomy and Nomenclature

Classifications of Dental Implants

Biological and Biomechanical

Considerations

Basic Biology of Osseointegration

Bone Quality for Implants

Disuse Atrophy of Alveolar Processes

Dental Occlusion Related to Implants

Emergence Profile of Implant-Retained Restorations

SECTION II: CLINICAL SCENARIOS FOR IMPLANT DENTISTRY

Clinical Indications

Patient Selection Factors in Modern Implantology

Single and Multiple Dental Implants

Implant Overdentures

Maxillary Graftless Procedures

Introduction to Maxillary Graftless Procedures

Zygomatic Implants

Other Graftless Procedures

SECTION III: IMAGING FOR DENTAL IMPLANT TREATMENT PLANNING

Plain Film Radiography

Implant Imaging With Conventional Dental Radiography

Cone Beam CT

Introduction to CBCT Imaging

Radiation Dose in CBCT

Imaging Considerations for Implant Analysis With CBCT

Analysis of CBCT Data for Implant Placement

Uses of 3D Reformation in Implant Analysis

Implant Planning Software

Surgical Guides

Application of CAD/CAM Technology in Dentistry

MDCT

Introduction to MDCT Imaging

Imaging for Implant Analysis With MDCT

Analysis of MDCT Data for Implant Placement

SECTION IV: IMPLANT-RELATED ANATOMY

Maxilla and Mandible

Maxillary Alveolar Process Morphology

Mandibular Alveolar Process Morphology

Hard Palate Anatomy

Maxillary Innervation

Mandibular Innervation

Maxillary and Mandibular Vasculature

Muscles and Attachments Surrounding Alveolar Processes

Sinuses and Nasal Cavity

Sinonasal Overview

Ostiomeatal Complex

Other

Temporomandibular Joint

Zygomatic Bone

Pterygopalatine Fossa

Tongue

Sublingual Space

Submandibular Space

Oral Mucosa Space/Surface

SECTION V: COMMON PATHOLOGY AND NORMAL VARIANTS ENCOUNTERED DURING IMPLANT ANALYSIS

Inflammatory Lesions

Periapical Rarefying Osteitis

Periapical Sclerosing Osteitis

Periodontal Disease

Osteomyelitis

Osteonecrosis

Osteoradionecrosis

Fibro-Osseous Lesions

Periapical Cemental Dysplasia

Florid Cemento-Osseous Dysplasia

Cystic and Neoplastic

Residual Cyst

Simple Bone Cyst

Nasopalatine Duct Cyst

Nasolabial Cyst

Keratocystic Odontogenic Tumor

Sinus Diseases

Odontogenic Sinusitis

Sinus Hypoplasia/Aplasia

Acute Rhinosinusitis

Chronic Rhinosinusitis

Mucus Retention Pseudocyst

Sinonasal Mucocele

Miscellaneous

Buccal/Lingual Exostoses

Idiopathic Osteosclerosis

Accessory Mandibular Canal

Stafne Defect

Torus Mandibularis

Torus Palatinus

Alveolar Process Variations

SECTION VI: ALVEOLAR PROCESS AUGMENTATION

Graft Placement for Alveolar Process Augmentation

Graft Materials

Graft Materials Used in Alveolar Process Augmentation

Healing Process of Graft Materials

Grafting Procedures

Socket Grafting

Ridge Augmentation: Block Graft

Ridge Augmentation: Particulate Graft

Maxillary Sinus Augmentation Procedure

SECTION VII: POST-PROCEDURE EVALUATION OF IMPLANTS

Post-Procedure Imaging Protocol for Implants

Criteria for Success of Implants

SECTION VIII: RADIOGRAPHIC APPEARANCE OF IMPLANT COMPLICATIONS

Introduction to Radiographic Appearance of Implant Complications

Nonspecific to Site

Errors in Implant Positioning

Peri-Implant Bone Loss

Infection

Implant Fracture

Maxilla

Perforation of Maxillary Sinus

Perforation of Nasal Cavity

Nerve Canal Injury by Implant, Maxilla

Loss of Alveolar Bone Facial Plate, Maxilla

Mandible

Nerve Canal Injury by Implant, Mandible

Perforation of Lingual Alveolar Plate, Mandible

Description

Meticulously written by board-certified oral and maxillofacial radiologist, Dr. Dania Tamimi, and a team of sub-specialty experts, Specialty Imaging: Dental Implants is a comprehensive reference ideal for anyone involved with dental implant imaging, including oral and maxillofacial radiologists, oral surgeons, periodontists, technicians, and general dentists. With an easily accessible format and an organization that takes readers from the basics to the post-procedure management of implants, Dental Implants encourages and facilitates more inclusion of and collaboration with oral and maxillofacial radiologists for implant planning. It educates clinicians on how to use imaging tools efficiently and effectively to get the most out of their radiographic imaging data, resulting in overall better treatment outcomes for the patient. As with all Amirsys references, all of the information is distilled into succinct, bulleted text with detailed illustrations and thousands of images. Coupled with a companion eBook, this volume will surely become the standard reference textbook for all involved in implant dentistry.

Key Features

  • Organized to guide the reader from the basics to the post-procedure management of implants

  • Guidance on the use of cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) in implant dentistry

  • Radiographic analysis protocol (pre and post implant placement)

  • Radiographic evaluation of implant complications

  • Provides correct terminology, methodology, and science for implant imaging analysis

  • The main topics include: anatomy and nomenclature of dental implants as well as biological and biomechanical considerations; imaging toolbox options, with the utilization of these options for planned implant site evaluation; discussion of common pathology that may be encountered in the analysis of radiographic data with applicable implant correlations; available alveolar process augmentation options based on radiographic imaging data; imaging protocols for postsurgical implant procedure and the radiographic appearances of success; and the radiographic appearance of complications associated with dental implant treatment

  • Comes with Amirsys eBook Advantage™, an eBook featuring expanded content, additional images, and fully searchable bulleted text for quick, easy reference

Details

No. of pages:
472
Language:
English
Copyright:
© AMIRSYS 2014
Published:
Imprint:
AMIRSYS
Hardcover ISBN:
9781937242190
eBook ISBN:
9780323595520

About the Authors

Dania Tamimi Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology Consultant Private Practice Orlando, Florida Adjunct Assistant Professor Department of Comprehensive Dentistry University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio, Texas

