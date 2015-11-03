Specialized Injection Molding Techniques
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- 1. Multicomponent Technologies
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Motivation
- 1.3 Basic Bonding Mechanism
- 1.4 Influences of Material and Process Control on the Basic Bonding Mechanism
- 1.5 Machines and Processes
- References
- 2. Foam Injection Molding
- Abstract
- 2.1 Why Foam Injection Molding?
- 2.2 Foaming Mechanism
- 2.3 Process Route
- 2.4 Variants of Foaming Techniques
- References
- 3. Gas- and Fluid-Injection Technique
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Description of the GIT Procedure
- 3.3 Typical Applications and Tasks
- 3.4 Mechanisms of Gas Penetration
- 3.5 Influencing the Form and Position of the Gas Bubble
- 3.6 Influencing the Surface Quality
- 3.7 Influence of Material Properties
- 3.8 GIT Tools and Machine Technology
- 3.9 Design of GIT Components and Tools
- 3.10 Variants of Fluid Injection Technology
- References
- 4. Injection Molding of Multimaterial Systems
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Bonding Mechanisms in Plastic–Metal Systems
- 4.3 The Influence of the Material, the Geometry, and the Process Parameter on the Component Properties
- 4.4 Processing Variants
- 4.5 Production of Injection Molded Organic Sheet Parts
- References
- 5. Injection Molding of Bio-Based Plastics, Polymers, and Composites
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Materials
- 5.3 Specific Injection Molding Behavior
- 5.4 Process Variants
- References
Description
Special Injection Molding Techniques covers several techniques used to create multicomponent products, hollow areas, and hard-soft combinations that cannot be produced with standard injection molding processes. It also includes information on the processing techniques of special materials, including foaming agents, bio-based materials, and thermosets.
The book describes the most industrially relevant special injection molding techniques, with a detailed focus on understanding the basics of each technique and its main mechanisms, i.e., temperature, mold filling, bonding, residual stresses, and material behavior, also providing an explanation of process routes and their variants, and discussions of the most influencing process parameters.
As special molding technologies have the potential to transform plastics processing to a highly-efficient, integrated type of manufacturing, this book provides a timely survey of these technologies, putting them into context, accentuating new opportunities, and giving relevant information on processing.
Key Features
- Provides information about the basics needed for understanding several special injection molding techniques, including flow phenomena, bonding mechanisms, and thermal behavior
- Covers the basics of each technique and its main mechanisms, i.e., temperature, mold filling, bonding, residual stresses, and material behavior
- Discusses the most relevant processing parameters for each injection molding technique
- Presents a variety of techniques, including gas and water assisted injection molding, multi component injection molding, hybrid injection molding, injection molding of bio-based materials, and techniques for thermoset
Readership
All involved in the injection molding process – mold design engineers, plastic product designers, manufacturing engineers, process engineers and quality control. Automotive, aerospace, packaging, electrical components, medical, houseware and personal care industries.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 262
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2016
- Published:
- 3rd November 2015
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323371216
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323341004
About the Authors
Hans-Peter Heim Author
Hans-Peter Heim studied engineering and business administration at the University of Paderborn in Germany. He completed his diploma thesis in 1996 at an automotive supplier company in Italy. Following this, he carried out different projects on quality assurance and quality improvement in plastics processing at this same company. Since 1997 he has worked in the field injection molding, quality improvement and quality assurance at the KTP Institute of Plastics Engineering in Paderborn. He completed his Ph.D. thesis on gas-assisted injection molding in March 2001. H.-P. Heim has been chief engineer at the KTP from 1999 until 2007. Since 2008 he is Professor for plastics technology at the University of Kassel and head of the plastics innovation centre in Kassel.
Affiliations and Expertise
KTP Institute of Plastics Engineering, Paderborn, Germany