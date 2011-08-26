Speciality Wines - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123849274, 9780123849281

Speciality Wines, Volume 63

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Ron S Jackson
eBook ISBN: 9780123849281
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123849274
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th August 2011
Page Count: 344
Table of Contents

Carbonic Maceration Wines

I. Introduction

II. Historical Development

III. Distinctive Sensory Characteristics

IV. Economic Interest and Importance of Carbonic Maceration in the World

V. Carbonic Maceration Winemaking Process

VI. Specific Characteristics of Grape Berries in Carbonic Maceration: Anaerobic Metabolism

VII. Originality of Grape-Berry Ripening

VIII. Conclusions

Acknowledgments

Sherry Wines

I. Introduction

II. Winemaking Process

III. Microbiota of the Flor Film

IV. Changes in the Chemical Composition of Sherry Wines During the Biological and Oxidative Aging

V. Aroma and Sensory Characteristics of Sherry Wines: Evolution During Aging

VI. New Trends in Sherry Winemaking Technology

VII. Conclusion and Future Trends

Acknowledgments

Vin Santo

I. General definition and production areas

II. History

III. Italian Vin Santo

IV. Production rules: Italian and European Union regulations

V. Production and marketing

VI. The making Vin Santo

Mead Production

I. Introduction

II. Honey Characterization

III. Mead Production

IV. Final Considerations

Port Wine

I. Introduction

II. The Douro Demarcated Region

III. The Benefício

IV. Wine Production

V. Types of Port Wines

VI. Chemical Composition

Acknowledgments

Botrytized Wines

I. Introduction

II. The Main Types of Botrytized Wines

III. Noble Rot

IV. Production of Botrytized Wines

V. Health Related Aspects of Botrytized Wines

VI. Summary and Conclusions

Acknowledgments

Distinctive Characteristics of Madeira Wine Regarding Its Traditional Winemaking and Modern Analytical Methodologies

I. Introduction

II. The History

III. The Tradition

IV. Chemical and Sensorial Characterization of Madeira Wine

V. Madeira Wine Authenticity

Vermouth

I. Introduction

II. History of Vermouth

III. Medicinal and Aromatic Value of Vermouth

IV. Classification of Vermouth

V. Technology of Preparation

VI. Preparation of vermouth from Nongrape Fruits

VII. Vermouth Quality

VIII. Legal Requirements

IX. Future Research

Amarone

I. History

II. Peculiarities of Amarone Wine

III. Alcoholic Fermentation and Maceration

IV. Malolactic Fermentation

V. Maturation in Cooperage (aging)

VI. Biotechnology—New Possibilities for Amarone Wine

Acknowledgments

Description

The issue concentrates on the history and current production practices unique to the specialty wines. This includes fortified wines, such as ports, sherries, sparkling wines, and distinctive table wines, such as vin santo, botrytised, and carbonic maceration wines.

Key Features

  • The latest important information for food scientists and nutritionists
  • Peer-reviewed articles by a panel of respected scientists
  • The go-to series since 1948

Readership

Food scientists in academia and industry and professional nutritionists and dietitians

Details

No. of pages:
344
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123849281
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123849274

About the Serial Volume Editors

Ron S Jackson Serial Volume Editor

