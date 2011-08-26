Speciality Wines, Volume 63
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Carbonic Maceration Wines
I. Introduction
II. Historical Development
III. Distinctive Sensory Characteristics
IV. Economic Interest and Importance of Carbonic Maceration in the World
V. Carbonic Maceration Winemaking Process
VI. Specific Characteristics of Grape Berries in Carbonic Maceration: Anaerobic Metabolism
VII. Originality of Grape-Berry Ripening
VIII. Conclusions
Acknowledgments
Sherry Wines
I. Introduction
II. Winemaking Process
III. Microbiota of the Flor Film
IV. Changes in the Chemical Composition of Sherry Wines During the Biological and Oxidative Aging
V. Aroma and Sensory Characteristics of Sherry Wines: Evolution During Aging
VI. New Trends in Sherry Winemaking Technology
VII. Conclusion and Future Trends
Acknowledgments
Vin Santo
I. General definition and production areas
II. History
III. Italian Vin Santo
IV. Production rules: Italian and European Union regulations
V. Production and marketing
VI. The making Vin Santo
Mead Production
I. Introduction
II. Honey Characterization
III. Mead Production
IV. Final Considerations
Port Wine
I. Introduction
II. The Douro Demarcated Region
III. The Benefício
IV. Wine Production
V. Types of Port Wines
VI. Chemical Composition
Acknowledgments
Botrytized Wines
I. Introduction
II. The Main Types of Botrytized Wines
III. Noble Rot
IV. Production of Botrytized Wines
V. Health Related Aspects of Botrytized Wines
VI. Summary and Conclusions
Acknowledgments
Distinctive Characteristics of Madeira Wine Regarding Its Traditional Winemaking and Modern Analytical Methodologies
I. Introduction
II. The History
III. The Tradition
IV. Chemical and Sensorial Characterization of Madeira Wine
V. Madeira Wine Authenticity
Vermouth
I. Introduction
II. History of Vermouth
III. Medicinal and Aromatic Value of Vermouth
IV. Classification of Vermouth
V. Technology of Preparation
VI. Preparation of vermouth from Nongrape Fruits
VII. Vermouth Quality
VIII. Legal Requirements
IX. Future Research
Amarone
I. History
II. Peculiarities of Amarone Wine
III. Alcoholic Fermentation and Maceration
IV. Malolactic Fermentation
V. Maturation in Cooperage (aging)
VI. Biotechnology—New Possibilities for Amarone Wine
Acknowledgments
Description
The issue concentrates on the history and current production practices unique to the specialty wines. This includes fortified wines, such as ports, sherries, sparkling wines, and distinctive table wines, such as vin santo, botrytised, and carbonic maceration wines.
