Specialist Training in Oncology - 1st Edition

Specialist Training in Oncology

1st Edition

Editors: Thankamma Ajithkumar Helen Hatcher
eBook ISBN: 9780723437437
Paperback ISBN: 9780723434580
Imprint: Mosby Ltd.
Published Date: 20th September 2010
Page Count: 408
Table of Contents

Part I Basic principles of cancer management

Clinical approach to cancer patients

Principles of surgical oncology

Principles of radiotherapy

Principles of systemic therapy

Cancer genetics

Late effects of cancer treatment and survivorship

Palliative care and end of life

Part II: Site-specific cancer management

Cancer of head and neck

Cancers of thorax

Breast cancer

Cancers of gastrointestinal system

Cancers of genitourinary system

Cancers of female genital system

Cancers of the skin

Cancers of musculoskeletal system

Cancers of the central nervous sytem

Endocrine tumours

Cancers of unknown primary

Cancer during pregnancy

HIV-related cancers

Cancers of haematopoietic system

Paediatric, adolescent and young adult cancers

Management of oncologic emergencies

Management of radiotherapy side effects

Part III: Research in Oncology

Clinical trials in oncology

Understanding the strengths and weaknesses of clinical research in cancer

Appendix: Glossary of common targets

Index

 

Description

This textbook of oncology is aimed at specialist registrars in the early phase of their training. The basic concepts of cancer practice is touched upon in undergraduate and junior postgraduate years, but new trainees frequently seek additional resources to boost their knowledge in the field of Oncology. This title offers a concise account of the multidisciplinary management of common cancers and cancer-related problems appropriate to doctors at the start of their careers in this specialty. The content of the book is based on latest available evidence and reflects the training guidelines.

Key Features

      • Readable and concise style, aimed at the beginner in this specialty.

      • Well illustrated in colour with graphics, clinical photographs and radiographs.

      • Section on research methodology.

      • Approachable design in the ‘Specialist Training in...’ series style.

No. of pages:
408
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby Ltd. 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby Ltd.
eBook ISBN:
9780723437437
Paperback ISBN:
9780723434580

Dr Thankamma Ajithkumar MD, FRCP, FRCR

Dr Thankamma Ajithkumar MD, FRCP, FRCR

Consultant Clinical Oncologist, Norwich and Norfolk University Hospital, Norwich, UK

Consultant Clinical Oncologist, Norwich and Norfolk University Hospital, Norwich, UK

Helen Hatcher Editor

Dr Helen M Hatcher BSc, PhD, MB, BChir, MRCP

Consultant in Medical and Teenage and Young Adult Oncology, Cambridge University Hospital, Cambridge, UK.

