Specialist Training in Oncology

Table of Contents
Part I Basic principles of cancer management
Clinical approach to cancer patients
Principles of surgical oncology
Principles of radiotherapy
Principles of systemic therapy
Cancer genetics
Late effects of cancer treatment and survivorship
Palliative care and end of life
Part II: Site-specific cancer management
Cancer of head and neck
Cancers of thorax
Breast cancer
Cancers of gastrointestinal system
Cancers of genitourinary system
Cancers of female genital system
Cancers of the skin
Cancers of musculoskeletal system
Cancers of the central nervous sytem
Endocrine tumours
Cancers of unknown primary
Cancer during pregnancy
HIV-related cancers
Cancers of haematopoietic system
Paediatric, adolescent and young adult cancers
Management of oncologic emergencies
Management of radiotherapy side effects
Part III: Research in Oncology
Clinical trials in oncology
Understanding the strengths and weaknesses of clinical research in cancer
Appendix: Glossary of common targets
Index
Description
This textbook of oncology is aimed at specialist registrars in the early phase of their training. The basic concepts of cancer practice is touched upon in undergraduate and junior postgraduate years, but new trainees frequently seek additional resources to boost their knowledge in the field of Oncology. This title offers a concise account of the multidisciplinary management of common cancers and cancer-related problems appropriate to doctors at the start of their careers in this specialty. The content of the book is based on latest available evidence and reflects the training guidelines.
Key Features
- Readable and concise style, aimed at the beginner in this specialty.
- Well illustrated in colour with graphics, clinical photographs and radiographs.
- Section on research methodology.
- Approachable design in the ‘Specialist Training in...’ series style.
- 408
- English
- © Mosby Ltd. 2011
- 20th September 2010
- Mosby Ltd.
- 9780723437437
- 9780723434580
About the Editors
Thankamma Ajithkumar Editor
Dr Thankamma Ajithkumar MD, FRCP, FRCR
Consultant Clinical Oncologist, Norwich and Norfolk University Hospital, Norwich, UK
Consultant Clinical Oncologist, Norwich and Norfolk University Hospital, Norwich, UK
Helen Hatcher Editor
Dr Helen M Hatcher BSc, PhD, MB, BChir, MRCP
Consultant in Medical and Teenage and Young Adult Oncology, Cambridge University Hospital, Cambridge, UK.