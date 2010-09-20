Specialist Training in Oncology

This textbook of oncology is aimed at specialist registrars in the early phase of their training. The basic concepts of cancer practice is touched upon in undergraduate and junior postgraduate years, but new trainees frequently seek additional resources to boost their knowledge in the field of Oncology. This title offers a concise account of the multidisciplinary management of common cancers and cancer-related problems appropriate to doctors at the start of their careers in this specialty. The content of the book is based on latest available evidence and reflects the training guidelines.