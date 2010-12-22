Special Topics in Tropical Dermatology, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 29-1
1st Edition
Description
Tropical Dermatology is reviewed in this issue of Dermatologic Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Scott Norton and Aisha Sethi. Drs. Norton and Sethi have gathered a panel of experts to pen articles on topics including Buruli ulcer, Outbreaks of atypical mycobacterial disease, Streptococcal pyoderma and acute rheumatic fever, Treating MRSA in the tropics, Mosquito-borne hemorrhagic fevers, Dermatologic cases at the National Zoo, Arsenical keratoses, Chagas disease, The AAD's Botswana elective, Gentian violet and similar products used to treat pyodermas, Dermatology in Mali: Leishmaniasis, Albinism in Africa, Female genital mutilation, Use of toxic skin lightening compounds, AIDS and leprosy, and Innate immunity and anti-parasitic vaccine strategies.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 152
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 22nd December 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455704361
About the Authors
Scott Norton Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept of Dermatology, Uniformed Services University, Bethesda, MD
Aisha Sethi Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Section of Dermatology, University of Chicago