Special Topics in Tropical Dermatology, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455704361

Special Topics in Tropical Dermatology, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 29-1

1st Edition

Authors: Scott Norton Aisha Sethi
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455704361
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd December 2010
Page Count: 152
Description

Tropical Dermatology is reviewed in this issue of Dermatologic Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Scott Norton and Aisha Sethi. Drs. Norton and Sethi have gathered a panel of experts to pen articles on topics including Buruli ulcer, Outbreaks of atypical mycobacterial disease, Streptococcal pyoderma and acute rheumatic fever, Treating MRSA in the tropics, Mosquito-borne hemorrhagic fevers, Dermatologic cases at the National Zoo, Arsenical keratoses, Chagas disease, The AAD's Botswana elective, Gentian violet and similar products used to treat pyodermas, Dermatology in Mali: Leishmaniasis, Albinism in Africa, Female genital mutilation, Use of toxic skin lightening compounds, AIDS and leprosy, and Innate immunity and anti-parasitic vaccine strategies.

Details

No. of pages:
152
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455704361

About the Authors

Scott Norton Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Dept of Dermatology, Uniformed Services University, Bethesda, MD

Aisha Sethi Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Section of Dermatology, University of Chicago

