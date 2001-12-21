Special Topics in Transport Phenomena - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444829979, 9780080541549

Special Topics in Transport Phenomena

1st Edition

Authors: G. Astarita R. Ocone
eBook ISBN: 9780080541549
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 21st December 2001
Page Count: 428
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
305.00
259.25
245.00
208.25
320.00
272.00
195.00
165.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book is a research monograph on transport phenomena. The topics discussed are often mathematically simple, though conceptually complex. The book is written in a colloquial style which a good teacher uses in the classroom. It originates from the author's wealth of teaching experience in this area and incorporates suggestions from colleagues worldwide.

Readership

For Chemical Engineers and Mechanical Engineers.

Table of Contents

Chapter headings. Introduction to Methodology. Introduction. The classical plug flow reactor. The plug flow reactor with diffusion. Pure diffusion. Shock waves in gases. Pure diffusion revisited. The Stefan Problem. Kinetics. The fundamental interface assumption. Relaxation. Kotchine's procedure revisited. Thermodynamics. Introduction. Heat transfer. Momentum transfer. Diffusion. Kinetics. Relaxation. Phases. Dimensional Analysis, Scaling, and Orders of Magnitude. Introduction. Fundamental examples. Some conceptual issues. Modelling and approximations. Fluid Mechanics. Balance and constitutive equations. Dimensional analysis and classification of flows. Hydrodynamics of ideal fluids. Laminar flows and the lubrication approximation. Creeping flows and the Oseen approximation. High Reynolds number flows and boundary layers. Instability and turbulence. Purely viscous non-Newtonian fluids. Elements of viscoelasticity. Elements of gas dynamics. Distributions. Introduction. Continuous thermodynamics of phase equilibria. Continuous homogeneous chemical equilibria. Kinetics in continuous mixtures. Granular Materials. Introduction. Large-scale statistical thermodynamics. Constitutive properties. Compressible flow. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
428
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080541549

About the Author

G. Astarita

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Materials and Production Engineering, University of Naples, Federico II, Naples, Italy

R. Ocone

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Mechanical and Chemical Engineering, Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh EH14 4AS, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.