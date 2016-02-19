Special Theory of Relativity - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080069951, 9781483137049

Special Theory of Relativity

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Selected Readings in Physics

Authors: C. W. Kilmister
Editors: D. ter Haar
eBook ISBN: 9781483137049
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 310
Description

Special Theory of Relativity provides a discussion of the special theory of relativity. Special relativity is not, like other scientific theories, a statement about the matter that forms the physical world, but has the form of a condition that the explicit physical theories must satisfy. It is thus a form of description, playing to some extent the role of the grammar of physics, prescribing which combinations of theoretical statements are admissible as descriptions of the physical world. Thus, to describe it, one needs also to describe those specific theories and to say how much they are limited by it. The book is organized into two parts. The first part traces the historical development of the special theory of relativity, including Einstein's contribution, the elementary consequences of the Lorentz transformation, and applications in quantum theory. The second part contains extracts from various publications covering topics such as relative motion of the earth, and the luminiferous and dynamics of the electron.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Acknowledgments

Part I

Chapter 1. Introduction: 1632-1905

Chapter 2. Einstein's Contribution

Chapter 3. Elementary Consequences of the Lorentz Transformation

Chapter 4. Applications in Quantum Theory

References

Part II

1. The Relative Motion of the Earth and the Luminiferous Ether

2. On Kinematic and Mechanical Modes of Representation of the Activity of the Aether from Aether and Matter

3. Electromagnetic Phenomena in a System Moving with Any Velocity Less than That of Light

4. The Dynamics of the Electron

5. On the Electrodynamics of Moving Bodies

6. On the Electric Effect of Rotating a Magnetic Insulator in a Magnetic Field

7. Fresnel's Coefficient for Light of Different Colors

8. The Quantum Theory of the Electron

9. Energies of Cosmic-ray Particles

10. On Unitary Representations of the Inhomogeneous Lorentz Group

Index

