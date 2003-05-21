Special Tests - 15th Edition - ISBN: 9780723432890, 9780723435815

Special Tests

15th Edition

Authors: David Evans
eBook ISBN: 9780723435815
Imprint: Mosby Ltd.
Published Date: 21st May 2003
Page Count: 240
Table of Contents

Introduction. Tests related to maintaining a safe environment. Tests related to communicating. Tests related to communicating . Tests related to breathing. Tests related to circulation. Tests related to blood . Tests related to blood . Tests related to eating and drinking. Tests related to eliminating . Tests related to eliminating . Tests related to mobilizing. Tests related to sexuality. Tests related to drug taking. Tests related to dying. Index.

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby Ltd. 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby Ltd.
eBook ISBN:
9780723435815

About the Author

David Evans

MD, FRCP

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly Consultant Pathologist to the South Glamorgan Health Authority based at Llandough Hospital, Hon Clinical Teacher, University of Wales College of Medicine, Cardiff, Wales Consultant Hand Surgeon, Guy's Hospital, London; The Hand Clinic, Oakley Green, Windsor, UK

