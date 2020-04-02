Special Tests in Musculoskeletal Examination - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702072253, 9780702072604

Special Tests in Musculoskeletal Examination

2nd Edition

An evidence-based guide for clinicians

Authors: Paul Hattam Alison Smeatham
Paperback ISBN: 9780702072253
eBook ISBN: 9780702072604
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd April 2020
Page Count: 296
Description

Despite growing reliance on imaging, clinical examination remains the bedrock of diagnosis of the musculoskeletal patient. Special tests have widespread utility particularly in sport　and can often　help to elucidate a patient’s presentation where the lesion is subtle and　otherwise difficult to detect　and, in turn,　guide management　and treatment.　Special Tests in Musculoskeletal Examination 2nd Edition is a pocketbook guide to over 100　peripheral tests.

Details

No. of pages:
296
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
2nd April 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780702072253
eBook ISBN:
9780702072604

About the Author

Paul Hattam

Affiliations and Expertise

Director and Principal Physiotherapist, The Physios, Sheffield, UK

Alison Smeatham

Affiliations and Expertise

Extended Scope Practitioner, Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital, Exeter, UK

