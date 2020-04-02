Special Tests in Musculoskeletal Examination
2nd Edition
An evidence-based guide for clinicians
Authors: Paul Hattam Alison Smeatham
Paperback ISBN: 9780702072253
eBook ISBN: 9780702072604
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd April 2020
Page Count: 296
Description
Despite growing reliance on imaging, clinical examination remains the bedrock of diagnosis of the musculoskeletal patient. Special tests have widespread utility particularly in sport and can often help to elucidate a patient’s presentation where the lesion is subtle and otherwise difficult to detect and, in turn, guide management and treatment. Special Tests in Musculoskeletal Examination 2nd Edition is a pocketbook guide to over 100 peripheral tests.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 2nd April 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702072253
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702072604
About the Author
Paul Hattam
Affiliations and Expertise
Director and Principal Physiotherapist, The Physios, Sheffield, UK
Alison Smeatham
Affiliations and Expertise
Extended Scope Practitioner, Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital, Exeter, UK
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.