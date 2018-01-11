Special Relativity, Electrodynamics, and General Relativity

1. Physics According to Newton - A World with No Speed Limit

2. Space-Time Measurements According to Einstein

3. Visualizing Relativity—Minkowski Diagrams and the Twins

4. Lorentz Transformations (boosts), Addition of Velocities, and Invariant Intervals

5. Illustrations and Problems in Space-Time Measurements

6. Relativistic Dynamics. First Steps.

7. Acceleration and Forces in Relativity. The Birth of Dynamical Fields.

8. Boosting the Electrostatic Force, Electromagnetic Fields and More on Four Vectors

9. Maxwell’s Equations of Electrodynamics and the Wave Equation

10. Magnetism in the Lab, the Discovery of Relativity and the Way Forward

11. Introduction to General Relativity

12. Curvature, Strong Gravity and Gravitational Waves

Appendix

A. Physical Constants, Data, and Conversion Factors

B. Solutions to Selected Problems

C. Mathematics Background

D. Theorems and Concepts of Vector Calculus

E. Summary of Formulas

F. The Wave Equation with Sources. The Four Vector Potential and the Lorenz Gauge

G. Equation of Motion in Curved Space and Christoffel Symbols, Two Dimensional Surfaces and the Geodesic Deviation and Gravity Waves