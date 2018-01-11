Special Relativity, Electrodynamics, and General Relativity
2nd Edition
From Newton to Einstein
Description
Special Relativity, Electrodynamics, and General Relativity: From Newton to Einstein is intended to teach students of physics, astrophysics, astronomy, and cosmology how to think about special and general relativity in a fundamental but accessible way. Designed to render any reader a "master of relativity,” all material on the subject is comprehensible and derivable from first principles. The book emphasizes problem solving, contains abundant problem sets, and is conveniently organized to meet the needs of both student and instructor.
Key Features
- Fully revised and expanded second edition with improved figures
- Enlarged discussion of dynamics and the relativistic version of Newton’s second law
- Resolves the twin paradox from the principles of special and general relativity
- Includes new chapters which derive magnetism from relativity and electrostatics
- Derives Maxwell’s equations from Gauss’ law and the principles of special relativity
- Includes new chapters on differential geometry, space-time curvature, and the field equations of general relativity
- Introduces black holes and gravitational waves as illustrations of the principles of general relativity and relates them to the 2015 and 2017 observational discoveries of LIGO
Readership
Students in (astro)physics, astronomy and cosmology who want to understand general and special relativity theory
Table of Contents
1. Physics According to Newton - A World with No Speed Limit
2. Space-Time Measurements According to Einstein
3. Visualizing Relativity—Minkowski Diagrams and the Twins
4. Lorentz Transformations (boosts), Addition of Velocities, and Invariant Intervals
5. Illustrations and Problems in Space-Time Measurements
6. Relativistic Dynamics. First Steps.
7. Acceleration and Forces in Relativity. The Birth of Dynamical Fields.
8. Boosting the Electrostatic Force, Electromagnetic Fields and More on Four Vectors
9. Maxwell’s Equations of Electrodynamics and the Wave Equation
10. Magnetism in the Lab, the Discovery of Relativity and the Way Forward
11. Introduction to General Relativity
12. Curvature, Strong Gravity and Gravitational Waves
Appendix
A. Physical Constants, Data, and Conversion Factors
B. Solutions to Selected Problems
C. Mathematics Background
D. Theorems and Concepts of Vector Calculus
E. Summary of Formulas
F. The Wave Equation with Sources. The Four Vector Potential and the Lorenz Gauge
G. Equation of Motion in Curved Space and Christoffel Symbols, Two Dimensional Surfaces and the Geodesic Deviation and Gravity Waves
Details
- 454
- English
- © Academic Press 2018
- 11th January 2018
- Academic Press
- 9780128137215
- 9780128137208
About the Author
John Kogut
John Benjamin Kogut, PhD, is an American theoretical physicist, specializing in high energy physics. He has contributed to the quark-parton model, light-cone quantization, quark confinement, lattice gauge theory, Quantum Chromodynamics (the field theory of quarks and gluons) in extreme environments (high temperatures and densities), and supercomputer simulations as a tool for theoretical physics. For 27 years Dr. Kogut was on the physics faculty of the Loomis Laboratory at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, retiring in 2005 as professor emeritus.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Physics, University of Maryland, College Park, MD, USA
Awards
"Each chapter ends with a large section of well chosen problems that allow the reader to acquire the indispensable working knowledge to truly feel at home in these central fields of modern physics. ...Overall, this is a beautiful and carefully written introduction that follows a consistent and well thought-out philosophy, making for a pleasurable and instructive reading experience. " -Zentralblatt MATH