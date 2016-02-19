Special Purpose Computers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120492602, 9781483266985

Special Purpose Computers

1st Edition

Editors: Berni J. Alder
eBook ISBN: 9781483266985
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th November 1988
Page Count: 294
Description

Special Purpose Computers describes special-purpose computers and compares them to general-purpose computers in terms of speed and cost. Examples of computers that were designed for the efficient solution of long established algorithms are given, including Navier-Stokes hydrodynamic solvers, classical molecular dynamic machines, and Ising model computers.

Comprised of seven chapters, this volume begins by documenting the progress of the CalTech Concurrent Computation Program and its evolution from computational high-energy physics to a supercomputer initiative, with emphasis on the lessons learned including computer architecture issues and the trade-offs between in-house and commercial development. The reader is then introduced to the QCD Machine, a special-purpose parallel supercomputer that was designed and built to solve the lattice quantum chromodynamics problem. Subsequent chapters focus on the Geometry-Defining Processors and their application to the solution of partial differential equations; the Navier-Stokes computer; parallel processing using the Loosely Coupled Array of Processors (LCAP) system; and the Delft Ising system processor. The design and implementation of the Delft molecular-dynamics processor are also described.

This book will be of interest to computer engineers and designers.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Introduction

Chapter 1 The Hypercube and the Caltech Concurrent Computation Program: A Microcosm of Parallel Computing

Chapter 2 The QCD Machine

Chapter 3 Geometry-Defining Processors for Partial Differential Equations

Chapter 4 Navier-Stokes Computer

Chapter 5 Parallel Processing with the Loosely Coupled Array of Processors System

Chapter 6 Design and Implementation of the Delft Molecular-Dynamics Processor

Chapter 7 The Delft Ising System Processor

Details

No. of pages:
294
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483266985

Berni J. Alder

