Special Methods
1st Edition
Physical Techniques in Biological Research
Description
Physical Techniques in Biological Research, Volume IV: Special Methods presents the methods of determining body fluid volume. This book is composed of six chapters that discuss the techniques of vascular perfusion and evaluate the nature of the electrode reaction. It also demonstrates the certain characteristics of the oxygen cathode.
Some of the topics covered in the book are the methods for pressure measurement; techniques in gas volume measurement; modes of gas flow measurement; applications of pressure, volume, and flow measurements; and procedures for gas analysis. Other chapters deal with the contents of perfusion media, the determination of extracellular fluid volume, and an analysis of the components of perfusion apparatus. Applications of ultrasonic fields to the study and alterations of biological systems are presented. The last chapter is devoted to the developments made in the use of flame photometry and its description.
The book can provide useful information to doctors, students, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume
Preface to Volume IV
Contents of Volumes I, II, III, V, andD VI
List of Abbreviations
1. Determination of Body Fluid Volumes
I. Introduction 1
II. Determination of Blood Volume
III. Determination of Extracellular Fluid Volume
IV. Determination of Total Body Water
List of Symbols and Abbreviations
References
2. Techniques of Vascular Perfusion
I. Introduction
II. Basic Physical and Physiological Principles
III. Composition of Perfusion Media
IV. Perfusion Apparatus Components
V. Complete Perfusion Systems
References
3. The Oxygen Cathode
I. Introduction
II. Nature of the Electrode Reaction
III. Certain Characteristics of the Oxygen Cathode
IV. Types of Oxygen Cathode
V. Applications
References
4. Some Physical Techniques Used in the Study of External Respiration
I. Introduction
II. Methods for Measuring Pressures
III. Methods for Measuring Gas Volume
IV. Methods for Measuring Gas Flow
V. Some Applications of Pressure, Volume, and Flow Measurements
VI. Methods of Analyzing Gases
References
5. An Introduction to Flame Photometry and A Review of Recent Studies
I. Introduction
II. Basic Principles
III. Monochromators
IV. Detectors and Measuring Systems
V. Applications
VI. Sources of Error
VII. Internal Standards
VIII. Some Recent Developments
References
6. Ultrasound: Analysis and Experimental Methods in Biological Research
II. Characteristics of Ultrasonic Fields and Their Production and Measurement
III. Applications of Ultrasonic Fields to the Study and Modification of Biological Systems
IV. Appendix: Thermocouple Probe Design and Construction and Auxiliary
Instrumentation
List of Symbols
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1962
- Published:
- 1st January 1962
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483194905