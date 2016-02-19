Special Methods - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483167428, 9781483194905

Special Methods

1st Edition

Physical Techniques in Biological Research

Editors: William L. Nastuk
eBook ISBN: 9781483194905
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1962
Page Count: 424
Description

Physical Techniques in Biological Research, Volume IV: Special Methods presents the methods of determining body fluid volume. This book is composed of six chapters that discuss the techniques of vascular perfusion and evaluate the nature of the electrode reaction. It also demonstrates the certain characteristics of the oxygen cathode. Some of the topics covered in the book are the methods for pressure measurement; techniques in gas volume measurement; modes of gas flow measurement; applications of pressure, volume, and flow measurements; and procedures for gas analysis. Other chapters deal with the contents of perfusion media, the determination of extracellular fluid volume, and an analysis of the components of perfusion apparatus. Applications of ultrasonic fields to the study and alterations of biological systems are presented. The last chapter is devoted to the developments made in the use of flame photometry and its description.
The book can provide useful information to doctors, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Contributors to Volume

Preface to Volume IV

Contents of Volumes I, II, III, V, andD VI

List of Abbreviations

1. Determination of Body Fluid Volumes

I. Introduction 1

II. Determination of Blood Volume

III. Determination of Extracellular Fluid Volume

IV. Determination of Total Body Water

List of Symbols and Abbreviations

References

2. Techniques of Vascular Perfusion

I. Introduction

II. Basic Physical and Physiological Principles

III. Composition of Perfusion Media

IV. Perfusion Apparatus Components

V. Complete Perfusion Systems

References

3. The Oxygen Cathode

I. Introduction

II. Nature of the Electrode Reaction

III. Certain Characteristics of the Oxygen Cathode

IV. Types of Oxygen Cathode

V. Applications

References

4. Some Physical Techniques Used in the Study of External Respiration

I. Introduction

II. Methods for Measuring Pressures

III. Methods for Measuring Gas Volume

IV. Methods for Measuring Gas Flow

V. Some Applications of Pressure, Volume, and Flow Measurements

VI. Methods of Analyzing Gases

References

5. An Introduction to Flame Photometry and A Review of Recent Studies

I. Introduction

II. Basic Principles

III. Monochromators

IV. Detectors and Measuring Systems

V. Applications

VI. Sources of Error

VII. Internal Standards

VIII. Some Recent Developments

References

6. Ultrasound: Analysis and Experimental Methods in Biological Research

II. Characteristics of Ultrasonic Fields and Their Production and Measurement

III. Applications of Ultrasonic Fields to the Study and Modification of Biological Systems

IV. Appendix: Thermocouple Probe Design and Construction and Auxiliary

Instrumentation

List of Symbols

References

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Editor

William L. Nastuk

