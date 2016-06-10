Special Care Dentistry, An issue of Dental Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323448437, 9780323448628

Special Care Dentistry, An issue of Dental Clinics of North America, Volume 60-3

1st Edition

Authors: Burton Wasserman
eBook ISBN: 9780323448628
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323448437
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th June 2016
Table of Contents

  1. Dedication
    2. Preface: Special Care Dentistry
    3. Mental Health Issues and Special Care Patients
    4. Tools and Equipment for Managing Special Care Patients Anywhere
    5. Ensuring Maintenance of Oral Hygiene in Persons with Special Needs
    6. Evidence-based Dentistry and Its Role in Caring for Special Needs Patients
    7. The Dental Needs and Treatment of Patients with Down Syndrome
    8. Americans with Disabilities Act: Its Importance in Special Care Dentistry
    9. Making Treatment of Special Needs Patients an Important Part of Your Growing Dental Practice
    10. Treatment of Orally Handicapped Edentulous Older Adults Using Dental Implants
    11. Communicating with Patients with Special Health Care Needs
    12. Neurologic Diseases in Special Care Patients
    13. The Special Needs of Preterm Children – An Oral Health Perspective
    14. Index

Description

This issue of Dental Clinics of North America focuses on Special Care Dentistry, and is edited by Dr. Burton Wasserman. Articles will include: Mental Health Issues and Special Care Patients; Tools and Equipment for Managing Special Patients Anywhere; Ensuring Maintenance of Oral Hygiene in Persons with Special Needs; The Dental Needs and Treatment of Down Syndrome Patients; Americans with Disabilities: Its Importance in Special Care Dentistry; Making Treatment for Special Needs Patients an Important Part of Your Growing Dental Practice; Treatment of Orally Handicapped Edentulous Older Adults; Communicating with Patients with Special Health Care Needs; Dental Materials Update for the Special Care Dentist; Neurologic Diseases in Special Care Patients; The Special Needs of Preterm Children: An Oral Health Perspective, and more!

About the Authors

Burton Wasserman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Founding Chairman and Program Director Emeritus, Department of Dental and Oral Medicine, New York-Presbyterian/Queens, Flushing, New York; Former Chairman, Committee for Network Dental Services, New York-Presbyterian Heath Care System, New York, New York; Clinical Professor of Dentistry, Columbia University School of Dental Medicine, New York, New York; Clinical Professor of Surgery; Weill Medical College of Cornell University, New York, New York; Clinical Professor of Dentistry, SUNY Stony Brook School of Dental Medicine, Stony Brook, New York; Associate Professor of Dentistry, NYU College of Dentistry, New York, New York; Adjunct Professor of Dental Medicine, New York Medical College, Valhalla, New York; Private Practice, Flushing, New York

