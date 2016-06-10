Special Care Dentistry, An issue of Dental Clinics of North America, Volume 60-3

This issue of Dental Clinics of North America focuses on Special Care Dentistry, and is edited by Dr. Burton Wasserman. Articles will include: Mental Health Issues and Special Care Patients; Tools and Equipment for Managing Special Patients Anywhere; Ensuring Maintenance of Oral Hygiene in Persons with Special Needs; The Dental Needs and Treatment of Down Syndrome Patients; Americans with Disabilities: Its Importance in Special Care Dentistry; Making Treatment for Special Needs Patients an Important Part of Your Growing Dental Practice; Treatment of Orally Handicapped Edentulous Older Adults; Communicating with Patients with Special Health Care Needs; Dental Materials Update for the Special Care Dentist; Neurologic Diseases in Special Care Patients; The Special Needs of Preterm Children: An Oral Health Perspective, and more!