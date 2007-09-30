SPEC - Handbook of Behavior Problems of the Dog and Cat Reprint - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702029646, 9780702039898

SPEC - Handbook of Behavior Problems of the Dog and Cat Reprint

2nd Edition

Authors: Gary Landsberg Wayne Hunthausen Lowell Ackerman
eBook ISBN: 9780702039898
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 30th September 2007
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780702039898

About the Author

Gary Landsberg

Affiliations and Expertise

Veterinary Behaviourist, Doncaster Animal Clinic, Thornhill, Ontario, Canada

Wayne Hunthausen

Affiliations and Expertise

Animal Behaviour Consultations, Westwood, KS, USA

Lowell Ackerman

Affiliations and Expertise

Westborough, MA, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.