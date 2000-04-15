Speaking of Science
1st Edition
Description
Easy to use, the volume is organized into major scientific categories and subcategories. Many of the quotes are hilarious, and all are insightful. Each quote is carefully referenced, and relevant information about the speaker is also provided.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Science Chapter 2: Mathematics Chapter 3: Engineering Chapter 4: Man and the Environment Chapter 5: Nature Chapter 6: Teaching Science Chapter 7: The Working Environment References Biographies Index
About the Editor
Jon Fripp
Jon Fripp is a registered professional civil engineer and has undergraduate and graduate degrees in Civil Engineering from Virginia Tech. He has experience in the planning, analysis and design of hydraulic structures, in environmental restoration, and in working within large bureaucracies.
About the Author
Michael Fripp
Michael Fripp has an undergraduate degree from Virginia Tech's Engineering Science and Mechanics Department and a graduate degree from M.I.T.'s department of Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering. His specialties are structural and acoustic dynamics, teaching, and viewgraph engineering
Deborah Fripp
Deborah Fripp has an undergraduate degree in biology from Stanford University and a graduate degree in marine biology from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and from M.I.T. She has experience with dolphin behavior, stress hormones in rats, and governmental funding agencies.
Reviews
'Here's richness!' as Wackford Squeers said. Speaking of Science is a collection of quotable words about every scientific area, courtesy of the Fripp family, Jon, Michael and Deborah. You can't miss the point of any of these epigrammatic gems, from Archimedes through to Carl Zwanzig, as the kindly Fripps explain any they think might cause brow-knitting. It's irresistible and well organised. Sure-fire shafts for all occasions." --New Scientist, July 15, 2000 "Common and obscure, archaic and current, serious and funny, these quotations spoken and written by a diverse group of individuals offer insight into all areas of science. Useful for speaking engagements and written presentations, this dictionary is organized by subject matter. It's a handy reference and an interesting read." --Science News, June 10, 2000 "This marvelous collection by Jon Fripp, Michael Fripp, and Deborah Fripp contains hundreds of quotations about science-some profound, some prophetic, and some pathetic, but all great reading. Whether you're looking for a book to enjoy and not worry about having to leave it in mid-chapter, or you're preparing a presentation and looking for some truly great quotes, you can't do better than the Fripp's new compilation of notable comments from recent and distant past." --Monitoring Times, June 2000 "Believe it or not, this is the first compilation of quotations solely dedicated to science and technology. This book changes all that with quotations from Aristotle to Richard Feynman, Bugs Bunny to Homer Simpson, and Albert Einstein to Albert Gore. The most quoted author is, surprisingly, Mark Twain, followed closely by Ralph Waldo Emerson and Albert Einstein, and then by Star Trek. Appropriately, the opening and closing quotations are by Emerson. Not only are there fitting quotations for virtually every branch of science but included are little "Cliff Notes" for many of the quotations that illuminate the context of the quote. In addition, a bibliography at the end of the book provides brief biographies on the speakers that provided the quotes, and there is an 8 pp. authors' index. The seven chapters are: Science, with 13 sections, Mathematics - 8 sections, Engineering - 14 sections, Man & the Environment - 9 sections, Nature - 8 sections, Teaching Science - 7 sections, and The Working Environment - 10 sections. Some of the quotations are quite succinct, as many repeatable ones are, others are quite lengthy. Not only is this book entertaining reading, but it also provides a concise source of needed quotations for paper presenters and book authors. This book should be on every reference shelf, and at this price, no reason why it shouldn't be. VERY HIGHLY RECOMMENDED" --Adhesives and Sealants Newsletter, April 10, 2000