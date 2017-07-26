Spatiotemporal Random Fields
2nd Edition
Theory and Applications
Description
Spatiotemporal Random Fields: Theory and Applications, Second Edition, provides readers with a new and updated edition of the text that explores the application of spatiotemporal random field models to problems in ocean, earth, and atmospheric sciences, spatiotemporal statistics, and geostatistics, among others.
The new edition features considerable detail of spatiotemporal random field theory, including ordinary and generalized models, as well as space-time homostationary, isostationary and hetrogeneous approaches. Presenting new theoretical and applied results, with particular emphasis on space-time determination and interpretation, spatiotemporal analysis and modeling, random field geometry, random functionals, probability law, and covariance construction techniques, this book highlights the key role of space-time metrics, the physical interpretation of stochastic differential equations, higher-order space-time variability functions, the validity of major theoretical assumptions in real-world practice (covariance positive-definiteness, metric-adequacy etc.), and the emergence of interdisciplinary phenomena in conditions of multi-sourced real-world uncertainty.
Key Features
- Contains applications in the form of examples and case studies, providing readers with first-hand experiences
- Presents an easy to follow narrative which progresses from simple concepts to more challenging ideas
- Includes significant updates from the previous edition, including a focus on new theoretical and applied results
Readership
Researchers in geostatistics, geology, mining engineering, hydrology, environmental and ocean engineering, and climate modeling
Table of Contents
1. Space, Time, Spacetime, Randomness, and Probability
2. Spatiotemporal Random Fields - S/TRFs
3. Space-Time Metrics
4. Space-Time Correlation Theory
5. Transformations of Spatiotemporal Random Fields
6. Geometrical Properties of Spatiotemporal Random Fields
7. Auxiliary Hypotheses of Spatiotemporal Variation
8. Isostationary Scalar Spatiotemporal Random Fields
9. Vector and Multivariate Random Fields
10. Special Classes of Spatiotemporal Random Fields
11. Construction of Spatiotemporal Probability Laws
12. Spatiotemporal Random Functionals
13. Generalized Spatiotemporal Random Fields
14. Physical Considerations
15. Permissibility in Space-Time
16. Construction of Spatiotemporal Covariance Models
Details
- No. of pages:
- 696
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 26th July 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128030325
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128030127
About the Author
George Christakos
George Christakos is a Professor in the Department of Geography at San Diego State University (USA) and in the Institute of Island & Coastal Ecosystems, Ocean College at Zhejiang University (China). He is an expert in spatiotemporal random field modeling of natural systems, and his teaching and research focus on the integrative analysis of natural phenomena; spatiotemporal random field theory; uncertainty assessment; pollution monitoring and control; human exposure risk and environmental health; space-time statistics and geostatistics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Geography, San Diego State University, USA and Professor, Institute of Island and Coastal Ecosystems, Ocean College, Zhejiang University, China