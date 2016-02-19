Spatial Learning Strategies
1st Edition
Techniques, Applications, and Related Issues
Description
Spatial Learning Strategies: Techniques, Applications, and Related Issues reviews the state of the art in spatial learning strategies and suggests ways in which such strategies (for example, spatial and semantic-network representations) may be more powerfully instantiated in text design and technology applications. Some of the most promising work in the field of learning strategies is documented.
Comprised of 15 chapters, this book begins with an introduction to some of the theoretical underpinnings of spatial learning strategies as well as selected theories of information processing. The next section contains reports on specific learner-oriented techniques that have been developed to improve the performances of students with respect to text processing. The discussion then turns to reports on specific techniques that have been developed and applied to other types of processing tasks (for example, test taking, problem solving) or to teacher-author communication, including text analysis and instructional strategies. The application of networking as a learning strategy to hearing-impaired students is also considered, along with schematizing, mapping, and concept structuring. The book concludes by assessing the implications of spatial strategies for education and applied research.
This monograph will be of interest to behaviorists, cognitive and educational psychologists, teachers, school administrators, and policymakers.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Part I Overview and Theoretical Perspectives
Chapter 1 The Development of Spatial Learning Strategies
Introduction
Semantic Memory Structures
Semantic Memory Processes
Types of Nonlinear Representations Explored with Learners
Three Unconstrained Representational Systems
Summary and Overview
References
Chapter 2 A Theoretical Framework for Spatial Learning Strategies
What is Special about Spatial?
Knowledge and Spatial Representation
Task Analysis: A Competence Model
Process of Text Understanding
Incomplete Understanding and Reasoning
Spatial Learning Strategies
Summary
References
Chapter 3 The Role of Spatial Strategies in Processing and Remembering Text: A Cognitive-Information-Processing Analysis
Studying Text: Historical Perspective on the Reader and Research
Comprehending and Remembering Text: A Selective Review
Analysis of Processing Promoted or Required by Spatial Strategies
Evaluation of Spatial Strategies for Studying Text
Directions for the Future
References
Part II Spatial Strategies: Techniques and Evidence
Chapter 4 Networking: The Technique and the Empirical Evidence
Node-Arc Representations of Long-Term Memory
Networking as a Learning Strategy
Training the Networking Technique
Empirical Studies of Networking
Other Applications and Associated Techniques
Summary
References
Chapter 5 Networking: Application with Hearing-1mpaired Students
Introduction
Networking: Rationale
Learning Versus Comprehending
Networking and Reading Comprehension
Networking and Reading Comprehension: A Revised Approach
Summary
References
Chapter 6 Concept Structuring: The Technique and Empirical Evidence
Introduction
Anatomy of the Problem
ConStruct Procedure
Empirical Evidence
Instructional Suggestions
Conclusion
References
Chapter 7 Schematizing: Technique and Applications
Schematizing: Background
The Technique of Schematizing
The Study Skills Course: Studying via Schematizing
Additional Educational Applications of Schematizing
The Effectiveness of Schematization: A Demonstration
Discussion
References
Chapter 8 Schematizing: The Empirical Evidence
Learning by Schematizing: An Overview
The Series of Studies
Findings
Discussion
References
Chapter 9 Mapping: Representing Informative Text Diagrammatically
Introduction
The Proposition
Text Units
Text Frames
Strategies for Mapping
Applications of Mapping
References
Part III Related Applications of Spatial Strategies
Chapter 10 Mapping as a Testing and Diagnostic Device
Diagnosis of Learning through Test Errors
Inadequacies of Traditional Test Formats
Text Maps and Map Tests
Research on Map Tests
Technical Characteristics of Map Tests
Tentative Conclusions
References
Chapter 11 The Representation of Knowledge: Curricular and Instructional Implications for Science Teaching
Introduction
Knowledge Representation and Science Curricula
Conceptual Knowledge Representation
Procedural Knowledge Representation
Curricular Implications for Knowledge Representation
Surveying Discipline Content
Selecting and Organizing Content for Instruction
Related Uses of Network Representations in Science Education
Conclusion
References
Chapter 12 Evolving a Description of Text through Mapping
Problems in the Analysis of Informative Discourse
Relational Mapping
Problems with Relational Mapping
Potential of Relational Mapping
References
Chapter 13 Graphic Postorganizers: A Spatial Learning Strategy
Introduction
An Operational Definition
Historical Perspective
Research Results
Discussion
Conclusion
Part IV Spatial Strategies: A Critique
Chapter 14 Spatial Strategies: Implications for Applied Research
Introduction
Categories of Learning Strategies
Where Do Spatial Learning Strategies Fit in the Categorical Scheme?
General Methodological Issues Involved in Conducting Spatial-Learning-Strategies Research
References
Chapter 15 Spatial Strategies: Critique and Educational Implications
Spatial Strategies: Personal Observations
Why Do Spatial Strategies Work? What Are the Key Features?
Teaching Spatial Strategies
Who Benefits from Using Spatial Strategies?
What Kinds of Learning Benefit from Spatial Strategies?
For What Kinds of Material Is Spatial Structuring Most Useful?
What Are the Costs of a Spatial Strategy?
Uses of Spatial Strategies by Teachers
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 12th July 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483260686