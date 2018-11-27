Spatial Data on Water - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781785483127, 9780128183885

Spatial Data on Water

1st Edition

Geospatial Technologies and Data Management

Authors: Hassane Jarar Oulidi
eBook ISBN: 9780128183885
Hardcover ISBN: 9781785483127
Imprint: ISTE Press - Elsevier
Published Date: 27th November 2018
Page Count: 174
Description

Spatial Data on Water: Geospatial Technologies and Data Management focuses on the worldwide corroborated difficulties in accessing data, a major hindrance in conducting water related studies in several domains.

Key Features

  • Presents examples of research focused on water resource management
  • Includes a guide on how to manage water data using a geographic information system and a spatial data infrastructure
  • Provides several ideas and techniques to support integrated water data management

Readership

Academicians, scientists, hydrologists, meteorologists, and consultants working in the field of water resources management

Table of Contents

1. Theoretical Framework
2. Technical Framework: Spatial Data Infrastructure for Water
3. Case Studies

Details

No. of pages:
174
Language:
English
Copyright:
© ISTE Press - Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
ISTE Press - Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780128183885
Hardcover ISBN:
9781785483127

About the Author

Hassane Jarar Oulidi

Hassane Jarar Oulidi is professor of geoinformatics in the Department of Mathematics, informatics and geomatics at Hassania School for Public Works Engineering (EHTP). From 2006 and 2009, he had been a research scientist at German Research Center for Geosciences. His current research activities focus on the design, development of geospatial data infrastructure for groundwater resources management. His other research interests include geospatial sensor web, OGC standards and interoperability. He was established elearning program course for GIS and remote sensing in Morocco. He has led and participated in many research projects and has authored and co-authored numerous academic chapter’s books and articles. He was member of the program committee of several conferences in the area of geomatics and geospatial technology. He works with many companies to help them manage and implement GIS project.

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Professor in Geomatics, Head of Department of “Mathematics; Informatics and Geomatics”, Ecole Hassania des Travaux Publics (“Hassania School of Public Works”), Casablanca, Morocco

