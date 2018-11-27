Spatial Data on Water
1st Edition
Geospatial Technologies and Data Management
Description
Spatial Data on Water: Geospatial Technologies and Data Management focuses on the worldwide corroborated difficulties in accessing data, a major hindrance in conducting water related studies in several domains.
Key Features
- Presents examples of research focused on water resource management
- Includes a guide on how to manage water data using a geographic information system and a spatial data infrastructure
- Provides several ideas and techniques to support integrated water data management
Readership
Academicians, scientists, hydrologists, meteorologists, and consultants working in the field of water resources management
Table of Contents
1. Theoretical Framework
2. Technical Framework: Spatial Data Infrastructure for Water
3. Case Studies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 174
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 27th November 2018
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128183885
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785483127
About the Author
Hassane Jarar Oulidi
Hassane Jarar Oulidi is professor of geoinformatics in the Department of Mathematics, informatics and geomatics at Hassania School for Public Works Engineering (EHTP). From 2006 and 2009, he had been a research scientist at German Research Center for Geosciences. His current research activities focus on the design, development of geospatial data infrastructure for groundwater resources management. His other research interests include geospatial sensor web, OGC standards and interoperability. He was established elearning program course for GIS and remote sensing in Morocco. He has led and participated in many research projects and has authored and co-authored numerous academic chapter’s books and articles. He was member of the program committee of several conferences in the area of geomatics and geospatial technology. He works with many companies to help them manage and implement GIS project.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Professor in Geomatics, Head of Department of “Mathematics; Informatics and Geomatics”, Ecole Hassania des Travaux Publics (“Hassania School of Public Works”), Casablanca, Morocco