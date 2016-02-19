Sparse Matrix Computations is a collection of papers presented at the 1975 Symposium by the same title, held at Argonne National Laboratory. This book is composed of six parts encompassing 27 chapters that contain contributions in several areas of matrix computations and some of the most potential research in numerical linear algebra.

The papers are organized into general categories that deal, respectively, with sparse elimination, sparse eigenvalue calculations, optimization, mathematical software for sparse matrix computations, partial differential equations, and applications involving sparse matrix technology. This text presents research on applied numerical analysis but with considerable influence from computer science. In particular, most of the papers deal with the design, analysis, implementation, and application of computer algorithms. Such an emphasis includes the establishment of space and time complexity bounds and to understand the algorithms and the computing environment.

This book will prove useful to mathematicians and computer scientists.