Spanish Terminology for the Veterinary Team - 1st Edition

Spanish Terminology for the Veterinary Team

1st Edition

Authors: Mosby
eBook ISBN: 9780323167703
eBook ISBN: 9780323058285
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 22nd September 2005
Page Count: 640
Description

This convenient pocket guide is designed to help the entire veterinary team — veterinarians, veterinary technicians, assistants, and office staff — communicate more effectively with Spanish-speaking clients. It provides key Spanish grammar and pronunciation guidelines so users can formulate explanations, instructions, and questions in Spanish.

Key Features

  • Organized by how a practitioner interacts with a patient, following a logical order from the initial greeting, to taking the patient's history, positioning the patient for an examination, and then performing any kind of procedure
  • Details key vocabulary and phrases for front office exchanges between clients and staff
  • Terminology covers a variety of topics that are essential to effective communication in the veterinary office, related to both procedures and administration
  • Includes several different ways to ask the same question so users will be able to select the expressions that they like best and find easiest to remember

Table of Contents

Instructions to the User
1. Grammar
2. The Waiting Room
3. Patient History
4. Anesthesia
5. Bone and Joint Disorders
6. Cancer
7. Dentistry
8. Emergency and Critical Care Medicine
9. Equine
10. Euthanasia
11. Exotic Pets
Birds
Ferrets
Guinea Pigs
Rabbits
12. Internal Medicine
13. Large Animal
14. Neurologic Disorders
15. Ophthalmology
16. Pharmacology
17. Preventive Health
18. Radiology
19. Referring the Client to Another Veterinarian
20. Reporting Results to the Client
21. Skin and Ear Disorders
22. Surgery
23. Instructions for Home Care
24. Patient Information Form
Appendix
Index

640
English
© Mosby 2006
Mosby
9780323167703
9780323058285

