Spanish Terminology for the Dental Team
2nd Edition
Description
An essential reference for every dental office, Mosby's Spanish Terminology for the Dental Team, 2nd Edition helps Spanish-speaking patients feel more at ease in your practice by helping you and your staff communicate in Spanish more effectively. Dental-specific terms and phonetic spellings help you translate each step of the dental experience, from initial contact through advanced procedures. Quick and easy to use, this pocket-sized resource also covers the new terminology related to hot topics and emerging trends such as implants, oral and maxillofacial surgery, and cosmetic dentistry. A companion website includes audio pronunciations and printable handouts for your Hispanic patients on topics including preventive care, orthodontics, and general caries procedures.
Key Features
- A 40-page Spanish-language review covers accents, common parts of speech, and correct pronunciation.
- Comprehensive coverage includes foundational information on the Spanish language, plus coverage of the full range of dental care from patient greeting and office administration through assessment, evaluation, and general and specialty dental treatment.
- Summary boxes highlight key terms and phrases in a two-column format, with English on the left and Spanish on the right.
- A glossary of common English-to-Spanish everyday terminology is provided in the back of the book.
- Trusted content is developed and reviewed by an expert editorial board comprising dentists, dental hygienists, and dental assistants. This is the only Spanish terminology book written specifically for dental professionals by dental professionals.
Table of Contents
Part I: Anatomy
1. Oral Anatomy
2. Head and Neck Anatomy
3. General Anatomy
Part II: Dental Terminology
4. Emergencies in the Dental Office
5. Dental Examination/Patient Assessment and Treatment Planning
6. Dental Hygiene and Preventive Dentistry
7. Operative Dentistry
8. Cosmetic Dentistry
9. Prosthodontics
10. Dental Implants
11. Oral Surgery
12. Laser Surgery and Radiosurgery
13. Periodontics
14. Endodontics
15. Pediatric Dentistry (Pedodontics)
16. Orthodontics
17. Oral Pathology/Oral Medicine
18. Oral Radiology
19. Consultation and Referral
Part III: Medical Terminology
20. Review of Medical History
21. Medications and Pharmacy
22. Diet and NutritionPart
IV: Office Administration and General Communications
23. Addressing the Patient with Courtesy
24. HIPAA and Informed Consent
25. Fees, Billing, and Insurance
26. Scheduling a Patient
27. Heritage and Culture
Appendix A Accents and Pronunciations
Appendix B Gender of Nouns
Appendix C Adjectives, Pronouns, and Verbs
Glossary
Spanish-English Vocabulary
Informal Expressions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2011
- Published:
- 28th June 2010
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323168731
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323081566
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323069915