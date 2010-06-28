Spanish Terminology for the Dental Team - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323069915, 9780323168731

Spanish Terminology for the Dental Team

2nd Edition

Authors: Mosby
eBook ISBN: 9780323168731
eBook ISBN: 9780323081566
Paperback ISBN: 9780323069915
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 28th June 2010
Page Count: 384
Description

An essential reference for every dental office, Mosby's Spanish Terminology for the Dental Team, 2nd Edition helps Spanish-speaking patients feel more at ease in your practice by helping you and your staff communicate in Spanish more effectively. Dental-specific terms and phonetic spellings help you translate each step of the dental experience, from initial contact through advanced procedures. Quick and easy to use, this pocket-sized resource also covers the new terminology related to hot topics and emerging trends such as implants, oral and maxillofacial surgery, and cosmetic dentistry. A companion website includes audio pronunciations and printable handouts for your Hispanic patients on topics including preventive care, orthodontics, and general caries procedures.

Key Features

  • A 40-page Spanish-language review covers accents, common parts of speech, and correct pronunciation.
  • Comprehensive coverage includes foundational information on the Spanish language, plus coverage of the full range of dental care from patient greeting and office administration through assessment, evaluation, and general and specialty dental treatment.
  • Summary boxes highlight key terms and phrases in a two-column format, with English on the left and Spanish on the right.
  • A glossary of common English-to-Spanish everyday terminology is provided in the back of the book.
  • Trusted content is developed and reviewed by an expert editorial board comprising dentists, dental hygienists, and dental assistants. This is the only Spanish terminology book written specifically for dental professionals by dental professionals.

Table of Contents

Part I: Anatomy

1. Oral Anatomy

2. Head and Neck Anatomy

3. General Anatomy

Part II: Dental Terminology

4. Emergencies in the Dental Office

5. Dental Examination/Patient Assessment and Treatment Planning

6. Dental Hygiene and Preventive Dentistry

7.  Operative Dentistry

8. Cosmetic Dentistry

9.  Prosthodontics

10.  Dental Implants

11.  Oral Surgery

12.  Laser Surgery and Radiosurgery

13.  Periodontics

14.  Endodontics

15.  Pediatric Dentistry (Pedodontics)

16.  Orthodontics

17.  Oral Pathology/Oral Medicine

18.  Oral Radiology

19.  Consultation and Referral

Part III: Medical Terminology

20.  Review of Medical History

21.  Medications and Pharmacy

22.  Diet and NutritionPart

IV: Office Administration and General Communications

23.  Addressing the Patient with Courtesy

24.  HIPAA and Informed Consent

25.  Fees, Billing, and Insurance

26.  Scheduling a Patient

27.  Heritage and Culture

Appendix A  Accents and Pronunciations

Appendix B  Gender of Nouns

Appendix C  Adjectives, Pronouns, and Verbs

Glossary

Spanish-English Vocabulary

Informal Expressions

Details

About the Author

