An essential reference for every dental office, Mosby's Spanish Terminology for the Dental Team, 2nd Edition helps Spanish-speaking patients feel more at ease in your practice by helping you and your staff communicate in Spanish more effectively. Dental-specific terms and phonetic spellings help you translate each step of the dental experience, from initial contact through advanced procedures. Quick and easy to use, this pocket-sized resource also covers the new terminology related to hot topics and emerging trends such as implants, oral and maxillofacial surgery, and cosmetic dentistry. A companion website includes audio pronunciations and printable handouts for your Hispanic patients on topics including preventive care, orthodontics, and general caries procedures.