Spacecraft Thermal Control
1st Edition
Description
Thermal control systems are an essential element of spacecraft design, ensuring that all parts of the spacecraft remain within acceptable temperature ranges at all times. Spacecraft thermal control describes the fundamentals of thermal control design and reviews current thermal control technologies. The book begins with an overview of space missions and a description of the space environment, followed by coverage of the heat transfer processes relevant to the field. In the third part of the book, current thermal control technologies are described, and in the final part, design, analysis and testing techniques are reviewed.
Key Features
- Provides background on the fundamentals of heat transfer which gives the reader a better understanding of the phenomenon and the way Space Thermal Control Systems work
- Merges the experience of the authors in teaching aerospace engineering topics with the experience as compilers of the ‘Spacecraft Thermal Control Design Data Handbook’ of the European Space Agency and the development of in orbit thermal control systems for Spanish and ESA Missions
- The engineering approach is enhanced with a full section on Thermal Control Design, Analysis and Testing
Readership
Space engineers, national and regional agencies charged with thermal analysis control and methodologies; mechanical engineers and instrument manufacturers assessing the effects of space environment on materials.
Table of Contents
List of figures
List of tables
Foreword
About the authors
Chapter 1: The space mission
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Mission analysis and design
1.3 Elements of a space mission
1.4 Types of space missions
1.5 Spacecraft design: subsystems and payloads
Chapter 2: Space environment
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Ground environment
2.3 Launch thermal environment
2.4 In-orbit thermal environment
2.5 Other in-orbit environmental aspects
Chapter 3: Keplerian orbits
3.1 One-body problem
3.2 The orbit in space
3.3 Orbit perturbations
3.4 Lighting conditions
3.5 Types of orbits
Chapter 4: Conductive heat transfer
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Fourier’s law
4.3 The heat diffusion equation
4.4 Boundary and initial conditions
4.5 Conductive shape factors
4.6 Numerical methods in heat conduction
Chapter 5: Thermal radiation heat transfer
5.1 Nature of thermal radiation
5.2 Blackbody radiation
5.3 Properties of real surfaces
5.4 View factors
5.5 Radiation exchange between opaque, diffuse, and grey surfaces in an enclosure
Chapter 6: Thermal control surfaces
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Thermal control coatings
6.3 Thermal coating degradation
Chapter 7: Insulation systems
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Multilayer insulations
7.3 Foams
Chapter 8: Radiators
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Passive cryogenic radiant coolers
8.3 Thermal efficiency
8.4 V-groove radiators
Chapter 9: Louvers
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Description of louvers
9.3 Performance of louvers
9.4 MEMS louvers
Chapter 10: Mechanical interfaces
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Thermal contact conductance
10.3 Thermal fillers
10.4 Thermal braids and straps
Chapter 11: Heat pipes
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Capillarity
11.3 Working fluids
11.4 Wicks
11.5 Other capillary heat transfer designs
Chapter 12: Phase change capacitors
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Characteristics of phase change materials
12.3 Materials data
12.4 Phase change material technology
12.5 The performance of phase change materials
Chapter 13: Heaters
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Electrical heaters
13.3 Radioisotope heat sources
13.4 Heat switches
Chapter 14: Pumped fluid loops
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Mechanically pumped single-phase fluid loops
14.3 Mechanically pumped two-phase fluid loops
Chapter 15: Thermoelectric cooling
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Fundamentals
15.3 Space applications
Chapter 16: Cryogenic systems
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Refrigerating systems
Chapter 17: Thermal protection systems
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Ablative systems
17.3 Radiative systems
17.4 Other thermal protection techniques
Chapter 18: Thermal control design
18.1 Design objectives and requirements
18.2 Design process
18.3 Load cases
Chapter 19: Thermal mathematical models
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Thermal analysis software
Chapter 20: Thermal control testing
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Testing objectives
20.3 Model philosophy
20.4 Development tests
20.5 Thermal balance tests
20.6 Thermal vacuum tests
20.7 Test facilities
Chapter 21: Conclusion
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 412
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2012
- Published:
- 6th August 2012
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857096081
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845699963
About the Author
J Meseguer
Professor José Meseguer is a Full Professor of Aerospace Engineering at the Universidad Politécnica de Madrid (UPM), and the Director of IDR/UPM, an Institute of UPM for Aerospace Research and Development activities; he has worked in several ESA/ESTEC contracts on thermal control (Spacecraft Thermal Control Design Data Handbook).
I Pérez-Grande
Dr Isabel Pérez-Grande is Associate Professor of Thermodynamics at UPM, and the Head of the Thermal Control Division of IDR/UPM. She was responsible for the thermal control design and testing of the satellite UPM-Sat 1, as well as the thermal control of several instruments for ESA missions.
A Sanz-Andrés
Professor Angel Sanz-Andrés was the technical director of the satellite UPM-Sat 1, and is Full Professor of Aerospace Engineering at UPM; he is advisor in thermal and structural design in the development of several scientific space instruments. Member of the European Space Agency (ESA) “Physical Science Working Group” (PSWG).
Affiliations and Expertise
Universidad Politécnica de Madrid, Spain
Reviews
"...a very readable book, which does not assume much in the way of prior knowledge and provides numerous useful examples. All the key areas are covered, with a level of technical detail that is comprehensive without being overwhelming."--The Aeronautical Journal, February 2015