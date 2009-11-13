Spacecraft Formation Flying
1st Edition
Dynamics, Control and Navigation
Description
Space agencies are now realizing that much of what has previously been achieved using hugely complex and costly single platform projects—large unmanned and manned satellites (including the present International Space Station)—can be replaced by a number of smaller satellites networked together. The key challenge of this approach, namely ensuring the proper formation flying of multiple craft, is the topic of this second volume in Elsevier’s Astrodynamics Series, Spacecraft Formation Flying: Dynamics, control and navigation.
In this unique text, authors Alfriend et al. provide a coherent discussion of spacecraft relative motion, both in the unperturbed and perturbed settings, explain the main control approaches for regulating relative satellite dynamics, using both impulsive and continuous maneuvers, and present the main constituents required for relative navigation. The early chapters provide a foundation upon which later discussions are built, making this a complete, standalone offering.
Intended for graduate students, professors and academic researchers in the fields of aerospace and mechanical engineering, mathematics, astronomy and astrophysics, Spacecraft Formation Flying is a technical yet accessible, forward-thinking guide to this critical area of astrodynamics.
Key Features
- The first book dedicated to spacecraft formation flying, written by leading researchers and professors in the field
- Develops the theory from an astrodynamical viewpoint, emphasizing modeling, control and navigation of formation flying satellites on Earth orbits
- Examples used to illustrate the main developments, with a sample simulation of a formation flying mission included to illustrate high fidelity modeling, control and relative navigation
Readership
Aerospace and astronautical professionals and researchers; astrodynamicisists; engineering mechanics and engineering physics; applied mathematicians; spacecraft and satellite systems engineers; graduate level students of aerospace engineering
Table of Contents
COORDINATE SYSTEMS AND ORBITAL MECHANICS
NONLINEAR MODELS OF RELATIVE DYNAMICS
LINEAR EQUATIONS OF RELATIVE MOTION
MODELLING RELATIVE MOTION USING ORBITAL ELEMENTS
PERTURBATION MITIGATION
SPACECRAFT FORMATION CONTROL
MEASUREMENT AND NAVIGATION
SUMMARY, CONCLUSIONS, FUTUTRE PROSPECTS
Details
- No. of pages:
- 402
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2010
- Published:
- 13th November 2009
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080559650
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750685337
About the Author
Kyle Alfriend
Srinivas Vadali
Pini Gurfil
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty of Aerospace Engineeering Technion, Israel Institute of Technology