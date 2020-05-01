Spacecraft Collision Avoidance Technology

Chapter 1 Outline of Spacecraft Collision Warning Strategy

1.1 Distribution and Characteristics of Space Objects 1.2 Characteristics and Hazards of Space Debris 1.3 Collision Warning of Spacecraft

Chapter 2 Basics of Orbital Calculation for Spacecraft Collision Avoidance Objects

2.1 Basic Definitions and Transformation in Astronomy 2.1.1 Basic Concepts in Astronomy 2.1.2 Time Systems and Major Transformation Formula 2.1.3 Coordinate Systems and Major Transformation Formula 2.2 Space Object Orbit: Basic Definitions and Transformation 2.2.1 Space Object’s Two-body Motion in Space 2.2.2 Integration of Two-body Problem 2.2.3 Basic Conversion of Orbital Elements for Space Objects 2.2.4 Orbital Perturbations of Space Object

Chapter 3 Space Object Detection Technology

3.1 Overview 3.1.1 Ground-Based Detection 3.1.2 Space-Based Detection 3.2 Radar Measurement Technology 3.2.1 Radar Measurement Elements 3.2.2 Radar Measurement Data Modeling 3.2.3 Typical Space Surveillance Radar 3.3 Electro-optical Detection Technology 3.3.1 Principles of Electro-optical Detection 3.3.2 Electro-optical Telescopes Measurement Data Types and Positioning 3.3.3 Measurement Errors and Compensation Techniques of Telescopes 3.4 Public Correction Models for Measurement Data 3.4.1 The Partial Derivative of Each Measurement Element with Respect to the Space Object Position 3.4.2 Tropospheric Refraction Error Correction 3.4.3 Ionospheric Error Correction 3.4.4 General Relativistic Effect Error Correction 3.4.5 Vertical Deflection Correction 3.5 Relationship between Measured Data and Orbit Precision

Chapter 4 Space Environment and Object Orbit

4.1 Atmospheric Effect on Space Object Orbit 4.2 Atmospheric Density Model 4.2.1 Atmospheric Density Modeling Principle 4.2.2 Introduction of Current Atmospheric Density Models 4.3 Systematic Error and Random Error of Atmospheric Density Models 4.4 Prediction Confidence Level of Space Environment Parameters Influenced Atmospheric Density 4.4.1 Analysis of F10.7 Prediction Confidence Level 4.4.2 Analysis of Prediction Confidence Level 4.4.3 Impact of Environmental Parameters on Orbit Prediction Error 4.5 Calculation Strategy of Atmospheric Perturbation for Spacecraft Collision Avoidance Warning Calculation 4.5.1 Resolving Atmospheric Damping Coefficient Absorbing Systematic Error 4.5.2 Application of Atmospheric Damping Coefficient and Analysis of Orbit Determination and Prediction Under Normal Geomagnetism Conditions 4.5.3 Application of Atmospheric Damping Coefficient and Analysis of Orbit Determination and Prediction Under Abnormal Geomagnetism Conditions

Chapter 5 Spacecraft Collision Warning Orbit Calculation Method

5.1 Precise Orbital Calculation Method 5.1.1 Orbital Parameters Optimal Estimation Method 5.1.2 Numerical Integration 5.1.3 Numerical Calculation of Precise Orbit 5.2 Catalogued Orbit Calculation Method 5.2.1 Simple Numerical Method (Simplified Dynamic Model 5.2.2 Cataloging Orbit Calculation with TLE 5.2.3 The Mean Elements Cataloging Orbit Calculation Method 5.2.4 Precision Alalysis

Chapter 6 Spacecraft Collision Warning and Avoidance Strategy

6.1 Collision Warning Calculation 6.1.1 Risky Object Screening 6.1.2 The Minimum Distance Calculation 6.1.3 The Collision Probability Method 6.2 The Method of Spacecraft Avoidance 6.2.1 Altitude Avoidance Method 6.2.2 Time Avoidance Method 6.3 Collision Warning Strategy for Spacecraft Safety Operation and Case Studies 6.3.1 Risky Objects Screening 6.3.2 Daily Warning Analysis 6.3.3 Precision Collision Warning 6.3.4 Avoidance Control