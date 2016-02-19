Space Trajectories covers the proceedings of a symposium sponsored by the American Astronautical Society, Advanced Research Projects Agency, and Radiation Incorporated, held on December 14-15, 1959.

The book focuses on the field of trajectory analysis, including orbital and trajectory computations, tracking of satellites, and the use of computer programs in space missions. The selection first tackles satellite and probe orbit determination, general survey of the field, and astrodynamics, as well as theoretical, computational, and operational problems, application to lunar orbits, and contributions of satellite observations. The book then examines trajectory constants and trajectory computation and optimization. Discussions focus on the classical method of orbital computation, effect of uncertainty on interplanetary orbits, masses, diameter, and flattening of planets, and determination of the physical constants of the moon.

The manuscript takes a look at trajectory computation and optimization, trajectory computation in systems design, and computer programs for space missions. Topics include simulation and targeting programs, satellite tracking methods, direct numerical integration, classical methods of orbital computation, and references on trajectory computation and optimization. Space-born computer design, space maneuvers, and re-entry trajectories and problems of hypersonic flow are also mentioned.

The selection is a valuable source of data for astronauts and readers interested in space trajectories.