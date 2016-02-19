Space Trajectories - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483227368, 9781483261621

Space Trajectories

1st Edition

A Symposium Sponsored by the American Astronautical Society, the Advanced Research Projects Agency, and Radiation Incorporated

Editors: T. C. Helvey
eBook ISBN: 9781483261621
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1960
Page Count: 308
Description

Space Trajectories covers the proceedings of a symposium sponsored by the American Astronautical Society, Advanced Research Projects Agency, and Radiation Incorporated, held on December 14-15, 1959.

The book focuses on the field of trajectory analysis, including orbital and trajectory computations, tracking of satellites, and the use of computer programs in space missions. The selection first tackles satellite and probe orbit determination, general survey of the field, and astrodynamics, as well as theoretical, computational, and operational problems, application to lunar orbits, and contributions of satellite observations. The book then examines trajectory constants and trajectory computation and optimization. Discussions focus on the classical method of orbital computation, effect of uncertainty on interplanetary orbits, masses, diameter, and flattening of planets, and determination of the physical constants of the moon.

The manuscript takes a look at trajectory computation and optimization, trajectory computation in systems design, and computer programs for space missions. Topics include simulation and targeting programs, satellite tracking methods, direct numerical integration, classical methods of orbital computation, and references on trajectory computation and optimization. Space-born computer design, space maneuvers, and re-entry trajectories and problems of hypersonic flow are also mentioned.

The selection is a valuable source of data for astronauts and readers interested in space trajectories.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Military Space: Taking the High Ground

Satellite and Probe Orbit Determination: Past, Present, and Future

General Survey of the Field

Astrodynamics

Trajectory Constants

Trajectory Computation and Optimization

Trajectory Computation in Systems Design

Part I: General Discussion

Part II: Details of Computational Methods

Computer Programs for Space Missions

Space-Borne Computer Design

Space Maneuvers

Space Maneuvers: Optimization

Re-Entry Trajectories and Problems of Hypersonic Flow

Orbit Determination from Single Pass Doppler Observations

Space Trajectory Instrumentation, Present and Future

Computer Programming Methods

ABMA Orbit Computation Programs

United Aircraft Corporation Computing Programs

Jet Propulsion Laboratory Computing Programs

Satellite Orbit Programs

Polaris Missile Simulation

Orbital Programs Available at Project Space Track

Participants

Participating Companies

Index

About the Editor

T. C. Helvey

