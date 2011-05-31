Space, Time and Number in the Brain - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123859488, 9780123859495

Space, Time and Number in the Brain

1st Edition

Searching for the Foundations of Mathematical Thought

Editors: Stanislas Dehaene Elizabeth Brannon
eBook ISBN: 9780123859495
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123859488
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 31st May 2011
Page Count: 374
Description

The study of mathematical cognition and the ways in which the ideas of space, time and number are encoded in brain circuitry has become a fundamental issue for neuroscience. How such encoding differs across cultures and educational level is of further interest in education and neuropsychology. This rapidly expanding field of research is overdue for an interdisciplinary volume such as this, which deals with the neurological and psychological foundations of human numeric capacity. A uniquely integrative work, this volume provides a much needed compilation of primary source material to researchers from basic neuroscience, psychology, developmental science, neuroimaging, neuropsychology and theoretical biology.

Key Features

  • The first comprehensive and authoritative volume dealing with neurological and psychological foundations of mathematical cognition
  • Uniquely integrative volume at the frontier of a rapidly expanding interdisciplinary field
  • Features outstanding and truly international scholarship, with chapters written by leading experts in a variety of fields

Readership

Attention and performance researchers from a variety of disciplines - basic neuroscience to psychology, developmental science, neuroimaging, neuropsychology and theoretical biology

Table of Contents

Contributors

Foreword

Section I Mental Magnitudes and their Transformations

Chapter 1. Mental Magnitudes

Chapter 2. Objects, Sets, and Ensembles

Chapter 3. Attention Mechanisms for Counting in Stabilized and in Dynamic Displays

Section II Neural Codes for Space, Time and Number

Chapter 4. A Manifold of Spatial Maps in the Brain

Chapter 5. Temporal Neuronal Oscillations can Produce Spatial Phase Codes

Chapter 6. Population Clocks

Chapter 7. Discrete Neuroanatomical Substrates for Generating and Updating Temporal Expectations

Chapter 8. The Neural Code for Number

Section III Shared Mechanisms for Space, Time and Number?

Chapter 9. Synesthesia

Chapter 10. How is Number Associated with Space? The Role of Working Memory

Chapter 11. Neglect “Around the Clock”

Chapter 12. Saccades Compress Space, Time, and Number

Section IV Origins of Proto-Mathematical Intuitions

Chapter 13. Origins of Spatial, Temporal, and Numerical Cognition

Chapter 14. Evolutionary Foundations of the Approximate Number System

Chapter 15. Origins and Development of Generalized Magnitude Representation

Section V Representational Change and Education

Chapter 16. Foundational Numerical Capacities and the Origins of Dyscalculia

Chapter 17. Neurocognitive Start-Up Tools for Symbolic Number Representations

Chapter 18. Natural Number and Natural Geometry

Chapter 19. Geometry as a Universal Mental Construction

Chapter 20. How Languages Construct Time

Chapter 21. Improving Low-Income Children’s Number Sense

Index

About the Editor

Stanislas Dehaene

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, INSERM-CEA Cognitive Neuroimaging Unit

Elizabeth Brannon

Affiliations and Expertise

Center for Conginitive Neuroscience, Duke University

Ratings and Reviews

