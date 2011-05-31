Space, Time and Number in the Brain
1st Edition
Searching for the Foundations of Mathematical Thought
Description
The study of mathematical cognition and the ways in which the ideas of space, time and number are encoded in brain circuitry has become a fundamental issue for neuroscience. How such encoding differs across cultures and educational level is of further interest in education and neuropsychology. This rapidly expanding field of research is overdue for an interdisciplinary volume such as this, which deals with the neurological and psychological foundations of human numeric capacity. A uniquely integrative work, this volume provides a much needed compilation of primary source material to researchers from basic neuroscience, psychology, developmental science, neuroimaging, neuropsychology and theoretical biology.
Key Features
- The first comprehensive and authoritative volume dealing with neurological and psychological foundations of mathematical cognition
- Uniquely integrative volume at the frontier of a rapidly expanding interdisciplinary field
- Features outstanding and truly international scholarship, with chapters written by leading experts in a variety of fields
Readership
Attention and performance researchers from a variety of disciplines - basic neuroscience to psychology, developmental science, neuroimaging, neuropsychology and theoretical biology
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword
Section I Mental Magnitudes and their Transformations
Chapter 1. Mental Magnitudes
Chapter 2. Objects, Sets, and Ensembles
Chapter 3. Attention Mechanisms for Counting in Stabilized and in Dynamic Displays
Section II Neural Codes for Space, Time and Number
Chapter 4. A Manifold of Spatial Maps in the Brain
Chapter 5. Temporal Neuronal Oscillations can Produce Spatial Phase Codes
Chapter 6. Population Clocks
Chapter 7. Discrete Neuroanatomical Substrates for Generating and Updating Temporal Expectations
Chapter 8. The Neural Code for Number
Section III Shared Mechanisms for Space, Time and Number?
Chapter 9. Synesthesia
Chapter 10. How is Number Associated with Space? The Role of Working Memory
Chapter 11. Neglect “Around the Clock”
Chapter 12. Saccades Compress Space, Time, and Number
Section IV Origins of Proto-Mathematical Intuitions
Chapter 13. Origins of Spatial, Temporal, and Numerical Cognition
Chapter 14. Evolutionary Foundations of the Approximate Number System
Chapter 15. Origins and Development of Generalized Magnitude Representation
Section V Representational Change and Education
Chapter 16. Foundational Numerical Capacities and the Origins of Dyscalculia
Chapter 17. Neurocognitive Start-Up Tools for Symbolic Number Representations
Chapter 18. Natural Number and Natural Geometry
Chapter 19. Geometry as a Universal Mental Construction
Chapter 20. How Languages Construct Time
Chapter 21. Improving Low-Income Children’s Number Sense
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 374
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 31st May 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123859495
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123859488
About the Editor
Stanislas Dehaene
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, INSERM-CEA Cognitive Neuroimaging Unit
Elizabeth Brannon
Affiliations and Expertise
Center for Conginitive Neuroscience, Duke University