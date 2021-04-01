Space Science and Public Engagement
1st Edition
21st Century Perspectives and Opportunities
Description
Space Science and Public Engagement: 21st Century Perspectives and Opportunities critically examines the many dimensions of public engagement with space science by exploring case studies that show a spectrum of public engagement formats, ranging from the space science community's efforts to communicate developments to the public, to citizenry attempting to engage with space science issues. It addresses why public engagement is important to space science experts, what approaches they take, how public engagement varies locally, nationally and internationally, and what roles "non-experts" have played in shaping space science.
Space scientists, outreach specialists in various scientific disciplines, policymakers and citizens interested in space science will find great insights in this book that will help inform their future engagement strategies.
Key Features
- Critically examines how expert organizations and the space science community have sought to bring space science to the public
- Examines how the public has responded, and in some cases self-organized, to opportunities to contribute to space science
- Outlines future engagement interests and possibilities
Readership
Students and professors in space and planetary science; policymakers and those working in public outreach in other scientific disciplines
Table of Contents
1. Engagement with Hubble Space Telescope Imagery
2. The Thrill of Up-Close Mars Exploration
3. Preparing the Next Generation of Space Explorers through Education Initiatives
4. Space Science Popularization and Popular Culture
5. Public Engagement with Astrobiology and Planetary Defense Issues
6. Public Engagement with Space Science in Science Museums and Planetariums
7. 2017 Great American Eclipse Outreach
8. Citizen Science and Space Science
9. Cubesat Development in Estonia
10. Stakeholder Engagement with the Square Kilometer Array in South Africa
11. Space Science Outreach in India
12. Public Involvement with International Space Station Experiments
13. Crowdfunding of Space Science Projects
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st April 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128173909
About the Editor
Amy Kaminski
Amy Kaminski serves as program executive for prizes and challenges at NASA Headquarters in Washington, DC, where she develops strategies to expand the space agency’s use of open innovation methods in pursuit of its mission. In her prior role as senior policy advisor in NASA’s Office of the Chief Scientist, she led an initiative to support NASA’s involvement of citizens as contributors to its research activities. Kaminski has also held positions at the U.S. Office of Management and Budget and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration. Kaminski holds a Ph.D. in science and technology studies from Virginia Tech. She previously served as editor of the American Astronautical Society’s Space Times magazine.
Affiliations and Expertise
Program Executive, Prizes and Challenges, Space Technology Mission Directorate, NASA - Washington DC, USA
