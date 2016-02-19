Space Research

Part I describes the unique properties of the different layers of the Earth's neutral atmosphere, including the tropical troposphere, stratosphere, and mesosphere. This part also deals with the measurements of atmospheric radiation, the application of remote sensing by satellites to radiation climatology, the structure and circulation of the stratosphere and mesosphere, and the theory and application of thermospheric models. Part II highlights the research studies concerning the chemistry and energetic charged particle effect in the ionosphere. This part also examines the in situ measurements of equatorial ionosphere and the distribution of singly ionized helium through backscatter observations. Part III contains surveys associated with some planetary components, such as the comets, moon, and Venus. This part specifically discusses the data obtained from different probes, models, and analytical techniques to study these components. Part IV explores research works on the sun, cosmic ray, and infrared and gamma-ray astronomy.

Table of Contents



Preface

Address of Welcome

The Earth's Atmosphere

Atmospheric Radiation

Preliminary Satellite Radiation Climatology for the Monex Region

Some Results of Measurements of Atmospheric Submillimeter Radiation from "SALJUT-6"

Microwave Radiometric Determination of Oceanographic and Meteorological Parameters

Y1 - Approximation: Application to Remote Sensing by Satellites

Tropical Troposphere

Standards for the Tropical Indian Atmosphere

Fluctuations in the Zonal Tropical Cloud Cover from Satellite Brightness Data

Stratosphere

Anomalous Variations of Radiative Heating/Cooling in the Tropical Stratosphere

An Empirical Temperature Model of the Middle Atmosphere of the Southern Hemisphere

The Role of Aerosols in Relation to Stratospheric Modeling

Atmospheric Circulation

Energetic Characteristics of Winter Stratospheric Warmings

Oscillations in the Zonal and Meridional Winds in the Troposphere, Stratosphere and Mesosphere over Thumba

New Data on the Structure and Circulation of the Stratosphere and Mesosphere

Measurement of Thermodynamic and Dynamic Atmospheric Parameters over Volgograd in August 1976

Mesosphere

Low Latitude Mesospheric Molecular Oxygen Profiles from Lyman-Alpha Absorption Measurements from Thumba

Mesospheric Density Variability

Variation of the Turbopause Level in Equatorial Regions

Thermospheric Models

Empirical Model of Lower Thermospheric Density for Low Solar Flux and Quiet Geomagnetic Conditions

Principles of a Global Wind-Turbulence Model of the Seasonal-Latitudinal Variation of the Thermosphere as Deduced from Satellite Data

A Global Wind-Turbulence Model Deduced from Satellite Discussion of Results

Two-Dimensional Model of Seasonal Variations of the Thermosphere (90-430 km Altitude)

Three-Dimensional Model of Thermospheric Pressure, Temperature, Winds and Electric Fields

The Latitudinal and Seasonal Variation of Atomic Oxygen Deduced from Observations of the E-Region 01 557.7 nm Airglow

The Earth's Plasma Envelope

Equatorial Ionosphere

Post Sunset Measurement of Ions and Electrons in the Altitude Range of 80-160 km Over the Geomagnetic Equator

In Situ Measurements of Equatorial E Region Plasma Parameters During Spread F Conditions

Ionospheric Chemistry

D-Region Nitric Oxide Density Enhancement on Winter Anomalous Days

A Study of the Cleft Region using Synoptic Ionospheric Plasma Data Obtained by the Polar Orbiting Satellites AER0S-B and ISIS-2

Energetic Charged Particle Effect in the Ionosphere

Electron Density Measurements in the Lower Ionosphere from "VOLGOGRAD" Station in July-August 1976

Rocket Measurements of Energetic Particles in the Midlatitude Precipitation Zone

The Effect of Magnetospheric Processes on the Ionosphere during the Magnetic Storm of 1 December 1977 Based on Cosmos-900 Data

Precipitation of Energetic Electrons into the Mid-Latitude Ionosphere after Geomagnetic Storms

Analysis of a High Latitude Electron Density Structure

Reflection of Probing Beams by an Electric Double Layer

Plasmaspheric Helium Ions

The Distribution of Singly Ionized Ionospheric Helium from 304 A Backseatter Observations

Planetary Science

Comets

Comets and Cometary Missions

Moon

Infrared Reflection Spectra of the Moon and Lunar Soil

Venus

Radio-Images of Unexplored Regions of Venus from Bistatic Experiments

The Geochemical Model of the Troposphere and Lithosphere of Venus Based on New Data

Venera 11 and 12 Lander Results of the Venus Day-Sky Spectrum

Mass Spectrometer Measurements of the Composition of the Lower Atmosphere of Venus

Gas Chromatograph Analysis of the Chemical Composition of the Venus Atmosphere

Electrical Discharges in the Venusian Atmosphere

Infrared Remote Sensing of the Atmosphere of Venus from the Pioneer 12 Orbiter

The Formation of the Daytime Venusian Ionosphere: The Results of Dual-Frequency Occultation Experiments

Astronomy

The Sun

The Contribution of 0S0-8 to Solar Physics from Data Analyzed as of May 1979

Initial Results from a 3 to 25 A Solar X-Ray Spectrometer/Spectroheliograph Experiment

Cosmic Ray Studies

Energy Spectra and Charge States of Low Energy Cosmic Rays in the Skylab Experiment

Cosmic Ray Effects in Solar System Objects

Ion States of Low Energy Cosmic Rays: The Indian Experiment on the First Space Shuttle-Spacelab Mission

Infrared Astronomy

Infrared Astronomical Research in India

Gamma-Ray Astronomy

Review of the COSPAR/IAU/IUPAC Symposium on Non Solar Gamma Rays (>30 MeV)

Author Index