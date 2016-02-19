Space Research
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Open Meetings of the Working Groups on Physical Sciences of the Twenty-Second Plenary Meeting of COSPAR, Bangalore, India, 29 May - 9 June 1979
Description
COSPAR Space Research, Volume 20 covers the proceedings of the open meetings of the Working Groups on Physical Sciences of the 22nd Plenary Meeting of COSPAR in Bangalore, India on May 29-June 9, 1979. This volume is organized into four parts encompassing 50 chapters that review significant advances in space research concerning the Earth's atmosphere and plasma envelope, as well as in the planetary science and astronomy fields.
Part I describes the unique properties of the different layers of the Earth's neutral atmosphere, including the tropical troposphere, stratosphere, and mesosphere. This part also deals with the measurements of atmospheric radiation, the application of remote sensing by satellites to radiation climatology, the structure and circulation of the stratosphere and mesosphere, and the theory and application of thermospheric models. Part II highlights the research studies concerning the chemistry and energetic charged particle effect in the ionosphere. This part also examines the in situ measurements of equatorial ionosphere and the distribution of singly ionized helium through backscatter observations. Part III contains surveys associated with some planetary components, such as the comets, moon, and Venus. This part specifically discusses the data obtained from different probes, models, and analytical techniques to study these components. Part IV explores research works on the sun, cosmic ray, and infrared and gamma-ray astronomy.
This book is intended primarily to astronomers and space scientists and researchers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Address of Welcome
The Earth's Atmosphere
Atmospheric Radiation
Preliminary Satellite Radiation Climatology for the Monex Region
Some Results of Measurements of Atmospheric Submillimeter Radiation from "SALJUT-6"
Microwave Radiometric Determination of Oceanographic and Meteorological Parameters
Y1 - Approximation: Application to Remote Sensing by Satellites
Tropical Troposphere
Standards for the Tropical Indian Atmosphere
Fluctuations in the Zonal Tropical Cloud Cover from Satellite Brightness Data
Stratosphere
Anomalous Variations of Radiative Heating/Cooling in the Tropical Stratosphere
An Empirical Temperature Model of the Middle Atmosphere of the Southern Hemisphere
The Role of Aerosols in Relation to Stratospheric Modeling
Atmospheric Circulation
Energetic Characteristics of Winter Stratospheric Warmings
Oscillations in the Zonal and Meridional Winds in the Troposphere, Stratosphere and Mesosphere over Thumba
New Data on the Structure and Circulation of the Stratosphere and Mesosphere
Measurement of Thermodynamic and Dynamic Atmospheric Parameters over Volgograd in August 1976
Mesosphere
Low Latitude Mesospheric Molecular Oxygen Profiles from Lyman-Alpha Absorption Measurements from Thumba
Mesospheric Density Variability
Variation of the Turbopause Level in Equatorial Regions
Thermospheric Models
Empirical Model of Lower Thermospheric Density for Low Solar Flux and Quiet Geomagnetic Conditions
Principles of a Global Wind-Turbulence Model of the Seasonal-Latitudinal Variation of the Thermosphere as Deduced from Satellite Data
A Global Wind-Turbulence Model Deduced from Satellite Discussion of Results
Two-Dimensional Model of Seasonal Variations of the Thermosphere (90-430 km Altitude)
Three-Dimensional Model of Thermospheric Pressure, Temperature, Winds and Electric Fields
The Latitudinal and Seasonal Variation of Atomic Oxygen Deduced from Observations of the E-Region 01 557.7 nm Airglow
The Earth's Plasma Envelope
Equatorial Ionosphere
Post Sunset Measurement of Ions and Electrons in the Altitude Range of 80-160 km Over the Geomagnetic Equator
In Situ Measurements of Equatorial E Region Plasma Parameters During Spread F Conditions
Ionospheric Chemistry
D-Region Nitric Oxide Density Enhancement on Winter Anomalous Days
A Study of the Cleft Region using Synoptic Ionospheric Plasma Data Obtained by the Polar Orbiting Satellites AER0S-B and ISIS-2
Energetic Charged Particle Effect in the Ionosphere
Electron Density Measurements in the Lower Ionosphere from "VOLGOGRAD" Station in July-August 1976
Rocket Measurements of Energetic Particles in the Midlatitude Precipitation Zone
The Effect of Magnetospheric Processes on the Ionosphere during the Magnetic Storm of 1 December 1977 Based on Cosmos-900 Data
Precipitation of Energetic Electrons into the Mid-Latitude Ionosphere after Geomagnetic Storms
Analysis of a High Latitude Electron Density Structure
Reflection of Probing Beams by an Electric Double Layer
Plasmaspheric Helium Ions
The Distribution of Singly Ionized Ionospheric Helium from 304 A Backseatter Observations
Planetary Science
Comets
Comets and Cometary Missions
Moon
Infrared Reflection Spectra of the Moon and Lunar Soil
Venus
Radio-Images of Unexplored Regions of Venus from Bistatic Experiments
The Geochemical Model of the Troposphere and Lithosphere of Venus Based on New Data
Venera 11 and 12 Lander Results of the Venus Day-Sky Spectrum
Mass Spectrometer Measurements of the Composition of the Lower Atmosphere of Venus
Gas Chromatograph Analysis of the Chemical Composition of the Venus Atmosphere
Electrical Discharges in the Venusian Atmosphere
Infrared Remote Sensing of the Atmosphere of Venus from the Pioneer 12 Orbiter
The Formation of the Daytime Venusian Ionosphere: The Results of Dual-Frequency Occultation Experiments
Astronomy
The Sun
The Contribution of 0S0-8 to Solar Physics from Data Analyzed as of May 1979
Initial Results from a 3 to 25 A Solar X-Ray Spectrometer/Spectroheliograph Experiment
Cosmic Ray Studies
Energy Spectra and Charge States of Low Energy Cosmic Rays in the Skylab Experiment
Cosmic Ray Effects in Solar System Objects
Ion States of Low Energy Cosmic Rays: The Indian Experiment on the First Space Shuttle-Spacelab Mission
Infrared Astronomy
Infrared Astronomical Research in India
Gamma-Ray Astronomy
Review of the COSPAR/IAU/IUPAC Symposium on Non Solar Gamma Rays (>30 MeV)
Author Index
