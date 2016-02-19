Space Remote Sensing Systems
1st Edition
An Introduction
Description
Space Remote Sensing Systems: An Introduction discusses the space remote sensing system, which is a modern high-technology field developed from earth sciences, engineering, and space systems technology for environmental protection, resource monitoring, climate prediction, weather forecasting, ocean measurement, and many other applications. This book consists of 10 chapters. Chapter 1 describes the science of the atmosphere and the earth's surface. Chapter 2 discusses spaceborne radiation collector systems, while Chapter 3 focuses on space detector and CCD systems. The passive space optical radiometer and spectrometer systems are presented in Chapters 4 and 5. Chapter 6 elaborates the passive space microwave radiometer systems. Chapters 7 and 8 deliberate the active space lidar systems, active space synthetic aperture radar, and scatterometer systems. The low-earth-orbit large satellite systems and applications are covered in Chapter 9. The last chapter considers the geosynchronous-orbit large satellite systems. This publication is written for scientists, engineers, and seniors or graduate students who are interested in the field of space remote sensing systems.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 Earth's Atmosphere and Its Surface Systems
1.1 Structure of the Atmosphere
1.2 Transmittance and Radiance of the Atmosphere
1.3 Surface Reflection and Emission
1.4 Solar Radiation
1.5 Imaging through the Atmosphere
1.6 Sounding of the Atmosphere
General References and Bibliography
Chapter 2 Spaceborne Radiation Collector Systems
2.1 Spacecraft Scanning Systems
2.2 Sensor Scanning and Pointing Systems
2.3 Telescope and Receiver Systems
2.4 Space Sensor Mirror Materials
2.5 Space Sensor Mirror Coating
2.6 Space Sensor Structural Materials
General References and Bibliography
Chapter 3 Space Detector Systems
3.1 Space Sensor Detectors
3.2 Visible and Near-IR CCDs
3.3 Infrared CCDs
3.4 Space Sensor Cooling Systems
General References and Bibliography
Chapter 4 Passive Space Radiometer Systems
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Radiometer Imaging and Sounding Spectral Band Selection
4.3 Advanced Polarization Sensor Design and Analysis
4.4 Gas Filter Analyzer System Design and Analysis
4.5 Space Radiometer Sensors and Applications
General References and Bibliography
Chapter 5 Passive Space Spectrometer Systems
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Space Spectrometer Spectral Band Selection
5.3 Prism Spectrometer Design and Analysis
5.4 Grating Spectrometer Design and Analysis
5.5 Interferometer Spectrometer Design and Analysis
5.6 Prism and Grating Materials
5.7 Interferometer Beamsplitter Materials
5.8 Space Spectrometer Sensors and Applications
General References and Bibliography
Chapter 6 Passive Space Microwave Radiometer Systems
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Microwave Sensor Spectral Band Selection
6.3 Microwave and Millimeter-Wave Sensor Antenna Systems
6.4 Microwave Radiometer Systems
6.5 Microwave Antenna Mass Determination
6.6 Space Microwave Sensors and Applications
General References and Bibliography
Chapter 7 Active Space Lidar Systems
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Space Lidar Spectral Line Selection
7.3 Lidar System Laser Power Requirements
7.4 Space Lidar Optical Systems
7.5 Lidar Focal Plane Detector Systems
7.6 Lidar Electrical Power Requirements
7.7 Space Lidar Sensors and Applications
General References and Bibliography
Chapter 8 Active Synthetic Aperture Radar and Scatterometer Systems
8.1 Principles of Space Synthetic Aperture Radar
8.2 Space SAR Spectral Frequency Selection
8.3 Space SAR System Considerations
8.4 Space SAR Sensors and Applications
8.5 Principles of the Space Scatterometer
8.6 Space Scatterometer Spectral Frequency Selection
8.7 Space Scatterometer Sensor System
8.8 Space Scatterometer Wind Measurement
General References and Bibliography
Chapter 9 Low-Earth-Orbit Large Satellite Systems
9.1 Low-Earth-Orbit and Orbit Selection
9.2 LEO Unmanned Launch Vehicle
9.3 Space Shuttle Manned Launch Vehicle
9.4 Space Shuttle Pallet System
9.5 Shuttle-Spacelab System
9.6 Large Deployable Sensor Aperature System
9.7 LEO Free Flyer Systems
9.8 LEO Space Station Sensor Systems
General References and Bibliography
Chapter 10 Geosynchronous-Earth-Orbit Large Satellite Systems
10.1 Geosynchronous Earth Orbit and Orbit Selection
10.2 GEO Launch Vehicles
10.3 GEO Free-Flyer Satellite Systems
10.4 Deployable Geosynchronous Platform
10.5 GEO Space Station Sensor Systems
General References and Bibliography
Appendix A Space Remote Sensing Parameter Observational Requirements
Appendix B Acronyms
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 270
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1985
- Published:
- 28th January 1985
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483260075