Space Remote Sensing Systems: An Introduction discusses the space remote sensing system, which is a modern high-technology field developed from earth sciences, engineering, and space systems technology for environmental protection, resource monitoring, climate prediction, weather forecasting, ocean measurement, and many other applications. This book consists of 10 chapters. Chapter 1 describes the science of the atmosphere and the earth's surface. Chapter 2 discusses spaceborne radiation collector systems, while Chapter 3 focuses on space detector and CCD systems. The passive space optical radiometer and spectrometer systems are presented in Chapters 4 and 5. Chapter 6 elaborates the passive space microwave radiometer systems. Chapters 7 and 8 deliberate the active space lidar systems, active space synthetic aperture radar, and scatterometer systems. The low-earth-orbit large satellite systems and applications are covered in Chapter 9. The last chapter considers the geosynchronous-orbit large satellite systems. This publication is written for scientists, engineers, and seniors or graduate students who are interested in the field of space remote sensing systems.