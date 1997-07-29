Space Remote Sensing of Subtropical Oceans (SRSSO) - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080428505, 9780080541501

Space Remote Sensing of Subtropical Oceans (SRSSO), Volume 8

1st Edition

Authors: Cho-Teng Liu
eBook ISBN: 9780080541501
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080428505
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 29th July 1997
Page Count: 264
Table of Contents

Section headings and selected papers: Preface. Invited. The COSPAR Coltoquium on space remote sensing of subtropical ocean (G. Haerendel). Three decades of satellite oceanography: the view from on high (J.R. Apel). The advances of satellite remote sensing for the Earth environment determination of CO2 distribution in the north pacific ocean (Y. Sugimori). ROCSAT-1 space program (J.-M. Shyu). Programs. German program for ocean remote sensing (G. Zimmermann). OCISAT – a micro satellite ocean color imaging mission (K. Brie&bgr; et al.). Atmosphere. Analyses of 1994 typhoons in the Taiwan region using satellite data (A.T.C. Chang et al.). Comparing NOAA-12 and radiosonde atmospheric sounding profiles for mesoscale weather model initialization (J. Chung-Chen et al.). Air Sea. The spaceborne scatterometer in studies of atmospheric and oceanic phenomena from synoptic to interannual time scales (W.T. Liu, W. Tang). Surface "roughness" of the oceanic frontal zones, with application to radar observations (S.A. Grodsky et al.). Color. Contribution of the subtropical oceans to global primary production (K.L. Howard, J.A. Yoder). The relationship between surface chlorophyll &agr; and biogenic matter in the euphotic zone in the southern east China sea in spring (G.-C. Gong, K.-K. Liu). Regional challenges for development of satellite ocean color algorithms (B.G. Mitchell). Oceanographic. Preliminary result of ocean tide estimation over the western pacific using topex/poseidon and ERS-1 altimetry (C. Hwang, C.-Z. Chen). An bathymetric algorithm of water-leaving radiances in aviris (F.R. Chen et al.). Application. Relationship between oceanographic patterns and larval anchovy production in coastal waters of southwestern Taiwan by remote sensing method (L.M. Anne et al.). Search of ocean convergence zones via the observation of whitecap coverage application to fishery (V. Dulov et al.). Application of NOAA/AVHRR data in environmental monitoring (T. Huang et al.).

30 illus., 200+ lit. refs.

Description

This volume contains the proceedings from the COSPAR Colloquium on "Space Remote Sensing of Subtropical Oceans" which took place between 12 and 16 September, 1996, at the Institute of Oceanography of the National Taiwan University.

Included are contributions addressing the issue, from scientific points of views, of why the first scientific satellite of Taiwan, ROCSAT-1, should be equipped with the Ocean Colour Imager (OCI) for oceanographic investigations.

Readership

Oceanographers, remote sensors and those interested in regional and global change

About the Authors

Cho-Teng Liu Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Oceanography, National Taiwan University, # Sec. 4 Roosevelt Road, POB 23-13, Taipai 106, PRC

