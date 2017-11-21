Space Microsystems and Micro/Nano Satellites
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- System Technology of Micro/Nano Satellite
2. Multidisciplinary Design Optimization (MDO) Method for Micro/Nano Satellite
3. Attitude Control System of Micro/Nano Satellite
4. Technology of Micro/Nano Satellite Avionics
5. Ground Test of Micro/Nano Satellite
6. Advanced Space Optical Attitude Sensor
7. Miniature Inertial Measurement Unit
8. Micro Propulsion Technology
9. Magnetometer
10. MEMS Microrelay
Description
Space Microsystems and Micro/Nano Satellites covers the various reasoning and diverse applications of small satellites in both technical and regulatory aspects, also exploring the technical and operational innovations that are being introduced in the field. The Space Microsystem developed by the author is systematically introduced in this book, providing information on such topics as MEMS micro-magnetometers, MIMUs (Micro-inertia-measurement unit), micro-sun sensors, micro-star sensors, micro-propellers, micro-relays, etc.
The book also examines the new technical standards, removal techniques or other methods that might help to address current problems, regulatory issues and procedures to ameliorate problems associated with small satellites, especially mounting levels of orbital debris and noncompliance with radio frequency and national licensing requirements, liabilities and export controls,
Summarizing the scientific research experiences of the author and his team, this book holds a high scientific reference value as it gives readers comprehensive and thorough introductions to the micro/nano satellite and space applications of MEMS technology.
Key Features
- Covers various reasoning and diverse applications for small satellites in both technical and regulatory aspects
- Represents the first publication that systematically introduces the Space Microsystem developed by the author
- Examines new technical standards, removal techniques and other methods that might help to address current problems, regulatory issues and procedures
Readership
Researchers who are interested in micro/nano satellite technology and especially for those with aspiration to MEMS applications in the field of aerospace technology. The book can also be used as the teaching material in the field of MEMS and aerospace technology in colleges and universities
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2018
- Published:
- 21st November 2017
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128126738
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128126721
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Zheng You Author
Prof. Zheng You graduated from Huazhong University of Science and Technology and obtained his PhD degree in 1990. He is currently a Professor at the Department of Precision Instrument in Tsinghua University, and an active member of Chinese Academy of Engineering. His research interests focuses on Micro/nano technology and Micro/nano satellites and has published more than 300 peer-reviewed papers. Prof. You is also the Vice chairman and secretary-general of Chinese Society of Micro-Nano Technology, and the Vice Chairman of China Instrument and Control Society.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Precision Instruments, Tsinghua University and member, Chinese Academy of Engineering