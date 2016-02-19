Space Mankind's Fourth Environment
1st Edition
Selected Papers from the XXXII International Astronautical Congress, Rome, 6—12 September 1981
Description
Space: Mankind's Fourth Environment focuses on the emerging trends in astronomy, taking into consideration space transportation and exploration. Along with this topic are various technological developments that are widely used and considered with space, referred to in this book as humankind's ""fourth environment"", as another potential destination of man. Divided into four parts, the book points at different challenges and problems related to the consideration of space as another environment for humankind, which is observed in the manned space flight programs of the United States and Russia. The book gives emphasis on the improvement of space technology, particularly the use of satellites in communication, emphasizing the use of Intelsat 5 and European L-sat in broadcast system. Studies on active and passive microwave sensors are discussed and a discussion on the medical results of a manned space flight is also presented. The book will surely boost the interest of astronomers and those interested in space technology and exploration.
Table of Contents
Part 1. Access to and Permanence in the Fourth Environment
An Overview of United States Manned Space Flight from Mercury to the Shuttle
Systems Engineering Challenges of the Space Shuttle
The Inertial Upper Stage - A Space Transportation System Element nearing First Flight
Delta1s Role in Reaching the Fourth Environment
An Economical and Flexible Alternative Orbital Transfer Vehicle
Geosynchronous Shuttle for Direct Ascent from Earth and Direct Return to Earth
The NASA Tracking and Data Relay Satellite System and Its Impact on Spacecraft Support in the Space Transportation System Era
Part 2. Exploitation of the Fourth Environment
INTELSAT VI SS-TDMA
Italy in Millimeter Waves Activities for Space Communication
INTELSAT V System Summary and Initial Launch Operations
The European Large Telecommunication Satellite (L-SAT) Program: Demonstration Mission and Future Perspectives
Planning for the Broadcasting - Satellite Service in the United States of America
The French Broadcasting Satellite Program
Operational Broadcasting Satellite Program in Japan
Passive Microwave Systems
Active Microwave Systems
Advanced Sensors for Spaceborne Measurements of the Earth's Atmosphere
The First ESA Remote Sensing Satellite (ERS): The Program and the System
Investigation, Evaluation and Forecast of Near-Earth Space Radiation Situation
Major Medical Results of the Salyut-6 - Soyuz 185-day Space Flight
U.S. Program assessing Nuclear Waste Disposal in Space: A 1981 Status Report
Current Topics of SPS Realization from a European Viewpoint
Part 3. Exploration of the Fourth Environment and Its Civilization
Voyager at Saturn
Galileo: Mission to Jupiter
New Complex for Ionosphere-Magnetosphere Study 'Intercosmos - Bulgaria - 1300'
Ten Years of the International Review Meetings on Communication with Extraterrestrial Intelligence (CETI)
Impact of CETI-SETI on the Development of Biology (B), Astronomy (A), Radioastronomy (R), Astrophysics (AP), and Culture (C)-"BARAPCM
The Demography of Extraterrestrial Civilizations
Recent Progress in Exobiology and Planetary Biology
The Beginnings of Magnetospheric Physics
The Supersonic Wind Tunnel Installations at Peenemunde and Kochel and their Contributions to the Aerodynamics of Rocket Powered Vehicles
Part 4. Development of Supporting Technologies
Optimal Trajectories in Atmospheric Flight
A Review of the Attitude Control of Communication Satellites
Solid Rocket Technology for the Eighties
LE-5 Oxygen-Hydrogen Rocket Engine for H-I Launch Vehicle
Thrust Chamber Technology for Advanced Earth-to-Orbit Rocket Engines
Magnetic Attitude Control of a Spin-Stabilized Satellite
Details
- No. of pages:
- 568
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483159751
About the Editor
L. G. Napolitano
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Naples, Naples, Italy