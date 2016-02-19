Space: Mankind's Fourth Environment focuses on the emerging trends in astronomy, taking into consideration space transportation and exploration. Along with this topic are various technological developments that are widely used and considered with space, referred to in this book as humankind's ""fourth environment"", as another potential destination of man. Divided into four parts, the book points at different challenges and problems related to the consideration of space as another environment for humankind, which is observed in the manned space flight programs of the United States and Russia. The book gives emphasis on the improvement of space technology, particularly the use of satellites in communication, emphasizing the use of Intelsat 5 and European L-sat in broadcast system. Studies on active and passive microwave sensors are discussed and a discussion on the medical results of a manned space flight is also presented. The book will surely boost the interest of astronomers and those interested in space technology and exploration.

Table of Contents



Part 1. Access to and Permanence in the Fourth Environment

An Overview of United States Manned Space Flight from Mercury to the Shuttle

Systems Engineering Challenges of the Space Shuttle

The Inertial Upper Stage - A Space Transportation System Element nearing First Flight

Delta1s Role in Reaching the Fourth Environment

An Economical and Flexible Alternative Orbital Transfer Vehicle

Geosynchronous Shuttle for Direct Ascent from Earth and Direct Return to Earth

The NASA Tracking and Data Relay Satellite System and Its Impact on Spacecraft Support in the Space Transportation System Era

Part 2. Exploitation of the Fourth Environment

INTELSAT VI SS-TDMA

Italy in Millimeter Waves Activities for Space Communication

INTELSAT V System Summary and Initial Launch Operations

The European Large Telecommunication Satellite (L-SAT) Program: Demonstration Mission and Future Perspectives

Planning for the Broadcasting - Satellite Service in the United States of America

The French Broadcasting Satellite Program

Operational Broadcasting Satellite Program in Japan

Passive Microwave Systems

Active Microwave Systems

Advanced Sensors for Spaceborne Measurements of the Earth's Atmosphere

The First ESA Remote Sensing Satellite (ERS): The Program and the System

Investigation, Evaluation and Forecast of Near-Earth Space Radiation Situation

Major Medical Results of the Salyut-6 - Soyuz 185-day Space Flight

U.S. Program assessing Nuclear Waste Disposal in Space: A 1981 Status Report

Current Topics of SPS Realization from a European Viewpoint

Part 3. Exploration of the Fourth Environment and Its Civilization

Voyager at Saturn

Galileo: Mission to Jupiter

New Complex for Ionosphere-Magnetosphere Study 'Intercosmos - Bulgaria - 1300'

Ten Years of the International Review Meetings on Communication with Extraterrestrial Intelligence (CETI)

Impact of CETI-SETI on the Development of Biology (B), Astronomy (A), Radioastronomy (R), Astrophysics (AP), and Culture (C)-"BARAPCM

The Demography of Extraterrestrial Civilizations

Recent Progress in Exobiology and Planetary Biology

The Beginnings of Magnetospheric Physics

The Supersonic Wind Tunnel Installations at Peenemunde and Kochel and their Contributions to the Aerodynamics of Rocket Powered Vehicles

Part 4. Development of Supporting Technologies

Optimal Trajectories in Atmospheric Flight

A Review of the Attitude Control of Communication Satellites

Solid Rocket Technology for the Eighties

LE-5 Oxygen-Hydrogen Rocket Engine for H-I Launch Vehicle

Thrust Chamber Technology for Advanced Earth-to-Orbit Rocket Engines

Magnetic Attitude Control of a Spin-Stabilized Satellite

