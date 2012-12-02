Space Groups for Solid State Scientists - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780121457617, 9780080964126

Space Groups for Solid State Scientists

2nd Edition

Authors: Michael Glazer Gerald Burns Alexander Glazer
eBook ISBN: 9780080964126
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121457617
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 360
Description

This Second Edition provides solid state scientists, who are not necessarily experts in crystallography, with an understandable and comprehensive guide to the new International Tables for Crystallography. The basic ideas of symmetry, lattices, point groups, and space groups are explained in a clear and detailed manner. Notation is introduced in a step-by-step way so that the reader is supplied with the tools necessary to derive and apply space group information. Of particular interest in this second edition are the discussions of space groups application to such timely topics as high-temperature superconductors, phase transitions, semiconductor superlattices, incommensurate modulation, and icosahedral symmetry.

Readership

Research scientists and graduate students in the fields of solid state chemistry, solid state physics, materials science, earth science, mineralogy, and crystallography

Table of Contents

Point Symmetry Operations. Crystal Systems. The 14 Bravais Lattices. The 32 Crystallographic Point Groups. Development of Space Groups. Some Uses of Space Groups. The New International Tables. Variations on a Structural Theme. High-Temperature Superconductors. Appendixes. Formula Index. Subject Index.

Details

No. of pages:
360
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080964126
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121457617

About the Author

Michael Glazer

Gerald Burns

Affiliations and Expertise

IBM Thomas J. Watson Research Center, Yorktown Heights, New York

Alexander Glazer

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Berkeley, U.S.A.

Reviews

Praise for First Edition:
"Space Groups for Solid State Scientists fills a definite need and fills it well....The book is clearly written, in a very readable style. It is lavishly illustrated and well printed. It contains many examples to illustrate the points being made, and these, together with the problems for solution at the end of each chapter, make it suitable for use as a textbook at the graduate level. In addition to its role as a guide to the International Tables the book is valuable for the research scientist because of the many tables it presents." --PHYSICS TODAY

"An understandable and comprehensive guide...Of particular interest in this new edition are the discussions of space groups application to such timely topics as high-temperature superconductors, phase transitions, semiconductor superlattices, incommensurate modulation, and icosahedral symmetry." --SCITECH

"The book will be extremely useful to those who are interested in improving their knowledge of space groups for the determination of complicated structures." --MATHEMATICAL REVIEWS

