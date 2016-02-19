Space and Energy
1st Edition
Proceedings of the XXVIth International Astronautical Congress, Lisbon, 21–27 September 1975
Description
Space and Energy contains the proceedings of the 26th Congress of the International Astronautical Federation, held in Lisbon, Portugal, on September 21-27, 1975. The papers explore developments and trends of interest as well as research in space and energy. Topics covered range from engineering and life sciences to space systems, space technology, and communication satellites. This book is comprised of 16 chapters and begins with a discussion on the Earth as an open system and how to utilize solar energy. The next section is devoted to engineering and life sciences and includes chapters giving surveys and/or assessments of a number of basic topics in astrodynamics and bioastronautics. Propulsion system concepts for a single stage shuttle are also considered, along with the reliability of outer planet spacecraft and the contribution of biological satellites to space biology and medicine. Specific systems such as an experimental hybrid rocket are also described. The last part evaluates application satellites, with particular reference to communication and earth resource satellites. This monograph should be of interest to space scientists and engineers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I. Theme Session: Space and Energy
Sixth I.A.F. Invited Lecture
Earth, an Open System. How to Utilize Solar Energy
The Electrical Power System for Spacelab
Lasers from Fission (Gaseous Core Reactors and Nuclear Pumped Lasers for Space Power Generation and Transmission)
Satellite Solar Power Station Construction
Part II. Engineering and Life Sciences
Méthodes Qualitatives en Mécanique Céleste
Balmstörungen Durch Schwerewellen
Plan for Flight Evaluation of Attitude Stabilization and Flexible Solar Array Dynamics for the Communications Technology Satellite
Developpement et Realisation des Structures des Reservoirs D'Ergols ler et 2ème Etage Ariane
Biological Satellites and Their Contribution to Space Biology and Medicine
Atmosphere Revitalization for Spacelab
Part III. Space Systems and Space Technology
Propulsion System Concepts for Single-Stage Shuttle
Reliability Considerations in Long-Life Outer Planet Spacecraft System Design
Development of the Experimental Hybrid Rocket Barbarella-An Example of Close Cooperation between a Student Association and a University Institute
The Large Space Telescope-A New Adventure
Mission Design for a 1980 Pioneer Jupiter Orbiter
Part IV. Applications Satellites
Progress and Trends in Commercial Satellite Communications-A Survey
Current and Future Communication Satellite Technology
The Sirio Program
The Japanese Domestic Communications Satellite System
The Marisat System
The Norwegian Domestic Communication Satellite System
Acquisition and Processing of Meteorological Data from the SMS/GOES Satellite
Sarlab Project Preliminary Ideas on Side Looking Radar Systems for Spacelab Earth Observation Payloads
Collection and Analysis of Spectral Reflectance Data and its Use in the Design of a Multiband Photographic System
Earth and Ocean Dynamics Satellites and Systems-An Overview
An Integrated Approach to the Remote Sensing of Floating Ice
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483159911
About the Editor
L. G. Napolitano
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Naples, Naples, Italy