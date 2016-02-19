Space and Energy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080210537, 9781483159911

Space and Energy

1st Edition

Proceedings of the XXVIth International Astronautical Congress, Lisbon, 21–27 September 1975

Editors: L. G. Napolitano
eBook ISBN: 9781483159911
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 496
Description

Space and Energy contains the proceedings of the 26th Congress of the International Astronautical Federation, held in Lisbon, Portugal, on September 21-27, 1975. The papers explore developments and trends of interest as well as research in space and energy. Topics covered range from engineering and life sciences to space systems, space technology, and communication satellites. This book is comprised of 16 chapters and begins with a discussion on the Earth as an open system and how to utilize solar energy. The next section is devoted to engineering and life sciences and includes chapters giving surveys and/or assessments of a number of basic topics in astrodynamics and bioastronautics. Propulsion system concepts for a single stage shuttle are also considered, along with the reliability of outer planet spacecraft and the contribution of biological satellites to space biology and medicine. Specific systems such as an experimental hybrid rocket are also described. The last part evaluates application satellites, with particular reference to communication and earth resource satellites. This monograph should be of interest to space scientists and engineers.

Table of Contents


Preface

Part I. Theme Session: Space and Energy

Sixth I.A.F. Invited Lecture

Earth, an Open System. How to Utilize Solar Energy

The Electrical Power System for Spacelab

Lasers from Fission (Gaseous Core Reactors and Nuclear Pumped Lasers for Space Power Generation and Transmission)

Satellite Solar Power Station Construction

Part II. Engineering and Life Sciences

Méthodes Qualitatives en Mécanique Céleste

Balmstörungen Durch Schwerewellen

Plan for Flight Evaluation of Attitude Stabilization and Flexible Solar Array Dynamics for the Communications Technology Satellite

Developpement et Realisation des Structures des Reservoirs D'Ergols ler et 2ème Etage Ariane

Biological Satellites and Their Contribution to Space Biology and Medicine

Atmosphere Revitalization for Spacelab

Part III. Space Systems and Space Technology

Propulsion System Concepts for Single-Stage Shuttle

Reliability Considerations in Long-Life Outer Planet Spacecraft System Design

Development of the Experimental Hybrid Rocket Barbarella-An Example of Close Cooperation between a Student Association and a University Institute

The Large Space Telescope-A New Adventure

Mission Design for a 1980 Pioneer Jupiter Orbiter

Part IV. Applications Satellites

Progress and Trends in Commercial Satellite Communications-A Survey

Current and Future Communication Satellite Technology

The Sirio Program

The Japanese Domestic Communications Satellite System

The Marisat System

The Norwegian Domestic Communication Satellite System

Acquisition and Processing of Meteorological Data from the SMS/GOES Satellite

Sarlab Project Preliminary Ideas on Side Looking Radar Systems for Spacelab Earth Observation Payloads

Collection and Analysis of Spectral Reflectance Data and its Use in the Design of a Multiband Photographic System

Earth and Ocean Dynamics Satellites and Systems-An Overview

An Integrated Approach to the Remote Sensing of Floating Ice


About the Editor

L. G. Napolitano

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Naples, Naples, Italy

