Soybean Protein-Based Materials
1st Edition
Science and Applications
Description
Soy protein is a natural polymer increasingly important for sustainable development in food and materials science. Although there are books on soy protein from the perspective of food science, soy protein from a materials sciences perspective remains relatively unexplored, even though its applications are numerous. The Science of Soy Protein-Based Materials gives a systematic introduction to the science and industry of soy protein-based materials. The title presents the structure, properties, and modification of soy protein, and its application in materials science. The book reviews the research history of soy protein, covers the latest developments in the field, and considers future directions. It gives the reader a grounding in the theory and technology of polymer chemistry, physics, and material science needed to understand soy protein. Seven chapters offer a new vision of soy protein outside its traditional niche within food science, relating it to adhesives, plastics, fiber, and biomaterials among other advanced functional materials. This book is a comprehensive guide to soy protein-based materials and their numerous applications.
Key Features
- Focuses on the physico-chemical properties of soy protein in the most advanced film, fiber, adhesive, foam and other functional materials
- Covers both laboratory research and industrial applications of the most advanced soy protein-based materials
- Includes soy protein-based biomaterials, a promising research area
- Considers the sustainable future of soy protein-based materials across various industrial applications
- Offers up a new materials science vision of soy protein-based materials
Readership
Researchers and postgraduate students in polymer chemistry and physics, polymer materials and engineering, biomass science and engineering, biomacromolecules, natural polymer science, agricultural and forestry science, textiles, and biomaterials
Table of Contents
- Brief introduction.
1.1. Development and utilization of soy based resources
1.2. Progress of soy protein in the field of nutritional food
1.3. Advances of soy protein in the field of materials
1.4. Future prospects of soy protein materials
2. Industry development of soy protein
2.1. Chemical composition of soy
2.2. Extraction of soy protein
2.3. Main industrial products of soy
2.4. Application of soy products
3. Structure and properties of soy protein
3.1. Classification of soy protein
3.2. Fraction and molecular weight of soy protein
3.3. Structure of soy protein
3.4. Physical properties of soy protein
3.5. Chemical properties of soy protein
3.6. Denaturation of soy protein
4. Soy protein based adhesives
4.1. Brief introduction of soy protein based adhesive
4.2. Adhesive of physically denatured soy protein
4.3. Adhesive of enzyme-denatured soy protein
4.4. Adhesive of chemically denatured soy protein
4.5. Adhesive of chemically modified soy protein
4.6. Adhesive of soy protein blends
4.7. Problem and future prospects of current soy protein adhesive
5. Soy protein based plastics
5.1. Soy protein plastics plasticized Polyol
5.2. Soy protein plastics modified by low Mw molecules
5.3. Soy protein plastics modified by high Mw molecules
5.4. Soy protein nano-composite plastics
6. Soy protein based fabrics
6.1. Soy protein based fabrics modified by natural polymers
6.2. Soy protein based fabrics modified by synthesized polymers
6.3. Manufacture and application of oy protein / PVA blend fibres
7. Soy protein based biomaterials
7.1. Application of soy protein biomaterials as controlled release drug delivery
7.2. Application of soy protein biomaterials as wound dressing
7.3. Application of soy protein biomaterials in the fields of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine
7.4. Application of soy protein biomaterials in the field of serum-free cell culture
About the Author
Dagang Liu
Dagang Liu is a Professor in the Department of Chemistry at Nanjing University of Information Science and Technology in China. His research focuses on natural polymer based functional nano-materials, and he has published numerous articles and chapters in the field.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Nanjing University of Information, Science and Technology, China
Huafeng Tian
Huafeng Tian is an Associate Professor in the School of Material and Mechanical Engineering at Beijing Technology and Business University in China. He has worked on biopolymer-based materials for over ten years, and has published over 30 papers and chapters in the field.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Material and Mechanical Engineering, Beijing Technology and Business University, China
Yun Chen
Yun Chen is a Professor of Biomedical Engineering in the School of Basic Medical Sciences at Wuhan University in China. His research focuses on biomaterials and biodegradable materials from natural polymers, such as cellulose, soy protein, and chitosan. He has published over 70 papers, largely on soy protein.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Basic Medical Sciences, Wuhan University, China
Niangui Wang
Niangui Wang is an Associate Professor in the School of Chemistry and Chemical Industry at Hubei University in China. His research focusses on materials from soy protein and soy oil-based biodegradable composite materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Chemistry and Chemical Industry, Hubei University, China