Soviet Population Policy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080259765, 9781483154275

Soviet Population Policy

1st Edition

Conflicts and Constraints

Editors: Helen Desfosses
eBook ISBN: 9781483154275
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 230
Description

Soviet Population Policy: Conflicts and Constraints focuses on the study of population policy in the USSR. The text looks at the problems identified with population, including migration, depopulation of rural areas, and rapid urbanization. The book starts by outlining the development of Soviet census, considering its purposes and methods involved. The text then proceeds by giving information on population dynamics in which the issue of population is seen as inseparable from political, economic, and social concerns. One of the issues discussed is how military manpower can be affected by the problem on population. Another feature of the book is the sector of aging citizens in which it is identified that the country has experienced an increase in the number of pensioners. In this context, a comparison of the retirement systems of the United States and Russia is presented.
The book also looks at the relationship of fertility and female work status in the country. The text goes further by discussing the pro-natalist policies of the country in which the reduction in the psychological and material costs of having children is noted. A discussion on the four models used by demographers to emphasize the issues affecting the population is also presented. The book notes that the country’s position on population is rooted in Marxism. Readers who are interested in establishing the relationship of population with other social concerns of a country can find this book worth considering.

Table of Contents


List of Tables

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Part 1. The Domestic Arena

Chapter 1 Development of the Soviet Census

Chapter 2 Contemporary Soviet Population Problems

Chapter 3 The Aging Soviet Society

Chapter 4 Fertility and Female Work Status in the USSR

Chapter 5 Pro-Natalism in Soviet Law and Propaganda

Chapter 6 Soviet Population Policy: Four Model Futures

Part 2. The International Arena

Chapter 7 Evolution of Soviet Population Thought: from Marxism-Leninism to the Literaturnaya Gazeta Debate

Chapter 8 Population as a Global Issue: the Roviet Prism

Index

Details

No. of pages:
230
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483154275

