Soviet Population Policy
1st Edition
Conflicts and Constraints
Description
Soviet Population Policy: Conflicts and Constraints focuses on the study of population policy in the USSR. The text looks at the problems identified with population, including migration, depopulation of rural areas, and rapid urbanization.
The book starts by outlining the development of Soviet census, considering its purposes and methods involved. The text then proceeds by giving information on population dynamics in which the issue of population is seen as inseparable from political, economic, and social concerns. One of the issues discussed is how military manpower can be affected by the problem on population.
Another feature of the book is the sector of aging citizens in which it is identified that the country has experienced an increase in the number of pensioners. In this context, a comparison of the retirement systems of the United States and Russia is presented.
The book also looks at the relationship of fertility and female work status in the country. The text goes further by discussing the pro-natalist policies of the country in which the reduction in the psychological and material costs of having children is noted. A discussion on the four models used by demographers to emphasize the issues affecting the population is also presented. The book notes that the country’s position on population is rooted in Marxism. Readers who are interested in establishing the relationship of population with other social concerns of a country can find this book worth considering.
Table of Contents
List of Tables
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Part 1. The Domestic Arena
Chapter 1 Development of the Soviet Census
Chapter 2 Contemporary Soviet Population Problems
Chapter 3 The Aging Soviet Society
Chapter 4 Fertility and Female Work Status in the USSR
Chapter 5 Pro-Natalism in Soviet Law and Propaganda
Chapter 6 Soviet Population Policy: Four Model Futures
Part 2. The International Arena
Chapter 7 Evolution of Soviet Population Thought: from Marxism-Leninism to the Literaturnaya Gazeta Debate
Chapter 8 Population as a Global Issue: the Roviet Prism
Index
About the Contributors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 230
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483154275