South Korea - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843344728, 9781780632513

South Korea

1st Edition

Challenging Globalisation and the Post-Crisis Reforms

Editors: Young-Chan Kim Doo-Jin Kim Young Kim
eBook ISBN: 9781780632513
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843344728
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 30th December 2008
Page Count: 300
Table of Contents

Preface - systematic change in Korea since the IMF crisis; Introduction: Korean economy in the globalisation era: the Kim Young-Sam period; Korean Chaebol: going global and over-expanded FDI; ‘Dismal leadership’ or macroeconomic fatigue? An analysis of the Kim Young-Sam administration’s role in the 1997 economic crisis; Labor relations during the Korean civil government; Kim Young-Sam’s reform and unexpected tragedy that followed; The Korean financial crisis and government policies: perception and response; Bipolarization of the Korean economy and its policy implications; Implications of Korea’s Segyehwa policy; The IMF crisis and the crisis of the Korean labour movement; Beyond neo-liberal globalization: agenda for the Korean reformist government.

Description

South Korea: Challenging globalisation and the post-crisis reforms examines the major economic issues flowing from the Korean financial crisis of 1997 and covers such issues as industrial relations, macroeconomic sectors, the role of administrations, and corporates’ globalisation process by over-expanded foreign direct investment. The chapters contained in this book are written by a wide variety of contributors, including a former government technocrat, president’s advisory board member, plus leading Korean economy specialists.

Key Features

  • Includes empirical surveys from the leading academics in Korea
  • Exclusively research methodology on each topic
  • First attempt to explain limited but historically important period economic policy

Readership

Students and academics in Asian studies, international relations, and law

About the Editors

Young-Chan Kim Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Greenwich University, UK

Doo-Jin Kim Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Frankfurt University, Germany

Young Kim Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Graduate School of National Intelligence, Korea

