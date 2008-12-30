South Korea
1st Edition
Challenging Globalisation and the Post-Crisis Reforms
Preface - systematic change in Korea since the IMF crisis; Introduction: Korean economy in the globalisation era: the Kim Young-Sam period; Korean Chaebol: going global and over-expanded FDI; ‘Dismal leadership’ or macroeconomic fatigue? An analysis of the Kim Young-Sam administration’s role in the 1997 economic crisis; Labor relations during the Korean civil government; Kim Young-Sam’s reform and unexpected tragedy that followed; The Korean financial crisis and government policies: perception and response; Bipolarization of the Korean economy and its policy implications; Implications of Korea’s Segyehwa policy; The IMF crisis and the crisis of the Korean labour movement; Beyond neo-liberal globalization: agenda for the Korean reformist government.
South Korea: Challenging globalisation and the post-crisis reforms examines the major economic issues flowing from the Korean financial crisis of 1997 and covers such issues as industrial relations, macroeconomic sectors, the role of administrations, and corporates’ globalisation process by over-expanded foreign direct investment. The chapters contained in this book are written by a wide variety of contributors, including a former government technocrat, president’s advisory board member, plus leading Korean economy specialists.
- Includes empirical surveys from the leading academics in Korea
- Exclusively research methodology on each topic
- First attempt to explain limited but historically important period economic policy
Students and academics in Asian studies, international relations, and law
- 300
- English
- © Chandos Publishing 2009
- 30th December 2008
- Chandos Publishing
- 9781780632513
- 9781843344728
Young-Chan Kim Editor
Greenwich University, UK
Doo-Jin Kim Editor
Frankfurt University, Germany
Young Kim Editor
Graduate School of National Intelligence, Korea