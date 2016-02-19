Sources of Information on Atomic Energy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080113456, 9781483156002

Sources of Information on Atomic Energy

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs in Library and Information Science

Authors: L. J. Anthony
Editors: G. Chandler
eBook ISBN: 9781483156002
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 258
Description

Sources of Information on Atomic Energy is a guide to available literature on atomic energy and to the organizations which originate atomic energy information. The book opens with a chapter that describes, in fairly simple terms, the various aspects of atomic energy and to show how they are related to each other and to other technologies. This is followed by separate chapters that describe the development, organization, and activities of the major national atomic energy projects and other national organizations concerned with atomic energy. These include United Kingdom and those Commonwealth countries which have well-developed atomic energy programs; the main sources of information in the United States; and atomic energy organization in the Soviet Union and some of the smaller countries in the Soviet Bloc. Also discussed are international atomic energy organizations and published literature of atomic energy. Although it is hoped that everyone seeking information in the nuclear energy field will find this guide useful, it has been written primarily with the needs of librarians and information officers in mind since they are often the first people to be approached when information is needed.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Part 1. Atomic Energy

Chapter 1. Atomic Energy

Part 2. National Sources of Information

Chapter 2. Information Sources in the British Commonwealth

United Kingdom

Canada

Australia

India

Pakistan

Chapter 3. Information Sources in the United States

Atomic Energy Research in the U.S.A.

USAEC Information Services

Other Sources of Information in the U.S.A.

Chapter 4. Information Sources in the Soviet Bloc

Nuclear Research in the U.S.S.R.

Sources of Russian Information

Other Soviet Bloc Countries

Chapter 5. Information Sources in Other Countries

France

Italy

Japan

Federal Republic of Germany

Sweden

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Norway

Denmark

Part 3. International Sources of Information

Chapter 6. International Organizations

International Atomic Energy Agency

European Atomic Energy Community

European Nuclear Energy Agency

European Organization for Nuclear Research

European Atomic Forum

Part 4. Published Sources of Information

Chapter 7. Atomic Energy in General

Bibliographies and Abstracting Services

Directories and Handbooks

Encyclopedias

Dictionaries and Glossaries

Books

Conference Proceedings

Translations

Chapter 8. Atomic, Nuclear and High Energy Physics

Atomic Physics

Nuclear Physics

Fundamental Particles and High Energy Physics

Nuclear Data

Chapter 9. Nuclear Power and Engineering

Energy Resources and Nuclear Power Programs

Economic Aspects of Nuclear Power

Nuclear Reactors

Reactor Theory

Reactor Control and Instrumentation

Reactor Catalogs

Nuclear Propulsion

Reactor Safety

Chemical Processing and Reactor Materials

Disposal of Radioactive Wastes

Chapter 10. Ionizing Radiations and Radioisotopes

General

Separation and Production of Isotopes

Applications of Isotopes and Radiation

Directories and Catalogs of Isotopes

Isotope Laboratory Techniques

Large Radiation Sources

Effects of Radiation on Materials

Biological Effects of Radiation

Protection against Radiation

Radiation Counters and Detectors

Chapter 11. Controlled Nuclear Fusion and Plasma Physics

Introduction

Organization of Fusion Research

Published Information

Subject Index

Index to Organizations

Author Index

Index to Periodicals


Details

No. of pages:
258
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483156002

About the Author

L. J. Anthony

About the Editor

G. Chandler

Affiliations and Expertise

Canberra, Australia

