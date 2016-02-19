Sources of Information on Atomic Energy
1st Edition
Sources of Information on Atomic Energy is a guide to available literature on atomic energy and to the organizations which originate atomic energy information. The book opens with a chapter that describes, in fairly simple terms, the various aspects of atomic energy and to show how they are related to each other and to other technologies. This is followed by separate chapters that describe the development, organization, and activities of the major national atomic energy projects and other national organizations concerned with atomic energy. These include United Kingdom and those Commonwealth countries which have well-developed atomic energy programs; the main sources of information in the United States; and atomic energy organization in the Soviet Union and some of the smaller countries in the Soviet Bloc. Also discussed are international atomic energy organizations and published literature of atomic energy. Although it is hoped that everyone seeking information in the nuclear energy field will find this guide useful, it has been written primarily with the needs of librarians and information officers in mind since they are often the first people to be approached when information is needed.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Part 1. Atomic Energy
Chapter 1. Atomic Energy
Part 2. National Sources of Information
Chapter 2. Information Sources in the British Commonwealth
United Kingdom
Canada
Australia
India
Pakistan
Chapter 3. Information Sources in the United States
Atomic Energy Research in the U.S.A.
USAEC Information Services
Other Sources of Information in the U.S.A.
Chapter 4. Information Sources in the Soviet Bloc
Nuclear Research in the U.S.S.R.
Sources of Russian Information
Other Soviet Bloc Countries
Chapter 5. Information Sources in Other Countries
France
Italy
Japan
Federal Republic of Germany
Sweden
Belgium
Netherlands
Switzerland
Norway
Denmark
Part 3. International Sources of Information
Chapter 6. International Organizations
International Atomic Energy Agency
European Atomic Energy Community
European Nuclear Energy Agency
European Organization for Nuclear Research
European Atomic Forum
Part 4. Published Sources of Information
Chapter 7. Atomic Energy in General
Bibliographies and Abstracting Services
Directories and Handbooks
Encyclopedias
Dictionaries and Glossaries
Books
Conference Proceedings
Translations
Chapter 8. Atomic, Nuclear and High Energy Physics
Atomic Physics
Nuclear Physics
Fundamental Particles and High Energy Physics
Nuclear Data
Chapter 9. Nuclear Power and Engineering
Energy Resources and Nuclear Power Programs
Economic Aspects of Nuclear Power
Nuclear Reactors
Reactor Theory
Reactor Control and Instrumentation
Reactor Catalogs
Nuclear Propulsion
Reactor Safety
Chemical Processing and Reactor Materials
Disposal of Radioactive Wastes
Chapter 10. Ionizing Radiations and Radioisotopes
General
Separation and Production of Isotopes
Applications of Isotopes and Radiation
Directories and Catalogs of Isotopes
Isotope Laboratory Techniques
Large Radiation Sources
Effects of Radiation on Materials
Biological Effects of Radiation
Protection against Radiation
Radiation Counters and Detectors
Chapter 11. Controlled Nuclear Fusion and Plasma Physics
Introduction
Organization of Fusion Research
Published Information
Subject Index
Index to Organizations
Author Index
Index to Periodicals
No. of pages: 258
- 258
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483156002
L. J. Anthony
G. Chandler
Canberra, Australia